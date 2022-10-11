Ranch for boys in need of a home in the works for Cedartown

Unity Christian School students Jersey Carlton (fron left), Ann Claire Whitley and Dallas Dubs plant winter greens in a greenhouse on Safe Have Ranch property. Contributed

There are times when Jason Slaughter feels like a ground traffic controller at Hartsfield Jackson-Airport as he directs traffic at Cedartown thrift store operated by Community Share Ministries and coordinates the development of the Safe Haven Ranch on the Piedmont Highway.

The two are interconnected since sales at the thrift store finance operations of the ministry and the start of work toward the start-up of the ranch for boys.

The Safe Haven Ranch is being developed on a 45-acre tract just west of the Highway 100 intersection with US 278. The Corn family, which never had any children, donated the property to the Polk-Haralson Baptist Association specifically to keep children on the property. The association worked out a deal to allow Slaughter’s to keep children on the property.

A small brick ranch-style home has been on the property for close to 50 years and Slaughter has been using it for children, both boys and girls, for the past seven years.

“We told them that we wanted to do more, grow more and then they (the Baptist Association) gave the property over to us so that we could develop the rest of it,” Slaughter said.

Phase one of plans for the larger property involves the construction of four homes on the create of a hill just west of the existing home. Each home would house up to five boys. Over time, Slaughter plans to construct as many as 12 houses on the property. He also wants to construct a community activities center between the existing house and the new development.

To this point, most of the work has involved clearing brush and undergrowth that had overtaken the land. Last Friday, youngster from Unity Christian School were bussed to the campus to help clear weeds from the gardens and greenhouses that help supply the ministry and existing children’s home with food.

The students also spent a lot of time planting winter crops such as lettuce.

Other students spent time at the thrift store helping shuffle and stock items that come in by the truckload. Part of the shop sells items that are considered overruns by major retailers while the larger section of the store handles items like old sofas, cabinets, exercise equipment, just about everything including kitchen sinks, that have been donated by local folks.

The property where the ranch is being developed also hosts a bevy of beehives where Slaughter collects Holy Honey that is sold through his thrift store.

Slaughter hopes the first home can be completed by early spring 2023. He hopes he’s got funding available for the first four homes, but that is going to depend on the price of materials, which has been climbing through the roof. Some development variances have yet to be approved by the Polk County Board of Commissioners, but Slaughter does not believe that will cause any significant delays.

There are multiple opportunities for church groups, businesses and private individuals to participate in the development of the boys ranch. If, for some reason the project doesn’t work out for Slaughter and Community Share Ministries, the property will revert back to the Baptist Association through a deed restriction.

Anyone interested in the project can get additional information at www.helpcommunityshare.com .