Zombies invade downtown Fort Wayne for 13th annual Fright Night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a lucky- or unlucky- 13th year, Fright Night is back in Fort Wayne, and that means so are zombies. The annual Halloween event on Saturday invites the public to come dressed in costume for the Zombie Walk. Starting at the plaza outside I&M Power Center, zombies are lurking the streets of downtown.
New food truck in Fort Wayne serves up dishes ‘seasoned with love’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new food truck in Fort Wayne is serving a variety of seasoned dishes to locals. Toodie’s Kitchen offers fried chicken, tacos, fish, and soul food among other tasty treats. Check out the menu here. Lacrisha Russell- also known as Toodie- is the...
Gems, minerals among displays at Allen County Fairgrounds
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to search for gold at the Allen County Fairgrounds. Three Rivers Gem & Mineral Society‘s Annual Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show is here. The event includes entertainment for all ages, with a gem sluice, fluorescent room, informative displays, mineral identification and more.
Honor loved ones through art with interactive mural in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local healthcare group announced they are funding a mural that’s the first of its kind in Fort Wayne. Cardinal Healthcare Solutions said they hired local artist America Carrillo to coordinate an interactive mural painting experience that’s open to the public. The focus of the mural is to honor loved ones.
Annual autumn race benefits downtown branch of YCMA
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fundraiser for the downtown branch of the YMCA is back Sunday with the River City Rat Race. For the 22nd year, participants are fundraising for the Central YMCA location through the event. Runners get to take in the scenic routes of either a 5K or 10K race in the autumn weather.
Fort Wayne church holds vigil for grieving families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Those who have experienced the loss of a child, or want to support those who have, are invited Sunday evening to a Fort Wayne church for a service of remembrance. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Messiah Lutheran Church is holding...
Shop small for holiday gifts handmade by Fort Wayne-area vendors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local businesses Sunday at Salomon Farm Park. Farmers, bakers, crafters and artisans are among the vendors offering handmade and homemade items at the annual sale. Check out all the goods inside the Wolf Family Learning...
Old library converted to lofts in New Haven
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Book lovers, you could move into an old library in New Haven. Lofts are now available to rent at the former branch of the Allen County Public Library on 435 Ann St. Harley Zielinski and Spencer Lulling, co-owners of Select Home Designs, bought the...
Leef peep: A look at Fall in Fort Wayne
Fall is well underway in northeast Indiana, with the leaves on trees turning from green to shades of orange, yellow and red across the region. Take a look at some of the beauty of fall in Fort Wayne in the video above.
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
PHOTOS: Pups compete in costume contest for fundraiser
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pets transformed into pumpkins, wizards, and even hot dogs during a costume contest Saturday for an annual fundraiser. Howl-O-Walkoween supports the mission of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control: to end animal cruelty and neglect through education. All the money raised at the event benefits that mission, the organization said.
Hobnobben Film Festival back at home Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Cinema Center kicked off the 2022 Hobnobben Film Festival Thursday. The Opening Night Reception featured food, drinks, six short films all by area filmmakers, and one feature film. Throughout the four-day festival, there will be filmmaker workshops, Q&A’s, and discussions with subject matter experts.
Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
One dead after stabbing in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead tonight after a stabbing just before 6:15 this evening. Police were called to the Fort Wayne Fire Department where they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound. Authorities took him to the hospital where he later died. A...
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
Carroll Chargers host regional marching band competition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time Saturday, Carroll High School hosted the regional marching band competition for the Indiana State School Music Association. The ISSMA Regionals included performances with bands from Fort Wayne high schools Carroll, Concordia, and Homestead, along with schools from around the state.
Bandidos at Georgetown Square set to close, change to Guadalupe’s
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bandidos Mexican Restaurant at Georgetown Square announced via its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closing in late October. The post says the restaurant will be open until Oct. 27. After that date, the post says the location will be transformed into...
Darlington Holiday Warehouse opens for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Darlington Holiday Warehouse has officially opened up for the holiday season and is ready to begin its annual tradition of providing tons of gifts at discounted prices. Located at 615 W. Coliseum Blvd., the warehouse opened Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will be...
Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
Fort Wayne Civil War nurse known as the ‘Angel of Mercy’ to be honored at Lindenwood Cemetery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will hold an event honoring the life of Civil War nurse and Fort Wayne native Eliza E. George Oct. 22. Better known as “Mother George” or the “Angel of Mercy,” George accompanied Indiana regiments during the Civil...
