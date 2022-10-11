ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Notes From Tennessee 52, Alabama 49

There was no Terrence Cody moment in Knoxville Saturday night. Tennessee kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired and the Vols ended 15 years of misery at the hands of Alabama with a 52-49 victory in Neyland Stadium. In 2009 Tennessee was lined up for a game-winning field goal that was blocked by Bama’s All-America nose tackle Cody as the Crimson Tide went on to an undefeated season and Alabama’s first of six national championships under Coach Nick Saban.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

LOOK: UT players, Vols legends celebrate win over Alabama with cigars

Tennessee fans joined players, coaches and former players in lighting up cigars Saturday night for the first time in 16 years on the Third Saturday in October. The sixth-ranked Vols kept with tradition by smoking celebratory cigars after they rallied in the fourth quarter to pull out a 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama that set off a wild celebration from a raucous, sellout crowd inside Neyland Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Tennessee vs. Alabama football: Bryce Young sparks national buzz in return

Bryce Young had put on a show for four hours, but for the final 15 seconds of regulation, the star Alabama quarterback was forced to sit on the sideline and watch the drama unfold. Young entered Saturday as Tennessee's villain. He's a supernova the 102,000 Tennessee fans might not like but had to respect. The villain is supposed to be in the middle of the battle when the chips are on the line, but Young helplessly had to observe Alabama kicker Will Reichard barely miss a 50-yard field goal with 15 ticks left. Young could do nothing but get a sideline ticket while Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered two darts to set up Chase McGrath's wobbly, 40-yard field goal as time expired.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
City
Cleveland, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Knoxville, AL
City
Louisville, TN
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Nebraska State
City
Louisville, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Cleveland, TN
Sports
Cleveland, TN
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Cleveland, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Vols turn back Tide in thriller

Looking for a discussion on the biggest Tennessee football win in a long time?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker, Patrick Brown and Ben McKee convened at Neyland Stadium to discuss sixth-ranked Tennessee’s 52-49 win over third-ranked Alabama in a Third Saturday in October thriller that snapped the Vols’ 15-game losing streak to their old rivals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
247Sports

What Henry To'o To'o said after Alabama's loss at Tennessee

Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o met with reporters for a little over two minutes Saturday night, following No. 6 Tennessee’s 52-49 win over the third-ranked Crimson Tide. To’o To’o, who transferred from Tennessee to Alabama following the firing of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt in January 2021,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Vols#Espn#The Sec Network
tigerdroppings.com

Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WDEF

Mocs Basketball Ready For Dan Earl Era

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The sports calendar is really starting to fill up — besides football and post season baseball — Mocs Basketball is less than a month away from starting up. There is a new man in charge and a lot of news faces on the court — News 12s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football

Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many places to wine and dine in Knoxville but there’s only one place fit for a sheriff. Saloon 16 is connected to the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. The western saloon theme mixes hundreds of pieces of memorabilia from the Sheriff, Peyton Manning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy