ccxmedia.org
Local Vote 2022: Winston, Russell are Candidates for Brooklyn Park Mayor
Hollies Winston and city council member Wynfred Russell are running for Brooklyn Park mayor. Both candidates participated in the opportunity to record a candidate statement.
ccxmedia.org
Voters in Osseo School District See First Levy Requests in 10 Years
For the first time in 10 years, voters in the Osseo School District will notice levy referendums on their general election ballot. “It covers a lot of different elements that over time we’ve lost buying power with,” said Osseo Superintendent Cory McIntyre. The first question would renew and...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Mosque Officially Opens After Years Of Planning
Muslims in the northwest metro now have a new place to worship. Masjid Al-Ansar Islamic Community Center members spent Friday getting ready for the grand opening. “I’m over-excited. Nothing like home,” said member Hadja Assan Sylla. The congregation has good reason to be joyful. The worshipers have been...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Considers Making Winter Parking Changes Permanent
Brooklyn Park is considering making a temporary change to its winter parking rules a permanent one. Last year, the city reduced the time frame for overnight winter parking restrictions by one month. The city’s ordinance calls for no parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. from Oct. 15 to April 15. In a test trial, the city reduced the restrictions for the same three-hour period to between Nov. 1 and March 31.
ccxmedia.org
Scooter’s Coffee Proposes Drive-through-only Brooklyn Park Location
Scooter’s Coffee, an Omaha, Neb.-based drive-through-only coffee chain, is proposing a Brooklyn Park location near Fleet Farm. It would be the franchise’s first location in the northwest suburbs. The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission reviewed a site plan for the Scooter’s Coffee proposal at its meeting Wednesday. The...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth’s Honey & Mackie’s Launches New Flavors for Diwali
A Plymouth ice cream shop is launching new flavors this weekend in honor of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights. “We have halwa carrot, we have rice and spice kheer, we have kaju cashew and then we have pistachio, which is a very traditional Festival of Lights flavor,” said Suzanne Varecka, the owner of Honey & Mackie’s.
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata’s Nechanicky, Mohamed Win Lake Conference CC Titles
Wayzata Abbey Nechanicky set a girls course record at Gale Woods on the way to winning the Lake Conference cross country championship meet Thursday. Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins placed second. On the boys side, Wayzata’s Hamza Mohamed beat defending state champion Nick Gilles of Minnetonka to take the conference title....
ccxmedia.org
Armstrong’s Breker, Osanai Win NWSC CC Titles
Armstrong swept the individual titles at the Northwest Suburban Conference cross country championship meet in Elk River Wednesday. Top-ranked Noah Breker raced to an easy win in the boys race in a time of 15:27.9. Three Falcons placed in the top seven as they edged Blaine for the boys team title.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Girls Tennis Beats Wayzata for Section Title
The Maple Grove girls’ tennis team defeated Wayzata 5-2 Wednesday to win the Section 5AA team title for a second straight year. The Crimson earned their five team points by winning at third and fourth singles and in all three doubles matches. Maple Grove (19-1) made its first state...
