Fulton County, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker debate | Five key takeaways

ATLANTA — Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker engaged Friday night in what is scheduled to be their only debate ahead of the November midterms. Instant opinions and analyses were mixed about who won the debate. Moderators in Savannah asked candidates about a range of issues in the hourlong...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Fact-checking President Biden's comments about his son Beau's death and Iraq

President Joe Biden’s recent comments about his son Beau’s death are drawing criticism from some people online. “I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice — genuine sacrifice they all made,” Biden said on Oct. 12 during a visit to Camp Hale near Vail, Colorado.
POTUS

