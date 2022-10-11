ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Tampa Bay News Wire

25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists

Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

Lakeland Electric Updates City Commission on Storm Outages

Lakeland Electric Assistant General Manager Joey Curry reported to the Lakeland City Commission on Friday afternoon on the city-owned utility’s performance during and after Hurricane Ian. Curry noted that 63,523 customers lost power during the storm – some as early as Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, as the outer bands...
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Any development behind Tropical Storm Karl?

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in weeks, the Tropics are settling down. The season will be remembered to date as a very quiet start followed by an intense four-week period that contained two very high impact storms, Fiona and Ian. [TRENDING: Strong cold front increases rain chances...
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project

October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
CLEARWATER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Fastest feet in the GC8

BROOKSVILLE — Citrus County programs swept the individual and team honors at Thursday’s Gulf Coast 8 Conference cross country meet at Lake McKethan Recreation Area. The Lecanto girls, paced by two-time GC8 champion Catalina Veldwijk, edged Springstead for the title, 27-29.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?

How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Clearwater’s Best Pumpkin Patches

Clearwater, Largo and all of Pinellas’s Pumpkin Patches are all kinds of awesome! So hooray for fall and pumpkins and pumpkin patches in Tampa!. And if you’re not looking for a Tampa Bay pumpkin patch, check out our list of Tampa Pumpkin Patches and St. Petersburg Pumpkin Patches!
CLEARWATER, FL
WESH

Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Social security recipients to receive historic increase as inflation rises

TAMPA, Fla. - The historic cost-of-living adjustment to social security benefits means 70 million Americans will have a better chance to keep up with inflation. So many have been making tough choices in their household budgets. The largest increase in social security benefits since 1981 will make the choices easier but not eliminate them entirely.
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

It's a boy! Baby white rhino born at Busch Gardens in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - The animal family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just got bigger!. The theme park recently welcomed a male southern white rhino calf to the park’s herd of rhinos. "The approximately 150-pound calf, born to experienced mother, Kisiri, will join the diverse collection of African wildlife including zebra, ostrich, giraffe, and several antelope species that reside in the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain," Busch Gardens said in a press release.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL

