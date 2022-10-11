WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC will hold an Electric Vehicle Test Drive Experience event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. KREMC has invited its members to participate in the event at no cost. Members will be able to register on-site to test drive an EV around a designated route and learn more about EVs from employees and educational handouts.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO