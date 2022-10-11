Read full article on original website
LAKELAND COMMUNITY SURVEY: HELP SHAPE THE LAKELAND OF TOMORROW – City News Blog
LAKELAND, FL (October 14, 2022) – The City of Lakeland is conducting our annual survey designed for Citizens to share their views on the providers obtained from the City and the facilities out there in the neighborhood. The on-line survey will be accessed by visiting www.COLCsurvey.com October 15th by way of November 15th.
25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Lakeland Electric Updates City Commission on Storm Outages
Lakeland Electric Assistant General Manager Joey Curry reported to the Lakeland City Commission on Friday afternoon on the city-owned utility’s performance during and after Hurricane Ian. Curry noted that 63,523 customers lost power during the storm – some as early as Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, as the outer bands...
Tropics Watch: Any development behind Tropical Storm Karl?
ORLANDO, Fla. – For the first time in weeks, the Tropics are settling down. The season will be remembered to date as a very quiet start followed by an intense four-week period that contained two very high impact storms, Fiona and Ian. [TRENDING: Strong cold front increases rain chances...
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
Construction firm is awarded $243M for U.S. 19 project
October 15, 2022 - Infrastructure construction services provider Southland Holdings LLC's subsidiary in its transportation segment, Johnson Bros., has been awarded a $243 million contract to construct the U.S. 19 Pinellas County roadway project in Clearwater for the Florida Department of Transportation. The scope of work includes reconstructing U.S. 19 into a six-lane, controlled-access facility with frontage roads on both sides of the roadway. Construction is expected to begin this fourth quarter, according to Texas-based contractor's announcement this week.
Fastest feet in the GC8
BROOKSVILLE — Citrus County programs swept the individual and team honors at Thursday’s Gulf Coast 8 Conference cross country meet at Lake McKethan Recreation Area. The Lecanto girls, paced by two-time GC8 champion Catalina Veldwijk, edged Springstead for the title, 27-29.
How Many Alligators Live in Florida’s Massive Lake Kissimmee?
How Many Alligators Live in Florida's Massive Lake Kissimmee?. Alligators are quite a common sight in Florida, and while most Floridians are used to spotting the occasional baby alligator in a pond or pool, they are still an extremely cool sight. Although almost every freshwater lake across the state has alligators, some have a lot more than others.
Final touches being made on Bonnet Springs Park ahead of grand opening
After years of development, and a slight delay to clean up from Hurricane Ian, Bonnet Springs Park is almost ready to welcome guests.
Clearwater’s Best Pumpkin Patches
Clearwater, Largo and all of Pinellas’s Pumpkin Patches are all kinds of awesome! So hooray for fall and pumpkins and pumpkin patches in Tampa!. And if you’re not looking for a Tampa Bay pumpkin patch, check out our list of Tampa Pumpkin Patches and St. Petersburg Pumpkin Patches!
Tropical Storm Karl begins to turn southeast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Karl was moving south-southeast Thursday. The storm was 195 miles north-northeast of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving south-southeast at 7 mph. "Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward over the Bay of Campeche on Friday,...
Tropical Storm Karl weakens overnight to post-tropical cyclone
Tropical Storm Karl was been downgraded as it neared the coast of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Social security recipients to receive historic increase as inflation rises
TAMPA, Fla. - The historic cost-of-living adjustment to social security benefits means 70 million Americans will have a better chance to keep up with inflation. So many have been making tough choices in their household budgets. The largest increase in social security benefits since 1981 will make the choices easier but not eliminate them entirely.
It's a boy! Baby white rhino born at Busch Gardens in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - The animal family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just got bigger!. The theme park recently welcomed a male southern white rhino calf to the park’s herd of rhinos. "The approximately 150-pound calf, born to experienced mother, Kisiri, will join the diverse collection of African wildlife including zebra, ostrich, giraffe, and several antelope species that reside in the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain," Busch Gardens said in a press release.
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
Riverview woman’s Publix trip wins her $1 million
A Riverview woman is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.
Tampa woman, 81, killed after car hits tree in Land O’Lakes
An 81-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in collided with a tree in Land O'Lakes.
14 Fun Things to do in Weeki Wachee, Florida – The Ultimate List!
If you’re looking for things to do in Weeki Wachee, Florida – then this list will give you plenty of ideas!. You are reading: Things to do in weeki wachee | 14 Fun Things to do in Weeki Wachee, Florida – The Ultimate List!. If you’re looking...
