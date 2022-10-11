ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Release Details About Weekend Downtown Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — Four days after a shooting in downtown Duluth, the Duluth Police Department released details about it Wednesday evening, and the announcement came with news of an arrest. A 23-year-old man was arrested by Cloquet police Wednesday in connection with the shooting. The victim is a 19-year-old...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported

DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two young adults killed, two others injured in Pine County crash

PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.Pine County deputies learned of a single-car crash on Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road in Pine City shortly before 2 a.m. A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were declared dead at the scene.An 18-year-old man was flown to a metro area hospital and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene for injuries.Identities of those who died will be released at a later time, the Pine County sheriff says.
PINE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
Superior, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX 21 Online

21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End

DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Duluth woman pleads guilty for role in murder of Daniel Johnson

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Duluth woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to her role in the 2019 murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Mia Sumner, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.Three others have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the murder. Alexia Cutbank and Daniel Barrett both pleaded guilty to one count each of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.RELATED: Alexia Cutbank, Mia Sumner charged in connection to 2019 murderCourt documents say that Cutbank and Barrett, along Sumner, entered a garage where Johnson was known to live on Aug. 12, 2019. Cutbank fired multiple shots, killing him and seriously injuring another victim.  Rose Siewert drove the three of them off Red Lake Indian Reservation. She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in September. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled for Sumner.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#A Gunfight#Stalking#Superior High School#The Northern News Now
WDIO-TV

Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage

No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold

DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
HIBBING, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
boreal.org

Duluth's Best Bread claims Minnesota’s largest pretzel crown

Photo: Duluth's Best Bread co-owner Michael Lillegard poses with what they believe to be the largest pretzel in Minnesota. It is 17 pounds and over 3 feet wide. Duluth’s Best Bread, a German/French bakery known for its German pretzels and crusty German-style bread, has baked what they believe to be the largest pretzel in Minnesota. The pretzel is 17 pounds and over 3 feet wide.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Active weather continues

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 16, 2022. Heavy snow is on the way for the South Shore Snow Belt of Lake Superior. Breezy today and Monday. Gale Warnings on Lake Superior and Winter Storm Warnings for Iron County in northern Wisconsin.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Northland forecast

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 14, 2022. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with snow showers moving in after midnight and lingering into Saturday morning before changing to a rain snow mix or all showers. Any accumulations tonight will be around an inch or less with isolated higher amounts. Cooler Sunday with rain/snow mix showers. Drying out Monday, although lake-effect snows will be possible in northwest Wisconsin.
DULUTH, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified

HUNTER, WI WCCO -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month. According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward.
HAYWARD, WI
drydenwire.com

Northbound US 53 Lanes To Reopen To Traffic Next Week In Trego

TREGO, WI -- The northbound lanes of US 53 in the Washburn County town of Trego are expected to open to traffic as early as Thursday, Oct. 20, and traffic will no longer be using crossovers. Once the northbound lanes open, traffic in both directions will be using the outside...
TREGO, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy