Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Jury convicts man of murder in Avery Trace shooting death
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge John Stevens' court has convicted a man of murder in a shooting death at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments. The jury returned at about 3:45 p.m. with the verdict in the murder trial of Kylan Bazile, 24. Jurors convicted Bazile of murder in...
fox4beaumont.com
Teacher booked into Hardin County Jail following Improper Relationship indictments
HARDIN COUNTY — A teacher indicted on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student was booked into the Hardin County Jail late Thursday night. The Hardin County grand jury indicted Theresa Michelle Pinckney, 41, of Lumberton. on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
fox4beaumont.com
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont man arrested on drug charges including 159 grams of suspected Hydrocodone
BEAUMONT — Bryan Joseph Minnard from Beaumont has been arrested on drug charges. Officers made a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Rivercrest Thursday evening. At this time the officers located 159 grams of suspected Hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of suspected Soma pills, 16 grams of suspected Oxycodone, and a large sum of money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur Police Department, Harris County Task Force apprehend murder suspect
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department say they have apprehended a subject with a murder warrant out of Harris County in a joint operation with the Harris County Task Force. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 Block of Savannah Ave in Port Arthur. Three individuals...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Fire Department responds to fatal residential house fire
BEAUMONT — Fire District Chief Scott Wheat tells us, the Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2100 Block of Rusk St. early Thursday morning. There was one fatality. The incident under investigation at this time. The following is a press release:. On Thursday, October 13,...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont woman still searching for husband one year after he went missing
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont woman is still searching for her husband one year after he went for a walk and never returned home. Edward Phillips went missing on Oct. 20, 2021. The disabled Beaumont veteran left home to walk to a store in his Pear Orchard neighborhood and never returned.
fox4beaumont.com
Nederland ISD says threat on YouTube site during football game prompts extra security
NEDERLAND — The Nederland ISD says a threat posted to a YouTube site during the live stream of Thursday night's football game is prompting extra security in the district. The district says Nederland Police investigated the threat to student safety made on the YouTube posting site during Thursday night's live stream of the Nederland vs. Ft. Bend Marshall football game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4beaumont.com
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
fox4beaumont.com
Moment of silence at PN-G game honors student who died Friday morning
PORT NECHES-GROVES — There was a moment of silence at the PN-G High School football game in honor of a student who died Friday morning. The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of the student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting...
fox4beaumont.com
The #KFDMTailgate Party - Week 8
TEXAS — Join us Friday nights at 10:35p.m. for the KFDM Tailgate Party. Goose Creek Memorial vs Port Arthur Memorial 13-63.
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texans gather for the 53rd Annual Groves Pecan Festival
GROVES — The 53rd Annual Groves Pecan Festival Groves Pecan Festival underway. It's a chance to enjoy rides and food. The festival also provides a major boost to the city's economy. Fox 4/KFDM's Skylar Williams reports.
Comments / 0