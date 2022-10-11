ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Empty nesting mom writes parody children's book for adults to cope with emotions

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Nashville mother, and new author of Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Humorous Verse and Limericks Christy Pruitt-Haynes releases parody rhyming children's book called ‘I Have To Pay For This’ meant for parents of college students to capture the complex emotions that come with your children leaving the nest. She’s explains the best ways to keep communication alive and thriving with college-aged children off at school, best ways to move forward as an empty nester, and more with Good Day Columbus!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Horror season films debut in theaters as Halloween comes to an end for Michael Myers

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A couple of siblings on TikTok don their favorite creepy masks like Michael Myers and Ghostface to celebrate their favorite time of the year at home! The entertaining pictures and videos being shared online as Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers face off for what may be the end of the terror in Halloween Ends. Maddwolf movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus to reveal if the classic movie lives up to expectations plus two more options in theaters for families this weekend including Piggy and Rosaline!
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Butter from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Butter from Columbus Humane!. This adorable yellow lab is about 2 years old and is looking for her fur-ever home. Butter is an affectionate girl. Loud noises and other dogs can still be a little scary for her so she'd love a family who would help her gain conference in herself and the world.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween returns as a street festival October 22

It's more than just about ghosts and goblins for one of Columbus' biggest parties. Highball Halloween is back and better than ever after. Betsy Pandora, the Executive Director of the Short North Alliance joins Good Day Columbus to preview the event. The evening will include performances by The Deeptones, The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Meet and play with dogs at Meet The Breeds event Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets are still available for Columbus’ first AKC Meet the Breeds event at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds while learning about...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#I Love You#Dark Side#New Barney#Barney And Friends#Peacock
WSYX ABC6

Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Author shares ways to empower children and nurture leadership through life

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Popular TedX speaker, author and LGBTQ+ advocate Ash Beckham joins Good Day Columbus to share the best ways to nurture a positive and inclusive environment in the home, raising children who are kind to all walks of life, creating a safe space for children to express themselves and more.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Toys R Us, Macy's partner to bring popular toy store back to life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Call it a comeback. Toys R Us has been taking its first steps toward returning to life thanks to a new partnership with another retail giant. Dozens of Macy's stores across America already have a Toys R Us section, with several dozen more on the way. You can see the lists of active and soon-to-open stores here.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WSYX ABC6

Good Day Gardening: Darby Creek Nursery fall open house this weekend

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for the big fall weekend at Darby Creek Nursery!. Good Day Gardening | Best time to prune perennial plants in the fall. This weekend's open house will be held at the nursery, located at 6368 Scioto Darby Road in Hilliard, Ohio. Saturday, October...
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
NEWARK, OH
WSYX ABC6

Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy