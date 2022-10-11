Read full article on original website
I had worked a fair amount of my youth and adulthood in the retail industry. Worked for Wal-Mart, Banana Republic, Coconuts Music & Video (FYE), Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, just to name a few. The holidays are super busy. Retail is hard. More and more stores were starting to be open on Thanksgiving for holiday shoppers who are looking for that perfect Christmas present or fantastic deal.
The Sedalia Park Board conducted business in 15 minutes Thursday at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd. The brief meeting was minus Sedalia Parks & Rec Director Amy Epple, as she was being recognized at Sacred Heart School on Senior Night, according to Board President Jerry Case. Board member...
The Bothwell Foundation recently presented an automated external defibrillator (AED) to State Fair Community College for its Thompson Conference Center which is used by the college and the public. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest by delivering a...
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
Normally with our Unsung Heroes, we hear about people helping people. We're flipping that on its head this month!. This month, Central Bank decided to go with the nomination from Amanda King. Here's what she had to say :. Beth is the founder of Peaceful pastures donkey rescue, a local...
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
State Fair Community College has named Garry Holstein as the new Daum Museum of Contemporary Art director and curator. The Daum Museum opened in 2002 on the SFCC Sedalia campus; Holstein is the museum’s third director. Before coming to SFCC, Holstein was the director of the Bradbury Art Museum...
The City of Sedalia’s Public Works Department wants to notify residents living in the following areas information about water main replacements that began Oct. 10. The water mains in these areas have been experiencing above-normal failure rates and will be replaced over the next few weeks. The following areas are scheduled for water main and service line replacement:
The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Governmental Relations Committee will host a candidate forum on Oct. 12 for the Missouri State Representative – District 57 and Johnson County Presiding Commissioner seats. Candidates running for U.S. Senator, State Auditor, U.S. Representative District 4, and those who are unopposed have also been...
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
A Lincoln woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2005 Buick Century, driven by 22-year-old Quintin D. Barkwell of Lincoln, was on Route C, four tenths of a mile east of Keseman around 11:50 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to skid. The Buick traveled off the right side of of the roadway, struck a ditch and two trees, then overturned.
Sedalia Police conducted a subject check on a man on a bike who was riding in the middle of the roadway with no lights at 4th and Washington just after 2 a.m., this morning. A computer check through Joint Communications revealed that 32-year old Randy Grant of Kansas City was wanted on an active warrant out of Clay County for contempt of court with a cash-only bond of $5,406.46.
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Ford F-150, driven by 56-year-old Andrew E. Chapman of Gravois Mills, was on Route C, six-tenths of a mile west of Bell Avenue around 2 a.m., when he traveled into the eastbound lane. The Ford struck an eastbound 2018 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Quartnie E. Breshears of Lincon, head-on.
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Friday night, a car was stopped in the area of West 24th Street and Clinton Road because it was driving without tail lights. The vehicle failed to yield for almost a full minute before stopping. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Luis A. Polito Seba, 36, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. Seba was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, processed, and released to a sober person pending municipal charges.
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop for improper registration at 820 South Limit at 12:56 a.m., Tuesday. A check through DOR revealed that the driver, 22-year-old Ezra Jackson Greene of Sedalia, was suspended. Greene was taken into custody and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was booked for...
On Sept. 18 around 11:30 p.m., Sedalia Police observed a black sedan make a wide turn, nearly striking a curb. The vehicle then continued to drift back and forth in its lane. A traffic stop was conducted at Broadway and Limit and an investigation revealed that the driver, 45-year-old Inocente Prisciliano Miranda of Sedalia, was intoxicated.
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Equinox, driven by 36-year-old Gevan L. Jefferies of Windsor, was on Route E, north of 191st Street around 4:45 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle then ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies arrested Sierra D. Vallejos, 35, of Hughesville, in the 500 block of North Main Street in Hughesville. Vallejos had an active Pettis County warrant for felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident (Exceeding $1,000 in Damage). Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
The Sacred Heart boys soccer team celebrated senior night with an 8-0 victory over Cole Camp. Less than five minutes into the game, junior George Bain scored his first goal. About two minutes later, Bain scored again making the score 2-0. Junior Jackson Manning scored with just over 11 minutes left in the first half.
The Pettis County Republican headquarters officially opened Tuesday night at 811 Thompson Boulevard in Sedalia. Several candidates and their supporters attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 5:30 in a room decked out with political signs, chairs, tables and a couch with a TV. Republican Committee Chairwoman Carla Young emceed the...
