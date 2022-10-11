President Joe Biden’s recent comments about his son Beau’s death are drawing criticism from some people online. “I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice — genuine sacrifice they all made,” Biden said on Oct. 12 during a visit to Camp Hale near Vail, Colorado.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO