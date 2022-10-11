Read full article on original website
Watch: Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius With A Crunchy Right Hook
Deontay Wilder knocked Robert Helenius out in round 1. “Bronze Bomber” name-dropped two potential next opponents. Undeniably, Deontay Wilder has proven that he’s still a dangerous fighter after he viciously knocked Robert Helenius with a devastating right hook. Wilder needed only one round to get back to his winning ways and send a powerful message in his ring return.
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
Alexa Grasso Edges Out Viviane Araujo In Close-Fought War – UFC Vegas 62 Results (Highlights)
Top five-ranked contender at flyweight Alexa Grasso went into her headlining bout looking to extend her three-fight winning run against Viviane Araujo in the main event of UFC Vegas 62. UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo. Round 1. Grasso measuring her range. Nice left hook and a straight...
Alexander Volkanovski’s Wrestling Is Ready To Challenge ‘Monsters’ Oliveira And Makhachev Per Coach
Alexander Volkanovski is putting himself in a position to fill in for the lightweight title fight as a backup and he is ready. The UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is not going to let an amazing opportunity pass him by. He has the chance to move up in weight and weigh in as the backup for the lightweight title fight set for UFC 280 next weekend. Often times the UFC will bring in a backup fighter for big matchups just in case one cannot make weight or cannot fight for any other reason. However, it is very unusual for that backup fighter to be another UFC champion.
Jon Jones Reportedly Discussing Headlining UFC 282 On Dec. 10, Opponent Still To Be Determined
Jon Jones is said to be “in dialogue” with the UFC for a December return. “Bones'” potential opponent is likely to be either Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic. UFC fans have been waiting to see Jon Jones back in action inside the octagon. The former light heavyweight champion has been out for more than two years now and has decided to move up to heavyweight in his return. UFC president Dana White president previously said that an interim title bout could be what’s next for Jones given reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is still recovering from injury.
Watch: Chris Camozzi Stunningly Scores 30-Second KO Win Over Fellow UFC Veteran Bubba McDaniel At BKFC 31
Ex-UFC fighter Chris Camozzi made a successful bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 31. Camozzi KO’d his fellow UFC veteran and BKFC debutant Bubba McDaniel in Round 1. During Saturday night’s BKFC show, two UFC veterans made their debut, and the fight was over in a matter of seconds.
Luke Rockhold Expresses The Disrespect He Felt From Dana White During His UFC Career
Luke Rockhold is remembering some disrespect he felt from Dana White back when he was with the UFC. Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has decided that it is time for him to walk away from the sport. Rockhold spent nine years in the UFC and worked his way up the rankings to ultimately win the middleweight title. During his time with the company, Rockhold rocketed to stardom and was one of the most popular fighters on the roster. The thing about the UFC is that when you are on top you are treated well, on the slide down that may not always be the case, at least it seemed that way to Rockhold.
Chael Sonnen Blasts Jon Jones For Lack Of Self Promotion In Heavyweight Transition
Chael Sonnen is going off on Jon Jones and his lack of self-promotion. If there was one fighter in UFC history who knew how to get himself noticed it’s Chael Sonnen. Sonnen is known as one of the best trash talkers in UFC history. He may not have been the most skilled or most talented but he was able to talk himself to fame and success. Even now as a retired fighter turned analyst, he uses his gift of gab to gain attention.
Cub Swanson Succumbs To Vicious Leg Kicks In TKO Loss To Jonathan Martinez – UFC Vegas 62 Results (Highlights)
UFC veteran Cub Swanson took on Jonathan Martinez, who went into the bout on a three-fight win streak, in his bantamweight debut at UFC Vegas 62. Swanson opens with a leg kick. Martinez slips and gets up quickly to grapple with Swanson against the fence. Swanson trying to land combinations maintaining his aggression. Swanson gets a takedown. Martinez reverses well and has Swanson’s neck. Cub gets up. Huge overhand by Swanson grazes Martinez. Martinez fires a kick to the head. Nice check kick by Martinez. Swanson goes to the body. Nice straight hook punch combination by Martinez. Martinez connects with a brutal knee that sends Swanson down. Martinez tries to capitalize with multiple strikes but Swanson manages to survive the round.
Watch: Brazil’s Luis Henrique da Silva KO’s Opponent With Nasty Front Kick
Brazil’s Luis Henrique da Silva earned a spectacular KO win at KSW. It was the 33-year-old’s third KO/TKO win this year. Brazilian MMA fighter Luis Henrique da Silva may have just scored one of the most incredible knockout victories in the sport this year. The 33-year-old finished his opponent Tomasz Narkun at KSW 75 in less than two rounds with a devastating front kick.
Main Card And Pay-Per-View Price Revealed For Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
With Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva quickly approaching, new details have emerged. ‘The Problem Child’ is scheduled to meet the former UFC Champion on Oct. 29, in Phoenix, Arizona. The headliner will be aired on Showtime pay-per-view with the event as a whole confirmed to have a $59.99 PPV price tag.
Daniel Cormier Reacts To Khabib Backing Islam Makhachev to Roll Over Charles Oliveira: ‘Khabib Understands The Dangers’
Daniel Cormier theorized that Khabib Nurmagomedov is aware of the danger in front of his protege, Islam Makhachev. Makhachev is set to take on the uncrowned lightweight champion and current top contender Charles Oliveira in the headlining bout of UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Oliveira goes into the fight as an underdog despite having more championship experience.
Colby Covington Shares Photo Alongside Kanye West And Candace Owens, Drops Controversial Take On BLM
Colby Covington was at a recent event with famous celebrities. “Chaos” made another controversial comment about a sensitive matter. MMA fans have been used to Colby Covington’s controversial remarks and stunts. And yet again, “Chaos” pulled off another one in his recent social media post. This time, Covington is joined by famous celebrities.
