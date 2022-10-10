In 2021 alone, 34 laws restricting access to voting (opens in new tab) were passed across the country. These laws, which disproportionately affect Black, brown, and transgender people (opens in new tab), could look like anything from banning the use of ballot drop boxes (opens in new tab) to making it illegal to bring food and water to people waiting in line to cast their ballot (opens in new tab). While some of the more extreme voter suppression laws have made national headlines, others (like stricter voter ID requirements) often quietly go into effect without people ever knowing. This is one of the many reasons it’s imperative to double-check your voter registration status and ensure that you’re prepared with all of the materials you may need on or before Election Day.

