Minnesota Wild Player Matt Dumba’s Condo Is For Sale At $1.2 Million

Do you want to live in a luxurious high-rise condominium that is owned by Minnesota Wild Player Matt Dumba? You can for a mere $1.2 Million dollars. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom Ivy Residences condo is within Hotel Ivy. Don't worry Dumba is not leaving the team, at least not right now. He has been with the Wild since being drafted in 2012 and in 2018 signed a 5-year $30 million deal with the team.
Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With Dream Getaway #65!

Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding three more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota

The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

