This article is a distraction... this is the real deal... Why is the CCP secret police operating on our soil? NYC has a CCP secret police station claiming that they are here to assist Chinese Americans. FOLKS this is all a lie, a smoke screen to cover up the more sinister plot that the OBiden administration and the CCP have been planning for the past 16 years!!! We are currently under a stealth invasion by the CCP!!!!!!!! If you are okay with this call OBiden and tell him good job in selling us out to the CCP...!!!!!!!!!! None of us is as smart as all of us, so all of us must be heard!!! SAY SOMETHING PEOPLE BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE!!!
who the hell cares who the hell is Kissinger he's a rhino he ain't nothing
why wouldn't he he hates Republicans, he lives and breathes Democrat.
Related
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
Mike Pence has endorsed this candidate in heated Utah race for U.S. Senate
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
RELATED PEOPLE
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
At least half of House Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's win voted either early or absentee in 2020
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC guest: If people of color don’t vote Dem, they ‘may not have opportunity’ to vote freely again
Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border
Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
Gabbard endorses Trump-backed Republican in competitive Washington House race
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 69