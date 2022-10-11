Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
wnynewsnow.com
One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Charged In Connection With Summertime Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Jamestown man has been charged in connection with a summertime shooting on a city street. Officers with Jamestown Police charged Isiah Payne with felony reckless endangerment and felony criminal possession of a weapon on Friday. Payne, police said, allegedly discharged a...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested In Violent Home Invasion Assault
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old is accused of breaking-into a Jamestown home and violently assaulting the resident inside. Jamestown Police arrested Rashaun Smith following the alleged home invasion and attack on Spring Street just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found that Smith allegedly restrained,...
chautauquatoday.com
State Troopers Arrest Kennedy Man for Violation of Leandra's Law
State Police charged a Kennedy man with a violation of Leandra's Law following a report of a vehicle off the road in Sherman on Thursday. State Police in Jamestown responded to the I-86 eastbound on-ramp at about 2:45 PM and arrested 35-year-old Robert Ludwig after he allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. Ludwig, who was traveling with an infant in his vehicle, allegedly had a BAC of .24%, which is three times the legal limit. He was charged with aggravated DWI-Leandra's Law and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail. The infant was evaluated at UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown and turned over to a third party. Ludwig's arrest comes less than two weeks after another Leandra's Law violation he allegedly committed on I-86 in the Town of Poland.
erienewsnow.com
Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Who Beat 18-month-old Sentanced
The Bradford man convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death was sentenced on Thursday. 30-year-old Tyler Prescott was sentenced in McKean County Court to 20 to 40 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Breaks Other Inmate’s Jaw
A Bradford inmate at McKean County Jail was arraigned Thursday for breaking another inmate’s jaw in August. According to The Bradford Era, 41-year-old Armando Aponte was incarcerated on a separate aggravated assault charge for allegedly severely beating a woman in January for “disrespecting him.”. In September, a correctional...
Woman drives up to mandatory DWI class allegedly while DWI, is arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Perhaps a DWI impact class in Chautauqua County taught someone an extra lesson on Oct. 12. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies assisted with a DWI victim impact panel Oct. 12 in Fredonia. Defendants who have been charged with DWI related offenses are mandated by the courts to attend a […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged After August Shooting on Stowe Street
Jamestown Police have arrested a city man on felony charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on Stowe Street in August. The department announced Friday that 23-year-old Isiah Payne will be arraigned in Jamestown City Court on two Class D felony counts of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and one Class C felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
An Olean man was arrested on multiple bench warrants Thursday. Olean Police arrested 24-year-old Aaron William Pilon on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Pilon was held pending arraignment.
UB Police investigating fatal stabbing on campus
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — According to an update from the UB Alert Twitter account, University Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the school’s North Campus. The University at Buffalo website says a male victim, who is not a member of the UB community, was stabbed in the chest at Moody Terrace roadway, near Richmond Quad, shortly after […]
wesb.com
Great Valley Man Charged in Salamanca Theft
A Great Valley man was charged in a Salamanca theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony criminal possession of stolen property. Redeye was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
wesb.com
Homeless Chautauqua Inmate Charged with Theft/ Mischief
A homeless inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail was charged after multiple incidents this week. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Dallas Morris with petit larceny on Sunday after he allegedly stole from the jail medical office on Sunday. Morris was also charged with criminal mischief...
Buffalo man shot multiple times listed in stable condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the Hamlin Park neighborhood. The shooting happened at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place, just west of the split of 33 and 198, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.
erienewsnow.com
Motorcyclist Side-Swiped In Chase
Police are investigating, after a motorcyclist was injured during a police chase in the city of Erie. Erie Police say around 9:45 Friday night, they were pursuing a vehicle, when the suspect side-swiped a motorcyclist in the area of 28th and East Avenue. The biker was able to lay the...
wesb.com
Allegany Man Charged with Salamanca Larceny Wednesday
An Allegany man was arrested in Salamanca after a suspicious person complaint on Wednesday. New York State Police charged 45-year-old Alan O. Maynard with petit larceny and possession of burglar tools. Maynard was previously arrested on multiple felony counts of larceny last Saturday. He was released on his recognizance and...
wesb.com
Foster Brook Cracking Down on Mall Loitering
In an effort to reduce the amount of garbage in the Bradford Mall property parking lot, Foster Township Police have issued a statement on Facebook stating they will be cracking down on loitering. This came as a result of the new owners of the Bradford Mall, Zamias Services, issuing a...
erienewsnow.com
One Dead Following Crash Involving Stolen Pickup Truck in City of Erie
Police are investigating a 3-vehicle fatal crash involving a stolen pickup truck, after the driver of that vehicle took off, leading police on a pursuit in the City of Erie Saturday morning. The incident started around 8:40 a.m., when an officer spotted the stolen truck near W. 14th and Liberty...
Man wanted on charges of incest, assaulting officer found in Grand Island
At the time, the Sheriff's Office says the 23-year-old was driving without a valid license.
