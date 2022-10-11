Read full article on original website
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Fargo, North Dakota
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Fargo for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Fargo. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
Huskies Sweep Wisconsin, Vikings Head to Miami
The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team completed a weekend sweep of Wisconsin, the Granite City Lumberjacks got back in the win column, and the St. John's University football team dominated in Northfield on Saturday, but the University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University football teams, as well as the Minnesota Wild, were unsuccessful in their weekend matchups. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will look to stay hot when they face the Dolphins in Miami.
hbsdealer.com
Acme Equipment breaks ground in Fargo
Facility will be the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region. Acme Equipment, a division of North Dakota-based Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has begun construction of its new 32,600 square-foot facility in Fargo. The facility will be located just north of the Acme Tools store and adjacent to the store's current equipment and rental lot in Fargo.
KFYR-TV
NDSU drops Dakota Marker thriller
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 113th ever meeting between North Dakota State and South Dakota State, it’s the Jackrabbits that are hopping home happy with a 23-21 win. At the half, it looked like North Dakota State was going to rumble home with the Dakota Marker trophy for only the second time in seven years. Cam Miller didn’t have one incompletion after 30 minutes, as the Bison led 21-7.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
valleynewslive.com
Ulen community rallying behind teen badly hurt in crash
ULEN, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Six surgeries in less than three weeks are now under Carson Fuglie’s belt, and more are likely in the future. “It’s good days and bad. He’s frustrated he can’t do anything,” Carson’s dad, Brady said. The 14-year-old spent...
thefmextra.com
Fewer lanes, more parking?
The highway cones and barriers come off of Main Avenue next week. Have you shared your opinion with MNDOT and the city?. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been weighing design options that might become part of the major project planned for Highways 10 and 75 in the summer of 2026. That’s what brought out the temporary reconfiguration of the heavily traveled blocks from Fourth to Eighth Streets in the middle of last month … with orange traffic cones and white deliminator posts narrowing the roadway’s five lanes to three, adding bump-outs at intersections and turning much of the north- and southernmost driving lanes into parallel parking spots.
trfradio.com
Woman Injured in Accident Involving a Semi
A Twin Valley woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Rachel Taylor Ford, 29 was injured when the eastbound 2005 Honda Civic she was driving “swerved right to miss (the) turning semi-truck”on Highway 200 at Milepost 23 in Lake Ida Township.
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash near Fosston Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 39351 350th Avenue SE in Brandsvold Township near Fosston. The man was driving a semi which was pulling a trailer filled with asphalt...
fargomonthly.com
Halloween Event List
What is fall without a spooky season? For both the little hearts and the not-so-faint of hearts, find all sorts of Halloween-related events around the valley this month. From safe and even educational trick-or-treating events to some pretty scary nights planned for the bravest in the community, plan your Halloween activities ahead of time this year! So, you can spend your energy on the perfect costume and not the perfect itinerary!
valleynewslive.com
WEX lays off 30 West Fargo employees
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WEX announced they have laid off 150 employees globally, which includes 30 in the West Fargo area. The company is calling it a realignment to position the company for growth, and that it isn’t tied to business performance or economic conditions. WEX Inc....
kvrr.com
Capacity crowd expected for Candace Owens appearance at NDSU
FARGO (KVRR) – Organizers say they expect a “full house” when author and conservative commentator Candace Owens appears at North Dakota State University next week. Owens is scheduled to speak Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 pm at the NDSU Memorial Union. Tickets are free, but required to attend.
valleynewslive.com
WFPD: Fargo man and Moorhead woman arrested on numerous charges after chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man and a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday night after leading West Fargo PD on a chase. 29-year-old Aaron Charette of Fargo and 24-year-old Bethany Morin were taken into custody after law enforcement utilized a PIT maneuver and were charged with numerous charges.
kvrr.com
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
valleynewslive.com
Frazee-Vergas Public Schools hires investigator to look into bullying complaints at high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Some parents of students at Frazee High School say bullying at the school has become out of control. According to Superintendent Terry Karger, the district is aware of the bullying complaints and that an investigator has been hired to look into those claims. He...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police: Man arrested while carrying 80 "controlled substance" pills
(Fargo, ND) -- A homeless man is in custody in Fargo on drug-distribution charges. Police say 35-year-old Benjamin Nordick was arrested Friday, October 7th, after officers found more than 80 pills of a controlled substance in Nordick's possession. The arrest came after officers linked Nordick to a vehicle involved in suspicious activity last week. Nordick was already wanted on an outstanding warrant. A court date in the case is pending.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team have arrested a man they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in August of 2020. Jesse James Burnett, 29, of Fargo, was arrested during the execution of a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue South at approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, October 14.
valleynewslive.com
“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo mom is speaking out. She says her daughter was jumped by two other students at ben franklin middle school, last week. “I don’t feel safe in school anymore,” said Albris Jaquez. Albris says her school life has become traumatizing after...
