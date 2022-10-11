ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy, NY

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash

KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
KENNEDY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Charged In Connection With Summertime Shooting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Jamestown man has been charged in connection with a summertime shooting on a city street. Officers with Jamestown Police charged Isiah Payne with felony reckless endangerment and felony criminal possession of a weapon on Friday. Payne, police said, allegedly discharged a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Arrested In Violent Home Invasion Assault

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old is accused of breaking-into a Jamestown home and violently assaulting the resident inside. Jamestown Police arrested Rashaun Smith following the alleged home invasion and attack on Spring Street just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found that Smith allegedly restrained,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennedy, NY
chautauquatoday.com

State Troopers Arrest Kennedy Man for Violation of Leandra's Law

State Police charged a Kennedy man with a violation of Leandra's Law following a report of a vehicle off the road in Sherman on Thursday. State Police in Jamestown responded to the I-86 eastbound on-ramp at about 2:45 PM and arrested 35-year-old Robert Ludwig after he allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. Ludwig, who was traveling with an infant in his vehicle, allegedly had a BAC of .24%, which is three times the legal limit. He was charged with aggravated DWI-Leandra's Law and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail. The infant was evaluated at UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown and turned over to a third party. Ludwig's arrest comes less than two weeks after another Leandra's Law violation he allegedly committed on I-86 in the Town of Poland.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Man Faces A Slew Of Charges For Allegedly Shooting Children

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Dunkirk man faces a slew of charges after allegedly shooting two children during a drive-by shooting in Chautauqua County over the summer. Javier Cruz-Corraliza was formally charged by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday in connection with the July...
DUNKIRK, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Man Who Beat 18-month-old Sentanced

The Bradford man convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death was sentenced on Thursday. 30-year-old Tyler Prescott was sentenced in McKean County Court to 20 to 40 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Breaks Other Inmate’s Jaw

A Bradford inmate at McKean County Jail was arraigned Thursday for breaking another inmate’s jaw in August. According to The Bradford Era, 41-year-old Armando Aponte was incarcerated on a separate aggravated assault charge for allegedly severely beating a woman in January for “disrespecting him.”. In September, a correctional...
BRADFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Fertilizer#Violent Crime#Falconer Central School#Dell#Wny News Now
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged After August Shooting on Stowe Street

Jamestown Police have arrested a city man on felony charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on Stowe Street in August. The department announced Friday that 23-year-old Isiah Payne will be arraigned in Jamestown City Court on two Class D felony counts of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and one Class C felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants

An Olean man was arrested on multiple bench warrants Thursday. Olean Police arrested 24-year-old Aaron William Pilon on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Pilon was held pending arraignment.
OLEAN, NY
News 8 WROC

UB Police investigating fatal stabbing on campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — According to an update from the UB Alert Twitter account, University Police are investigating a fatal stabbing on the school’s North Campus. The University at Buffalo website says a male victim, who is not a member of the UB community, was stabbed in the chest at Moody Terrace roadway, near Richmond Quad, shortly after […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wesb.com

Great Valley Man Charged in Salamanca Theft

A Great Valley man was charged in a Salamanca theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony criminal possession of stolen property. Redeye was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
SALAMANCA, NY
wesb.com

Homeless Chautauqua Inmate Charged with Theft/ Mischief

A homeless inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail was charged after multiple incidents this week. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 35-year-old Dallas Morris with petit larceny on Sunday after he allegedly stole from the jail medical office on Sunday. Morris was also charged with criminal mischief...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man shot multiple times listed in stable condition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot Saturday afternoon in the Hamlin Park neighborhood. The shooting happened at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday near East Delavan Avenue and Pansy Place, just west of the split of 33 and 198, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Motorcyclist Side-Swiped In Chase

Police are investigating, after a motorcyclist was injured during a police chase in the city of Erie. Erie Police say around 9:45 Friday night, they were pursuing a vehicle, when the suspect side-swiped a motorcyclist in the area of 28th and East Avenue. The biker was able to lay the...
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Allegany Man Charged with Salamanca Larceny Wednesday

An Allegany man was arrested in Salamanca after a suspicious person complaint on Wednesday. New York State Police charged 45-year-old Alan O. Maynard with petit larceny and possession of burglar tools. Maynard was previously arrested on multiple felony counts of larceny last Saturday. He was released on his recognizance and...
SALAMANCA, NY
wesb.com

Foster Brook Cracking Down on Mall Loitering

In an effort to reduce the amount of garbage in the Bradford Mall property parking lot, Foster Township Police have issued a statement on Facebook stating they will be cracking down on loitering. This came as a result of the new owners of the Bradford Mall, Zamias Services, issuing a...
BRADFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

One Dead Following Crash Involving Stolen Pickup Truck in City of Erie

Police are investigating a 3-vehicle fatal crash involving a stolen pickup truck, after the driver of that vehicle took off, leading police on a pursuit in the City of Erie Saturday morning. The incident started around 8:40 a.m., when an officer spotted the stolen truck near W. 14th and Liberty...
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy