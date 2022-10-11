Wherever Carlos Correa is playing next year, the former Platinum Glove winner is excited to feature in more highlight reels once MLB limits the shift. "I get to cover more ground. I get to make the nice plays that they show on Sportscenters and in the top plays and all that, so I'm really excited about that," the soon-to-be free agent said of next year's shift ban during an appearance on TBS. "The shift works, but I want to be an athlete also."

