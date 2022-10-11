Two Met Police officers are charged with driving offences after woman, 25, died after being struck by a patrol car in Brixton

Two Met Police officers have been charged with driving offences after a 25-year-old pedestrian was killed when she was hit by a patrol car.

Shante Daniel-Folkes, of London, was struck by the vehicle in Stockwell Road, Brixton as it was answering an emergency call in June last year.

PC Nadeem Patel, 27, who was driving the car, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Tuesday.

PC Gary Thomson, 30, who was driving a separate car, was charged with dangerous driving.

The officers, who are attached to Central South Command Unit, are both currently on restricted duties. They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The fatal collision occurred on June 9, 2021 around 11.20pm as two separate police cars responded to an emergency call.

Ms Daniel-Folkes, 25, was struck by PC Patel's vehicle. Despite all efforts from officers and paramedics, she died at the scene.

The IOPC undertook an independent investigation, which the Metropolitan Police Service fully supported, in order to establish the cause of the collision.

The investigation concluded in May 2022 and officials referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charges.

PC Patel was charged with causing death by dangerous driving while Thomson faces a dangerous driving charge.

An IOPC spokesman said: 'The charges relate to an incident on June 9 last year in which Shante Daniel-Folkes, 25, was hit by a police vehicle driven by PC Patel on Stockwell Road in Brixton.

'PC Thomson was in a separate police vehicle. Both officers were responding to an emergency incident at the time.

'Ms Daniel-Folkes sadly died at the scene of the collision and our sympathies remain with her family and loved ones.'

Both officers were charged by postal requisition to appear in court next week.