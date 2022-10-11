Read full article on original website
Correa excited for shift ban: I want to 'be a shortstop once again'
Wherever Carlos Correa is playing next year, the former Platinum Glove winner is excited to feature in more highlight reels once MLB limits the shift. "I get to cover more ground. I get to make the nice plays that they show on Sportscenters and in the top plays and all that, so I'm really excited about that," the soon-to-be free agent said of next year's shift ban during an appearance on TBS. "The shift works, but I want to be an athlete also."
Fans’ ‘Let’s Go Mariners!’ salute after final out can’t change overswinging, season ending
As the longest scoreless playoff game got into the 12th, 15th, 17 innings it looked like the wild hacks of Beer League softball.
Phillies eliminate defending-champ Braves, advance to NLCS
The Philadelphia Phillies won Saturday's Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves 8-3, winning their National League Division Series matchup versus the defending champions 3-1 and advancing to the next round. The Phillies will face either the San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series....
MLB Thursday best bets: Yankees to take commanding series lead
Editor's note: This article was published prior to news that Thursday's Yankees-Guardians game is postponed until Friday afternoon due to weather. Wednesday was another successful day for us on the basepaths. We pushed our Phillies first-half moneyline play but hit another player prop as Freddie Freeman homered in the first inning to give us a sweat-free win on over 1.5 total bases (+110).
NBA MVP best bets: Giannis, Kawhi highlight worthwhile picks
Lately, the NBA's Most Valuable Player award hasn't seen many challengers. Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have won two trophies apiece over the past four seasons, and Joel Embiid has been the runner-up in back-to-back years. Still, with so many high-level superstars in the league currently, many could challenge the...
A-Rod rips Yankees for batting Judge leadoff: 'This is gimmicky'
Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez shared his opinion on the new American League home run champ batting leadoff in the postseason. "As far as Aaron Judge, this is gimmicky baseball," Rodriguez said on the Fox Sports panel while breaking down the Yankees' 4-2 ALDS loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. "You can not let your best player, your best hitter, hit first.
Struggling Judge after 4-strikeout game vs. Guardians: 'I gotta play better'
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was on the receiving end of boos at Yankee Stadium during Friday's 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians after he struck out four times. "There's nothing I can do. I gotta play better," Judge said, according to ESPN's Joon Lee. "That's what it comes down to. Didn't do the job tonight."
Padres stop Dodgers in Game 3, on verge of 1st NLCS since 1998
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Until Friday night, San Diego Padres fans had never seen a home playoff victory in person since Petco Park opened in 2004. Blake Snell, Trent Grisham and the Padres’ lights-out bullpen finally gave them the chance to go crazy. Snell pitched five-hit ball into...
MLB regular-season excellence has become an afterthought. Let's fix that
There are few certainties in life, but one is that playoff formats of major North American sports always expand, they don't contract. Television dollars dictate that. But this is becoming problematic for Major League Baseball in terms of how it defines its champion, more so than in other sports. One...
Report: Qualifying offer increasing to $19.65M
Qualifying offers will jump from $18.4 million in 2021 to $19.65 million this offseason, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. The 2020 figure was $18.9 million. The $19.65-million number would set a new record for the qualifying offer, which changes annually based on the average salary of the 125 highest-paid players in the league.
