Brooklyn Park is considering making a temporary change to its winter parking rules a permanent one. Last year, the city reduced the time frame for overnight winter parking restrictions by one month. The city’s ordinance calls for no parking on city streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. from Oct. 15 to April 15. In a test trial, the city reduced the restrictions for the same three-hour period to between Nov. 1 and March 31.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO