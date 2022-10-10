Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl
The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
Experts warn of nitazenes, a new street drug as deadly as fentanyl
Nitazenes: You've probably never heard of these highly toxic drugs, and neither have many Americans who abuse opioid street drugs.
Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths
"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative
Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid such as fentanyl
Learn what to do and what not to do when someone overdoses on fentanyl or another opioid.
drugtopics.com
Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline
Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
Why Overdose Deaths Skyrocketed After Opioid Prescriptions Dropped
Opioid prescriptions have dropped in every state over the last decade, but the effort to prevent overdose deaths is an abject failure
MedicalXpress
Human cocaine and heroin addiction tied to impairments in specific brain circuit initially implicated in animals
White matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine. The study was published October 6 in Neuron.
Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
psychologytoday.com
Act 382: A New Mental Health Law
Act 382 was created to make it easier to detain a person with severe mental illness, requiring many of them to be psychiatrically assessed. Before, people could not be detained against their will unless they were in danger of hurting themselves or others, or gravely disabled. It is hoped that...
MedicalXpress
A new urine test could help curtail the use of the latest synthetic cannabinoids to enter the drug scene
A first-of-its-kind study published today in AACC's Clinical Chemistry journal shows that a novel drug test detects a new class of synthetic cannabinoids called OXIZIDs. This test could enable drug enforcement agencies to identify OXIZID users and could play a critical role in efforts to stop the spread of these drugs.
MedicalXpress
Opioids and tranquilizers still frequently prescribed to patients with alcohol use disorder in NY
Prescribing rates of opioids and tranquilizers to people undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse in New York remains high, despite public efforts to curb prescribing practices, according to a new University at Buffalo-led study. The report, published this year in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, found that in the five...
Healthline
What to Know About Opioids and Their Effects
Opioids, also called narcotics, are a class of drugs that work to relieve pain. Any opioid use can sometimes cause unwanted side effects, including nausea, constipation, drowsiness, confusion, and slowed breathing. You may have a higher risk of side effects if you:. take them more frequently or for a longer...
Novel Psychedelic Compound Shows Positive Results For Opioid Use Disorder Treatment
Kratom grows in several Asian countries and has been traditionally used by local communities as a natural home remedy for pain, depression and addiction. Now, several psychedelics companies are developing substances based on this plant and several US states have already enacted legislation that regulates its production, distribution and sale.
Compass Pathways Will Lead Two Concurrent Phase 3 Trials On Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy For Depression
Psychedelics biotech company Compass Pathways CMPS announced it will conduct two separate Phase 3 clinical trials to study psilocybin-assisted therapy on Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), reported Microdose. Assuming positive results, Compass will work with the FDA to help legalize psilocybin for TRD treatment, possibly as early as 2025. These studies will...
Healthline
All About Buprenorphine
If you have certain conditions, your doctor may recommend treatment with buprenorphine. It’s a prescription drug that comes in three different forms. Depending on the form of buprenorphine prescribed, it may be used for the following:. Opioid dependence, which is now called opioid use disorder (OUD). Opioids are strong...
healio.com
Opioids implicated in most fatal poisonings of US toddlers, study finds
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Opioids were implicated in nearly half of fatal poisonings of U.S. toddlers during a recent 14-year period, with most deaths occurring at home while the children were being supervised, a study found. The proportion of opioid-related deaths more than doubled over the course of the study...
MedicalXpress
Putting the brakes on heroin relapse
Neuroscientists from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) report in Science Advances that star-shaped brain cells known as astrocytes can "turn off" neurons involved in relapse to heroin. Drug-related cues in the environment can intensify the drive to seek drugs, leading to relapse. In this article, a team led by Peter Kalivas, Ph.D., and Anna Kruyer, Ph.D., both of the Department of Neuroscience, examined how astrocytes interact with neurons and whether astrocytes play an important role in regulating the response to drug cues.
verywellmind.com
Substance Use vs. Substance Abuse: What Are the Differences?
If you’ve heard the terms “substance use” and “substance abuse,” you may wonder whether they mean the same thing or whether there’s any difference between them. Both terms refer to the act of utilizing substances, such as alcohol, drugs, nicotine, cannabis, or prescription medications. However, one refers specifically to problematic use, whereas the other is a broader term that refers to all substance use, problematic or otherwise:
khn.org
Hospitals Have Been Slow to Bring On Addiction Specialists
In December, Marie, who lives in coastal Swampscott, Massachusetts, began having trouble breathing. Three days after Christmas, she woke up gasping for air and dialed 911. “I was so scared,” Marie said later, her hand clutched to her chest. Marie, 63, was admitted to Salem Hospital, north of Boston....
