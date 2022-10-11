ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
WAVY News 10

Haunted Hunt Club Farm and a Pizza Party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hunt Club Farm is the place to be when it comes to Fall festivities. And, thanks to a partnership with Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads, it’s also the perfect place for a pizza party!. Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads. Use the online...
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Poquoson Pile On

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time since 2019, the Poquoson Seafood Festival is back! Johnny Graham from Graham & Rollins Hampton Seafood Market and Sandy May from the Poquoson Seafood Festival joined us in the Hampton Roads Show kitchen with the details and Johnny showed us the Poquoson Pile On platter that he’s selling at the festival.
peninsulachronicle.com

Buckets Car Wash In Williamsburg Is About More Than Washing Cars

JAMES CITY –Buckets Car Wash on Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg is not your regular local carwash, according to owner Shawn McLaughlin. “Buckets Car Wash is much more than washing cars,” McLaughlin said recently. “I don’t even consider us as being in the car wash business. We are in the business of delighting customers every time, while also serving as a strong part of our local community.”
WAVY News 10

Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
peninsulachronicle.com

New Shoe Store Opening At Williamsburg Premium Outlets

JAMES CITY-Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road will welcome another retailer this fall. A new shoe store is expected to open within the shopping complex on November 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account...
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on N King St in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening. According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the […]
virginiamercury.com

Virginia Beach poker room shuts down again … temporarily

The Beach Poker Room in Virginia Beach, a facility that’s drawn heightened attention to the state’s confusing laws on charitable gaming, has temporarily closed its doors again, according to a Facebook announcement last week. On Oct. 4, the facility said it was closing “due to many unfortunate circumstances”...
outerbanksvoice.com

Judy J. Mason of Elizabeth City, October 11

Judy J. Mason, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on April 9, 1946 to the late Carol Jackson and Velma Jackson, she was the loving wife of James A. Mason. Judy was a bookkeeper by trade. She belonged to the Wednesday Thursday Bridge Club and the Dance Connection Dance Club.
