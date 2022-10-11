ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Ranch for boys in need of a home in the works for Cedartown

By From staff reports, Contributed
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rARKG_0iUVN32P00
Unity Christian School students Jersey Carlton (fron left), Ann Claire Whitley and Dallas Dubs plant winter greens in a greenhouse on Safe Have Ranch property. Contributed

There are times when Jason Slaughter feels like a ground traffic controller at Hartsfield Jackson-Airport as he directs traffic at Cedartown thrift store operated by Community Share Ministries and coordinates the development of the Safe Haven Ranch on the Piedmont Highway.

The two are interconnected since sales at the thrift store finance operations of the ministry and the start of work toward the start-up of the ranch for boys.

The Safe Haven Ranch is being developed on a 45-acre tract just west of the Highway 100 intersection with US 278. The Corn family, which never had any children, donated the property to the Polk-Haralson Baptist Association specifically to keep children on the property. The association worked out a deal to allow Slaughter’s to keep children on the property.

A small brick ranch-style home has been on the property for close to 50 years and Slaughter has been using it for children, both boys and girls, for the past seven years.

“We told them that we wanted to do more, grow more and then they (the Baptist Association) gave the property over to us so that we could develop the rest of it,” Slaughter said.

Phase one of plans for the larger property involves the construction of four homes on the create of a hill just west of the existing home. Each home would house up to five boys. Over time, Slaughter plans to construct as many as 12 houses on the property. He also wants to construct a community activities center between the existing house and the new development.

To this point, most of the work has involved clearing brush and undergrowth that had overtaken the land. Last Friday, youngster from Unity Christian School were bussed to the campus to help clear weeds from the gardens and greenhouses that help supply the ministry and existing children’s home with food.

The students also spent a lot of time planting winter crops such as lettuce.

Other students spent time at the thrift store helping shuffle and stock items that come in by the truckload. Part of the shop sells items that are considered overruns by major retailers while the larger section of the store handles items like old sofas, cabinets, exercise equipment, just about everything including kitchen sinks, that have been donated by local folks.

The property where the ranch is being developed also hosts a bevy of beehives where Slaughter collects Holy Honey that is sold through his thrift store.

Slaughter hopes the first home can be completed by early spring 2023. He hopes he’s got funding available for the first four homes, but that is going to depend on the price of materials, which has been climbing through the roof. Some development variances have yet to be approved by the Polk County Board of Commissioners, but Slaughter does not believe that will cause any significant delays.

There are multiple opportunities for church groups, businesses and private individuals to participate in the development of the boys ranch. If, for some reason the project doesn’t work out for Slaughter and Community Share Ministries, the property will revert back to the Baptist Association through a deed restriction.

Anyone interested in the project can get additional information at www.helpcommunityshare.com .

Comments / 3

Cory Causey
4d ago

how about north west regional that could house n have plenty of property n add Rome boys n girls in with it... could make a great resource for our community

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
harbinclinic.com

Harbin Clinic Calhoun Adds Hand, Wrist & Elbow Orthopedic Care

Harbin Clinic, Georgia’s largest privately-owned, multi-specialty physician group, is pleased to announce that hand and upper extremity orthopedic care services are now available in Gordon County and surrounding areas. This expansion displays Harbin Clinic’s continuous commitment to treating and caring for the patients of Gordon and Murray County.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Kaylee Jones is still missing after four months

CARROLLTON — A 16-year-old Carrollton girl who went missing from her home on Whooping Creek Church Road in June is still missing after four months. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says while there have bene numerous tips sent in regarding the disappearance of Kaylee Jones over the last four months, none of those tips have been substantiated.
CARROLLTON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Bus carrying 38 youth runs off road in Pickens County

Pickens County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident last night around 10:15 p.m. on Camp Hope Road located just off of Grandview Road. First arriving units discovered a large passenger bus destined for Camp Hope had left the winding roadway on a curve. Upon scene assessment, crews determined that the bus was loaded with 39 passengers, including 38 youth and one bus driver that could not exit the bus through the door because of the dangerous resting position of the bus itself.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, GA
City
Cedartown, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Cedartown, GA
Society
City
Carlton, GA
thecitymenus.com

UWG alumna veterinarian is leader of the pack at mobile animal clinic

This National Pet Wellness Month and National Women’s Small Business Month, both celebrated in October, the University of West Georgia sat down with alumna Dr. Jasmine Gibbs ’14, owner of Two Beating Hearts Mobile Veterinary Clinic, to discuss her journey to entrepreneurship. Animals have been Gibbs’ constant her...
CARROLLTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#The Boys#Exercise Equipment#Thrift Store#Weeds#Unity Christian School#Dallas Dubs#Safe Have Ranch#The Safe Haven Ranch
allongeorgia.com

Summerville Business to Reopen Saturday

It has been six long weeks since a beloved downtown Summerville business has been able to open their doors for customers. On September 4th Chattooga County received from 10-14 inches of rain, in twelve hours, with downtown Summerville getting the worst part of the flooding. DIRT Design and Décor had...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways

“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
lakeplacidnews.com

Missing Georgia man found deceased

New York State Police’s Underwater Recovery Team Wednesday, Oct. 12 found the body of a 68-year-old Georgia man who fell into the West Branch of the AuSable River near the Flume on Sept. 29. George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, was found deceased in the AuSable River after a nearly...
WILMINGTON, NY
The Citizen Online

Amazon delivery van runs over child on bike; van jacked up to rescue boy, 8

An 8-year-old Tyrone boy on Oct. 10 was transported for non-life-threatening injuries after he and his bicycle became lodged under a delivery van subcontracting for Amazon. Tyrone Police Department spokesman Philip Nelson said officers on Monday at 5:40 p.m. responded to a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Ivy Vale Court and Bellway Court off Senoia Road where the 8-year-old boy had to be removed after being lodged under a van owned by a subcontractor for Amazon.
TYRONE, GA
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
ATLANTA, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
2K+
Followers
660
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy