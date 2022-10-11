Luke Rockhold is remembering some disrespect he felt from Dana White back when he was with the UFC. Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has decided that it is time for him to walk away from the sport. Rockhold spent nine years in the UFC and worked his way up the rankings to ultimately win the middleweight title. During his time with the company, Rockhold rocketed to stardom and was one of the most popular fighters on the roster. The thing about the UFC is that when you are on top you are treated well, on the slide down that may not always be the case, at least it seemed that way to Rockhold.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO