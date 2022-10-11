Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Release Details About Weekend Downtown Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — Four days after a shooting in downtown Duluth, the Duluth Police Department released details about it Wednesday evening, and the announcement came with news of an arrest. A 23-year-old man was arrested by Cloquet police Wednesday in connection with the shooting. The victim is a 19-year-old...
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
FOX 21 Online
Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported
DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
Two young adults killed, two others injured in Pine County crash
PINE COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in northern Minnesota early Saturday morning.Pine County deputies learned of a single-car crash on Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road in Pine City shortly before 2 a.m. A 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were declared dead at the scene.An 18-year-old man was flown to a metro area hospital and a 19-year-old woman was treated at the scene for injuries.Identities of those who died will be released at a later time, the Pine County sheriff says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drydenwire.com
Jury Acquits Shell Lake Man On Charges Of Threat To Officer, 5th Offense OWI; Found Guilty On Minor Charges
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Jeremiah Lehmann, of Shell Lake, WI, has been acquitted by a Jury on felony charges including Threat to an Officer, and OWI 5th Offense, and has been sentenced on Misdemeanor charges including Resisting an Officer. Lehmann was arrested and charged following an incident that occurred in January...
FOX 21 Online
21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End
DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside
A fire at a Duluth tattoo shop early Friday morning damaged "rare art and taxidermy items." According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a building at 33 West Central Entrance at around 2:30 a.m. The location is home to Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. At the scene,...
Duluth woman pleads guilty for role in murder of Daniel Johnson
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Duluth woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to her role in the 2019 murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Mia Sumner, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.Three others have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the murder. Alexia Cutbank and Daniel Barrett both pleaded guilty to one count each of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.RELATED: Alexia Cutbank, Mia Sumner charged in connection to 2019 murderCourt documents say that Cutbank and Barrett, along Sumner, entered a garage where Johnson was known to live on Aug. 12, 2019. Cutbank fired multiple shots, killing him and seriously injuring another victim. Rose Siewert drove the three of them off Red Lake Indian Reservation. She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in September. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled for Sumner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDIO-TV
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
FOX 21 Online
Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold
DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boreal.org
Duluth's Best Bread claims Minnesota’s largest pretzel crown
Photo: Duluth's Best Bread co-owner Michael Lillegard poses with what they believe to be the largest pretzel in Minnesota. It is 17 pounds and over 3 feet wide. Duluth’s Best Bread, a German/French bakery known for its German pretzels and crusty German-style bread, has baked what they believe to be the largest pretzel in Minnesota. The pretzel is 17 pounds and over 3 feet wide.
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
boreal.org
Active weather continues
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 16, 2022. Heavy snow is on the way for the South Shore Snow Belt of Lake Superior. Breezy today and Monday. Gale Warnings on Lake Superior and Winter Storm Warnings for Iron County in northern Wisconsin.
boreal.org
Northland forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 14, 2022. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with snow showers moving in after midnight and lingering into Saturday morning before changing to a rain snow mix or all showers. Any accumulations tonight will be around an inch or less with isolated higher amounts. Cooler Sunday with rain/snow mix showers. Drying out Monday, although lake-effect snows will be possible in northwest Wisconsin.
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
WEAU-TV 13
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
HUNTER, WI WCCO -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month. According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota gas station sells Powerball ticket that’s worth one million dollars
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
drydenwire.com
Northbound US 53 Lanes To Reopen To Traffic Next Week In Trego
TREGO, WI -- The northbound lanes of US 53 in the Washburn County town of Trego are expected to open to traffic as early as Thursday, Oct. 20, and traffic will no longer be using crossovers. Once the northbound lanes open, traffic in both directions will be using the outside...
Comments / 0