ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 98

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Balch Springs, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Ash Jurberg

Do you want Abbott to win reelection?

With 30 days to go before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#North Texas#Texas Public Radio#Rgv#Democratic#House#The Texas Standard#The Texas Tribune#North Texans
MIX 92-5

15 Abandoned Locations in Texas That Are Kind of Creepy

As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day. And with Halloween coming up soon, you may want to give yourself the creeps with these abandoned places in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week here and around Texas. During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
People

A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested

Prior to her violent death, Demetris Lincoln had filed multiple police reports alleging that Carl Tates assaulted her The ex-boyfriend of a Texas woman whose body was found dismembered and dumped in a shallow ditch in 2019 has been arrested and accused of murder, PEOPLE confirms. Carl Tates, 61, is being held in the Madison County detention center on no bond on a murder charge, jail records show. According to a criminal complaint against him out of Harris County, Texas, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tates is accused...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy