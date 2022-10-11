Read full article on original website
The HCI Committee and Charleston's MissionThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Take a Selfie With Sasquatch on This Chattanooga River WalkDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Twitter reaction: No. 6 Vols edge No. 3 Alabama for wild 52-49 win
Tennessee ended its 15-game losing streak to rival Alabama in an instant classic Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Chase McGrath hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired in a back-and-forth shootout, giving the sixth-ranked Vols a 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide before a raucous, sellout crowd. Alabama erased an...
Notes From Tennessee 52, Alabama 49
There was no Terrence Cody moment in Knoxville Saturday night. Tennessee kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired and the Vols ended 15 years of misery at the hands of Alabama with a 52-49 victory in Neyland Stadium. In 2009 Tennessee was lined up for a game-winning field goal that was blocked by Bama’s All-America nose tackle Cody as the Crimson Tide went on to an undefeated season and Alabama’s first of six national championships under Coach Nick Saban.
LOOK: UT players, Vols legends celebrate win over Alabama with cigars
Tennessee fans joined players, coaches and former players in lighting up cigars Saturday night for the first time in 16 years on the Third Saturday in October. The sixth-ranked Vols kept with tradition by smoking celebratory cigars after they rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out a 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama that set off a wild celebration from a raucous, sellout crowd inside Neyland Stadium.
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Alabama football: Bryce Young sparks national buzz in return
Bryce Young had put on a show for four hours, but for the final 15 seconds of regulation, the star Alabama quarterback was forced to sit on the sideline and watch the drama unfold. Young entered Saturday as Tennessee's villain. He's a supernova the 102,000 Tennessee fans might not like but had to respect. The villain is supposed to be in the middle of the battle when the chips are on the line, but Young helplessly had to observe Alabama kicker Will Reichard barely miss a 50-yard field goal with 15 ticks left. Young could do nothing but get a sideline ticket while Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered two darts to set up Chase McGrath's wobbly, 40-yard field goal as time expired.
Five predictions revisited: Tennessee 52, Alabama 49
Revisiting five predictions for third-ranked Alabama following its 52-49 loss to No. 6 Tennessee Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Watch: Tennessee fans storm the field after Vols beat Alabama
Fans storm the field at Neyland Stadium after No. 6 Tennessee kicked the game-winning field goal on the final play of the 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Bryce Young's heroic return not enough for Tide to top Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After two weeks of daily updates on the Alabama quarterback, Bryce Youn returned to the starting lineup Saturday in Alabama’s game at sixth-ranked Tennessee. Young produced an admirable performance in his return, throwing for a season-high 455 yards and two touchdowns on 35-of-52 passing, but...
GoVols247 Podcast: Vols turn back Tide in thriller
Looking for a discussion on the biggest Tennessee football win in a long time?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker, Patrick Brown and Ben McKee convened at Neyland Stadium to discuss sixth-ranked Tennessee’s 52-49 win over third-ranked Alabama in a Third Saturday in October thriller that snapped the Vols’ 15-game losing streak to their old rivals.
What Henry To'o To'o said after Alabama's loss at Tennessee
Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o met with reporters for a little over two minutes Saturday night, following No. 6 Tennessee’s 52-49 win over the third-ranked Crimson Tide. To’o To’o, who transferred from Tennessee to Alabama following the firing of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt in January 2021,...
Postgame Huddle: Reaction to No. 6 Tennessee's win over No. 3 Alabama
GoVols247's Ben McKee and Patrick Brown react live from the field of Neyland Stadium to No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday night. Here's what the two had to say about a historic night for the Tennessee football program.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Third-ranked Alabama lost to No. 6 Tennessee, 52-49, Saturday at Neyland Field. Shortly after the loss to the Volunteers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 6-1 on the year. “I’ll kind of tell you...
Recruits take you inside Neyland Stadium following Vols win over Alabama
Josh Heupel and his Tennessee program hosted an elite group of prospects, as the Vols quickly go from a program on the rise to a National Title contender.
The Matchups: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
GoVols247 takes an in-depth look at how sixth-ranked Tennessee matches up with third-ranked Alabama in Saturday’s Third Saturday in October at Neyland Stadium.
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
Can Tennessee seal the deal with Daevin Hobbs? | Recruiting 247
Ryan Callahan from GoVols247 talks about 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs and could his visit in Knoxville end with a commitment?
College GameDay Announces Official Celebrity Guest Picker For Knoxville Show
ESPN's College GameDay has officially announced who this week's guest picker will be, and it's a good one. Tennessee legend Peyton Manning will join Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and the rest of the College GameDay crew for the show in Knoxville this Saturday. Manning will no doubt be ...
WDEF
Mocs Basketball Ready For Dan Earl Era
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The sports calendar is really starting to fill up — besides football and post season baseball — Mocs Basketball is less than a month away from starting up. There is a new man in charge and a lot of news faces on the court — News 12s...
utdailybeacon.com
Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football
Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
wvlt.tv
Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many places to wine and dine in Knoxville but there’s only one place fit for a sheriff. Saloon 16 is connected to the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. The western saloon theme mixes hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from the Sheriff, Peyton Manning.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Meigs County vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Meigs County vs. Tyner Academy. Our Friday Night Rivals game for the week. Tyner rolled into the game with a 7-0 record. Their opponents had only scored 20 points all season.
