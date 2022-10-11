Read full article on original website
Veteran’s Service Dog Lost In St. Cloud
ST CLOUD (WJON News) - A veteran is asking for help in locating his service dog. The Black Lab was lost along 12th Street South in St. Cloud sometime after 8:00 pm October 11th. The dog is not wearing his service vest or a collar. The veteran says the dog...
Family Fun Awaits You At “Mission Moonshine” Escape Room – Coming To St. Cloud
Every Thursday evening in December, you can enjoy the Mission Moonshine Escape Room at the Stearns History Museum, a great evening for adults to get together and solve the escape room mystery. This is the first-ever escape room that the Stearns History Museum has brought us, and they are planning...
Minnesota Wild Player Matt Dumba’s Condo Is For Sale At $1.2 Million
Do you want to live in a luxurious high-rise condominium that is owned by Minnesota Wild Player Matt Dumba? You can for a mere $1.2 Million dollars. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom Ivy Residences condo is within Hotel Ivy. Don't worry Dumba is not leaving the team, at least not right now. He has been with the Wild since being drafted in 2012 and in 2018 signed a 5-year $30 million deal with the team.
Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With Dream Getaway #65!
Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding three more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
Granite City Pet Hospital Plans New Location in South St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Granite City Pet Hospital is planning on moving to a new location in south St.Cloud. During Tuesday night's Planning Commission meeting, the board approved a Planned Unit Development for the business to move to the corner of Cooper Avenue South and 33rd Street South. The...
MN Man’s Classic Car Could Bring Over A Million At Auction
This seems like the perfect hobby. That is if you have a lot of free time, a lot of money and are mechanically inclined. Well, Tom Maruska, of Duluth, seems to have all three of those things going for him and it could pay off big time for him when he decides to take his masterpiece to auction.
St. Cloud Awarded $1.09 Million Green Energy Grant
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has been awarded a state grant to accelerate its green energy technologies. Mayor Dave Kleis announced Friday that the city is getting a $1.09 million grant to be used toward the installation of green hydrogen and renewable natural gas projects. Funding for the...
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
