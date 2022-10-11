ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Orange County, TX
Newton County, TX
Government
County
Newton County, TX
Orange County, TX
Government
fox4beaumont.com

Nederland ISD says threat on YouTube site during football game prompts extra security

NEDERLAND — The Nederland ISD says a threat posted to a YouTube site during the live stream of Thursday night's football game is prompting extra security in the district. The district says Nederland Police investigated the threat to student safety made on the YouTube posting site during Thursday night's live stream of the Nederland vs. Ft. Bend Marshall football game.
NEDERLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Orange Counties#Health And Safety#County Judge#Newton
fox4beaumont.com

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Jury convicts man of murder in Avery Trace shooting death

BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge John Stevens' court has convicted a man of murder in a shooting death at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments. The jury returned at about 3:45 p.m. with the verdict in the murder trial of Kylan Bazile, 24. Jurors convicted Bazile of murder in...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: Man dies of injuries from auto-pedestrian crash in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A man has died of his injuries following an auto-pedestrian crash on College Street in Beaumont. He's the fourth man in the area to die in auto-pedestrian crashes since Saturday. Beaumont Police say the victim was struck at about 8:30 Tuesday night in the 4500 block of...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Groves sees record increase in sales tax revenue

GROVES — Groves is one of the fastest growing cities in Southeast Texas. Not only in population, but the city is also experiencing a business boom. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports a record hike in sales tax revenue indicates a healthy economy is on the horizon for Groves.
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The 2022 Groves Pecan Festival kicks off Thursday!

GROVES — The 2016 Groves Pecan Festival kicked off this Thursday, and Southeast Texans gathered to enjoy family and friends and to take a break from the upcoming election in a month. The fun lasts from October 13th through Sunday, October 16th. Release:. This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is...
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

PN-G community mourning student's death

PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
PORT NECHES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy