inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 500 block East Essex Drive, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of a protective order violation. 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 4900 block West US 30 and North CR 500W, Warsaw. Brette B. Stamper...
inkfreenews.com
Eugene L. ‘Sonny’ Dutoi
Eugene L. “Sonny” Dutoi, 89, Bremen, died at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Bend Memorial Hospital. He was born May 3, 1933. On December 27, 1992, he married Kathryn Bandy; she survives. Additional survivors include children, Kathy Lynch, Angola, Leslie (Zacc) Hutchings, Plymouth; nine grandchildren;...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
inkfreenews.com
Two Injured At SR 15 And CR 900N
MILFORD — Two people were taken to Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, following a two-vehicle collision at SR 15 and CR 900N, south of Milford. The collision was reported at 4:54 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 14. Initial information indicates the driver and passenger in a Ford Fusion were taken to...
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
Fox 59
Missing inmate found in northwest Indiana correctional facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who was reported missing inside a northwest Indiana jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, was found to be missing during Westville Correctional Facility’s morning census count on Oct. 14, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections. Lappin is...
inkfreenews.com
Robert Joseph Tauteris Sr.
Robert Joseph Tauteris Sr., 79, Winamac, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Northwest Health Hospital in LaPorte. Robert was born Nov. 10, 1942. Robert is survived by one son Thomas William (Jennie) Tauteris, Goshen; and one daughter, Tammy Sue (Rick) Robertson, Alabama. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in...
Man's body pulled from Wabash River near Biddle Island in Logansport
A man's body was pulled from the Wabash River Thursday afternoon near Biddle Island in Logansport, the city's police department says.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko REMC Hosting Electric Vehicle Test Drive
WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC will hold an Electric Vehicle Test Drive Experience event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. KREMC has invited its members to participate in the event at no cost. Members will be able to register on-site to test drive an EV around a designated route and learn more about EVs from employees and educational handouts.
inkfreenews.com
Rev. Merle Holden
The Rev. Merle Ross Holden, 76, Nappanee, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Dec. 13, 1945. He married Judith Grace Swihart on April 3, 1971; she survives. Merle is also survived by one sister, Sharon (Charles) Vaughan, Angola; and one brother, Richard Holden, Lake...
inkfreenews.com
Shirley A. Freels
Shirley A. Freels, 86, Rochester, died at 12:25 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital in Rochester. She was born July 2, 1936.. Survivors are her husband, Gene Freels of Rochester; daughter, Donna Burwick and husband Ed Fincher of Rochester; son, Steve Freels of Rochester; and his companion, Presuis Betts of Logansport; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Olean M. Sheets
Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
inkfreenews.com
Mural At Visitor Center Highlights Best Of Elkhart County
ELKHART — A new mural celebrating the qualities that make Elkhart County such a well-crafted community has been installed at the Elkhart County Visitor Center, 3421 Cassopolis St., Elkhart. Goshen artist Josh Cooper’s bold and colorful style shows off the creative, entrepreneurial and hand-crafted assets of Elkhart County, from...
inkfreenews.com
Chamber Celebrates Ledgeview’s New Food Truck
WARSAW — Customers can now enjoy Ledgeview Brewing Co.’s food on the road thanks to its new food truck. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the truck on Thursday, Oct. 13. The truck has been in use since this year’s Fat & Skinny Tire Fest...
inkfreenews.com
James Anderson Bedwell
James Anderson Bedwell, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 24, 1947. On July 1, 1971, he married Connie S. Fisher; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his son, Joel A. (Sandy) Bedwell,...
abc57.com
Woman dies after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home in Mishawaka on Monday night has died, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, of Osceola, died at the hospital on Wednesday. The initial investigation found that just before 10:20 p.m. Monday...
wtvbam.com
Three injured in Wednesday Amish buggy crash, BCSD investigating
KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three occupants of an Amish buggy were injured late Wednesday afternoon when a 2016 BMW hit their buggy from behind on Copeland Road west of Legg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 5:16 p.m. when the BMV driven...
inkfreenews.com
Three Arrested After Fight Leads To Discovery Of Cocaine
WARSAW — Three people from Warsaw were arrested after a report of a fight that resulted in the discovery of drugs. Mark Edward Young, 62, 602 S. Union St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of cocaine, a level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor. Lisa...
inkfreenews.com
Ciriello, Lewis Vie To Represent County Council District 3
WARSAW — Two candidates are vying to represent Kosciusko County Council District 3 in the upcoming election. Republican Anthony “Tony” Ciriello is going up against Libertarian candidate David Lewis. Ciriello currently serves as the elected coroner of Kosciusko County. In addition to his coroner duties, Ciriello is...
inkfreenews.com
Allison Haimbaugh Jr.
Allison Haimbaugh Jr. 89, Rochester, died at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 3, 1933 in Rochester. He married Sharlene Kay Shull, on April 5, 1963. She preceded him in death on Oct. 20, 2020. Survivors include sons, Neal Haimbaugh, Culver, and...
