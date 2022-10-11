Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldPortsmouth, VA
Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldHampton, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Haunted Hunt Club Farm and a Pizza Party
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hunt Club Farm is the place to be when it comes to Fall festivities. And, thanks to a partnership with Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads, it’s also the perfect place for a pizza party!. Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads. Use the online...
In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market and Sandy May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the details and Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he’s selling at the festival.
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
Thousands expected to attend Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk leaders got a first look at the plans for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum will look like in November. Williams is a Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native, bringing the spotlight back to the 757. Thousands of people are expected to come to Norfolk...
California Burrito owner plans to remain open as restaurant
The owner of California Burrito will ask the Norfolk Circuit Court to review city council’s decision to revoke its conditional use permit, according to attorney Jon Babineau.
peninsulachronicle.com
Buckets Car Wash In Williamsburg Is About More Than Washing Cars
JAMES CITY –Buckets Car Wash on Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg is not your regular local carwash, according to owner Shawn McLaughlin. “Buckets Car Wash is much more than washing cars,” McLaughlin said recently. “I don’t even consider us as being in the car wash business. We are in the business of delighting customers every time, while also serving as a strong part of our local community.”
Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
Months before tenant found dead, Newport News received reports of people living at SeaView lofts
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Residents of the still condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex may have read a different headline about their former home Monday morning. Almost four months after safety violations forced residents out in July, Newport News authorities found a man dead inside the apartment complex. They believe...
Today in history | Hampton's Thimble Shoal Lighthouse was lit for the first time
HAMPTON, Va. — On today's date 150 years ago, the Thimble Shoal Lighthouse was lit for the first time. According to the Hampton History Museum, the lighthouse, which sits at the southern end of the Chesapeake Bay, alerted ships of the shallow waters at the mouth of the Hampton Roads harbor.
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Damn Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a "serious crash" Tuesday evening.
New Shoe Store Opening At Williamsburg Premium Outlets
JAMES CITY-Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road will welcome another retailer this fall. A new shoe store is expected to open within the shopping complex on November 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account...
Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)
Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center to close Oct. 15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is set to close on October 15 for scheduled maintenance. In an announcement Tuesday evening, the landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was set to close early on October 12 due to emergency equipment issues.
Police respond to shooting on N King St in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening. According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the […]
Virginia Beach poker room shuts down again … temporarily
The Beach Poker Room in Virginia Beach, a facility that’s drawn heightened attention to the state’s confusing laws on charitable gaming, has temporarily closed its doors again, according to a Facebook announcement last week. On Oct. 4, the facility said it was closing “due to many unfortunate circumstances”...
Hampton Aquaplex Center grand opening is Oct. 29
According to a press release, the celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will consist of demonstrations, refreshments, games, and entertainment.
Judy J. Mason of Elizabeth City, October 11
Judy J. Mason, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson, she was the loving wife of James A. Mason. Judy was a bookkeeper by trade. She belonged to the Wednesday Thursday Bridge Club and the Dance Connection Dance Club.
International Sand Sculpting Championship back in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A wizard, an astronaut and a mermaid were all at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend, and they’re all made entirely out of sand. The Neptune Festival’s International Sand-Sculpting Championship is back at the beach. More than 30 master sand sculptor’s from all...
