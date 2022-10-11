Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WSYX ABC6
Empty nesting mom writes parody children's book for adults to cope with emotions
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Nashville mother, and new author of Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Humorous Verse and Limericks Christy Pruitt-Haynes releases parody rhyming children's book called ‘I Have To Pay For This’ meant for parents of college students to capture the complex emotions that come with your children leaving the nest. She’s explains the best ways to keep communication alive and thriving with college-aged children off at school, best ways to move forward as an empty nester, and more with Good Day Columbus!
WSYX ABC6
HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
WSYX ABC6
Horror season films debut in theaters as Halloween comes to an end for Michael Myers
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A couple of siblings on TikTok don their favorite creepy masks like Michael Myers and Ghostface to celebrate their favorite time of the year at home! The entertaining pictures and videos being shared online as Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers face off for what may be the end of the terror in Halloween Ends. Maddwolf movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus to reveal if the classic movie lives up to expectations plus two more options in theaters for families this weekend including Piggy and Rosaline!
WSYX ABC6
Family members remember loved ones lost in a suspicious fire twelve years ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On October 15, 2010, a mother, son, and 7-month-old died in a suspicious house fire on Yale Avenue, and their family is honoring them on the anniversary of their deaths. Their loved ones organized a vigil and said they're just as devastated today as they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Butter from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Butter from Columbus Humane!. This adorable yellow lab is about 2 years old and is looking for her fur-ever home. Butter is an affectionate girl. Loud noises and other dogs can still be a little scary for her so she'd love a family who would help her gain conference in herself and the world.
WSYX ABC6
HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
WSYX ABC6
HighBall Halloween returns as a street festival October 22
It's more than just about ghosts and goblins for one of Columbus' biggest parties. Highball Halloween is back and better than ever after. Betsy Pandora, the Executive Director of the Short North Alliance joins Good Day Columbus to preview the event. The evening will include performances by The Deeptones, The...
WSYX ABC6
Meet and play with dogs at Meet The Breeds event Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets are still available for Columbus’ first AKC Meet the Breeds event at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds while learning about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
WSYX ABC6
Author shares ways to empower children and nurture leadership through life
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Popular TedX speaker, author and LGBTQ+ advocate Ash Beckham joins Good Day Columbus to share the best ways to nurture a positive and inclusive environment in the home, raising children who are kind to all walks of life, creating a safe space for children to express themselves and more.
WSYX ABC6
Toys R Us, Macy's partner to bring popular toy store back to life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Call it a comeback. Toys R Us has been taking its first steps toward returning to life thanks to a new partnership with another retail giant. Dozens of Macy's stores across America already have a Toys R Us section, with several dozen more on the way. You can see the lists of active and soon-to-open stores here.
WSYX ABC6
Is a Hollywood Casino hotel a winning bet for the west side of Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the last 10 years, there's been a lot of changes at Hollywood Casino. New games, new restaurants, and now new details about a brand-new hotel. The announcement has been 10 years in the making. "We are bringing finally to the west side of Columbus,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Gardening: Darby Creek Nursery fall open house this weekend
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for the big fall weekend at Darby Creek Nursery!. Good Day Gardening | Best time to prune perennial plants in the fall. This weekend's open house will be held at the nursery, located at 6368 Scioto Darby Road in Hilliard, Ohio. Saturday, October...
WSYX ABC6
7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
WSYX ABC6
East High football team, cheerleaders and band honor Lovely Kendricks at Thursday game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — East High School honored Lovely Kendricks during its football game against Beechcroft on Thursday night. "We are going to remember her in all ways," East High parent Diane Duff said. "She’s going to be here in spirit, just like the sun was shining. She’s shining and watching over us.."
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
WSYX ABC6
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
WSYX ABC6
Preparations replaced by anticipation hours before the Columbus marathon kicks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparations for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon are finishing up as anticipation for the race sets in. Runners take off from the starting line at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of participants have signed up for the run and ABC6/ FOX 28 has been told...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police dealing with officer shortage as marathon preps in full swing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday was a historical day for the Columbus Division of Police, as it was the first time ever that CPD swore in ten new lateral transfer officers from other Ohio police departments. “Anytime we get new officers that are trained and ready to go then...
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Mike Doss celebrates 2002 national champion & gives back to community
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The 2022 season marks the 20th anniversary of Ohio State's 2002 national championship team. Former Buckeye and College Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 inductee Mike Doss joins Good Day Columbus to talk giving back to the community with a live auction. In...
Comments / 0