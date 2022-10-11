Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislature Approves Draft Bill That Could Give Wind And Solar Companies A Break On Taxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature has approved legislation that could give wind and solar companies a break on their taxes, but not without debate from some who say green energy already isn’t paying its way in the Cowboy State. “Wyoming’s citizen taxpayers...
Washington Examiner
Wyoming lawmakers seek to tackle soaring property taxes
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has seen soaring property values that have become burdensome to taxpayers, but some lawmakers are eying options to provide relief. Lawmakers are considering their options for property tax breaks, Wyoming Public Media recently reported. Property values in the state increased by an average of 16% last year, according to WyoFile.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards to be signed Wednesday; candidates can apply in spring 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program will be signed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 as several school districts prepare to help pilot the new program. Signing of the new standards will allow pilot school districts to start taking candidate applications in spring 2023,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Elections Committee Meeting Gets Heated; Citizens Call For Paper Ballots
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Discussion about federally certifying Wyoming’s election equipment Friday morning grew heated when addressing the security of the state’s elections and voting machines. The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a draft bill Friday that codifies the secretary of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Report: Wyoming Inflation Rate Higher Than National Average
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Inflation is still smoldering underneath our nation’s economy, like a Wyoming coal seam that’s caught fire underground and just doesn’t want to go out. That fire, as it happens, is burning even hotter in Wyoming and other Mountain...
cowboystatedaily.com
So Far, So Good: Wyoming Ranchers Are OK With Wind Energy Projects, But Time Will Tell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While there’s no shortage of people and entities challenging wind energy projects across Wyoming, you won’t find many Cowboy State ranchers among them. But more conflicts could arise with grazing on public lands as more turbines are approved and built.
cowboystatedaily.com
Poisonous Death Cap Mushrooms Already In Mountain West, Will Spread To Wyoming Soon
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The effects of eating poisonous death cap mushrooms aren’t something anybody would want to experience, says a University of Wyoming mushroom expert. “It’s not a good way to leave this world,” Steven Miller told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
wrrnetwork.com
Fentanyl Burden Growing in Wyoming
With overdose deaths connected to synthetic opioid use rising in Wyoming and across the country, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), in coordination with Governor Mark Gordon, is sharing important information about fentanyl and similar drugs with state residents. Fentanyl is a synthetic, or manmade, opioid. In prescription form, fentanyl...
RELATED PEOPLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
Miss The WY Gubernatorial Debate? So Did Everyone Else
There was a Wyoming governor debate Thursday night?. Actually, a lot of people did not know, and it did not get much press coverage. We can ask why but the reasons seem obvious. There are really only 3 candidates left in the race after the primary election was held. A...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol’ Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It’s the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Frontier Airlines Now Hiring Pilots That Don’t Know How To Fly
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What used to be Wyoming’s most popular airline is combating a national pilot shortage in an unconventional way: hiring pilots who don’t know how to fly. Frontier Airlines, which used to service many Wyoming communities and still has a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kidnewsradio.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol announces new Colonel
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) announced Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron has been selected as its new Colonel. Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, Sheriff of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, has been selected as the next Colonel and Administrator of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, effective early January 2023.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: What’s Killing Our Wyoming Folks Over 100 Years Old?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The last four months appear to have been a terrible time for our folks over 100 years of age in Wyoming – we have at least ten who have died. The Cowboy State is the lowest populated state in the...
svinews.com
TEXT-IN TOPIC RESPONSES: Do ballet boxes need to go?
On Friday, Wyoming’s Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred sent a letter to county clerk’s asking them to consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Currently seven of the 23 counties in the state offer drop boxes for absentee ballots. Lincoln County is not one of the seven.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
After Thumb Nearly Gets Ripped-Off In Crossbow Mishap, Wyoming Hunter Back Out On The Hunt
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two years after watching his wife nearly lose half of her hand to a crossbow accident in the back country, David Mercado of Casper still gets emotional about it. “When you have somebody you love who has suffered a really bad...
svinews.com
As invasive mussels creep toward Wyoming, ‘dirty boats’ show up in Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem
JACKSON — Invasive mussels float down rivers as plumes of tiny larvae, latch onto boats to cross state lines and find new waters to infest. And they are inching closer to Wyoming. One species can even survive and spread after passing through a catfish’s intestines. But Sue Mills,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
Comments / 2