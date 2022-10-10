ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Detroit

Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths

"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
American Council on Science and Health

The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative

Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
PHARMACEUTICALS
drugtopics.com

Nonopioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions on the Rise, as Opioid Prescriptions Decline

Study finds growth in three years after CDC guideline for primary care clinicians. Prescriptions for opioid pain medications decreased and prescriptions for nonopioid prescription painkillers grew after federal regulators published the 2016 guideline on using the drugs. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the “CDC Guideline for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Human cocaine and heroin addiction tied to impairments in specific brain circuit initially implicated in animals

White matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin, according to a study conducted by researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine. The study was published October 6 in Neuron.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Act 382: A New Mental Health Law

Act 382 was created to make it easier to detain a person with severe mental illness, requiring many of them to be psychiatrically assessed. Before, people could not be detained against their will unless they were in danger of hurting themselves or others, or gravely disabled. It is hoped that...
LOUISIANA STATE
Healthline

What to Know About Opioids and Their Effects

Opioids, also called narcotics, are a class of drugs that work to relieve pain. Any opioid use can sometimes cause unwanted side effects, including nausea, constipation, drowsiness, confusion, and slowed breathing. You may have a higher risk of side effects if you:. take them more frequently or for a longer...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Compass Pathways Will Lead Two Concurrent Phase 3 Trials On Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy For Depression

Psychedelics biotech company Compass Pathways CMPS announced it will conduct two separate Phase 3 clinical trials to study psilocybin-assisted therapy on Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD), reported Microdose. Assuming positive results, Compass will work with the FDA to help legalize psilocybin for TRD treatment, possibly as early as 2025. These studies will...
HEALTH
Healthline

All About Buprenorphine

If you have certain conditions, your doctor may recommend treatment with buprenorphine. It’s a prescription drug that comes in three different forms. Depending on the form of buprenorphine prescribed, it may be used for the following:. Opioid dependence, which is now called opioid use disorder (OUD). Opioids are strong...
HEALTH
healio.com

Opioids implicated in most fatal poisonings of US toddlers, study finds

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Opioids were implicated in nearly half of fatal poisonings of U.S. toddlers during a recent 14-year period, with most deaths occurring at home while the children were being supervised, a study found. The proportion of opioid-related deaths more than doubled over the course of the study...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Putting the brakes on heroin relapse

Neuroscientists from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) report in Science Advances that star-shaped brain cells known as astrocytes can "turn off" neurons involved in relapse to heroin. Drug-related cues in the environment can intensify the drive to seek drugs, leading to relapse. In this article, a team led by Peter Kalivas, Ph.D., and Anna Kruyer, Ph.D., both of the Department of Neuroscience, examined how astrocytes interact with neurons and whether astrocytes play an important role in regulating the response to drug cues.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

Substance Use vs. Substance Abuse: What Are the Differences?

If you’ve heard the terms “substance use” and “substance abuse,” you may wonder whether they mean the same thing or whether there’s any difference between them. Both terms refer to the act of utilizing substances, such as alcohol, drugs, nicotine, cannabis, or prescription medications. However, one refers specifically to problematic use, whereas the other is a broader term that refers to all substance use, problematic or otherwise:
HEALTH
khn.org

Hospitals Have Been Slow to Bring On Addiction Specialists

In December, Marie, who lives in coastal Swampscott, Massachusetts, began having trouble breathing. Three days after Christmas, she woke up gasping for air and dialed 911. “I was so scared,” Marie said later, her hand clutched to her chest. Marie, 63, was admitted to Salem Hospital, north of Boston....
SWAMPSCOTT, MA

