ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

Jury convicts man of murder in Avery Trace shooting death

BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge John Stevens' court has convicted a man of murder in a shooting death at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments. The jury returned at about 3:45 p.m. with the verdict in the murder trial of Kylan Bazile, 24. Jurors convicted Bazile of murder in...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Teacher booked into Hardin County Jail following Improper Relationship indictments

HARDIN COUNTY — A teacher indicted on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student was booked into the Hardin County Jail late Thursday night. The Hardin County grand jury indicted Theresa Michelle Pinckney, 41, of Lumberton. on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, TX
Lumberton, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Fire Department responds to fatal residential house fire

BEAUMONT — Fire District Chief Scott Wheat tells us, the Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2100 Block of Rusk St. early Thursday morning. There was one fatality. The incident under investigation at this time. The following is a press release:. On Thursday, October 13,...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Nederland ISD says threat on YouTube site during football game prompts extra security

NEDERLAND — The Nederland ISD says a threat posted to a YouTube site during the live stream of Thursday night's football game is prompting extra security in the district. The district says Nederland Police investigated the threat to student safety made on the YouTube posting site during Thursday night's live stream of the Nederland vs. Ft. Bend Marshall football game.
NEDERLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Texas Rangers#Kfdm#Ems#Church Loop#Taser

Comments / 0

Community Policy