Lake Park, MN

craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Fargo, North Dakota

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Fargo for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Fargo. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Huskies Sweep Wisconsin, Vikings Head to Miami

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team completed a weekend sweep of Wisconsin, the Granite City Lumberjacks got back in the win column, and the St. John's University football team dominated in Northfield on Saturday, but the University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University football teams, as well as the Minnesota Wild, were unsuccessful in their weekend matchups. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will look to stay hot when they face the Dolphins in Miami.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
hbsdealer.com

Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo

Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

NDSU drops Dakota Marker thriller

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 113th ever meeting between North Dakota State and South Dakota State, it’s the Jackrabbits that are hopping home happy with a 23-21 win. At the half, it looked like North Dakota State was going to rumble home with the Dakota Marker trophy for only the second time in seven years. Cam Miller didn’t have one incompletion after 30 minutes, as the Bison led 21-7.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash

ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
ULEN, MN
thefmextra.com

Fewer lanes, more parking?

The highway cones and barriers come off of Main Avenue next week. Have you shared your opinion with MNDOT and the city?. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been weighing design options that might become part of the major project planned for Highways 10 and 75 in the summer of 2026. That’s what brought out the temporary reconfiguration of the heavily traveled blocks from Fourth to Eighth Streets in the middle of last month … with orange traffic cones and white deliminator posts narrowing the roadway’s five lanes to three, adding bump-outs at intersections and turning much of the north- and southernmost driving lanes into parallel parking spots.
MOORHEAD, MN
trfradio.com

Woman Injured in Accident Involving a Semi

A Twin Valley woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Rachel Taylor Ford, 29 was injured when the eastbound 2005 Honda Civic she was driving “swerved right to miss (the) turning semi-truck”on Highway 200 at Milepost 23 in Lake Ida Township.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash near Fosston Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 39351 350th Avenue SE in Brandsvold Township near Fosston. The man was driving a semi which was pulling a trailer filled with asphalt...
BEMIDJI, MN
fargomonthly.com

Halloween Event List

What is fall without a spooky season? For both the little hearts and the not-so-faint of hearts, find all sorts of Halloween-related events around the valley this month. From safe and even educational trick-or-treating events to some pretty scary nights planned for the bravest in the community, plan your Halloween activities ahead of time this year! So, you can spend your energy on the perfect costume and not the perfect itinerary!
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

WEX lays off 30 West Fargo employees

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. WEX Inc....
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Capacity crowd expected for Candace Owens appearance at NDSU

FARGO (KVRR) – Organizers say they expect a “full house” when author and conservative commentator Candace Owens appears at North Dakota State University next week. Owens is scheduled to speak Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 pm at the NDSU Memorial Union. Tickets are free, but required to attend.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo Police: Man arrested while carrying 80 "controlled substance" pills

(Fargo, ND) -- A homeless man is in custody in Fargo on drug-distribution charges. Police say 35-year-old Benjamin Nordick was arrested Friday, October 7th, after officers found more than 80 pills of a controlled substance in Nordick's possession. The arrest came after officers linked Nordick to a vehicle involved in suspicious activity last week. Nordick was already wanted on an outstanding warrant. A court date in the case is pending.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team have arrested a man they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in August of 2020. Jesse James Burnett, 29, of Fargo, was arrested during the execution of a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue South at approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, October 14.
FARGO, ND
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

