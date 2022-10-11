Read full article on original website
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
Beaumont first responders give children a glimpse into public service careers
BEAUMONT — An event on Saturday may have inspired some Southeast Texas children to want to grow up to be police officers, firefighters, paramedics or other first responders. The men and women in those careers made time to share what they do in their jobs on a daily basis.
Beaumont health care center Saturday presented car show that thrilled residents
BEAUMONT — The College Street Health Care Center teamed up with SETX Motorsport on Saturday for a car show. SETX Motorsport hosted the Beaumont event, which brought joy and smiles to the faces of residents.
Port Arthur Police Department, Harris County Task Force apprehend murder suspect
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department say they have apprehended a subject with a murder warrant out of Harris County in a joint operation with the Harris County Task Force. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 Block of Savannah Ave in Port Arthur. Three individuals...
Candlelight vigil set for Tuesday to honor memories of Port Neches-Groves student
To help comfort broken hearts, Port Neches-Groves High School will hold a candlelight vigil for Morgan Christian, a student who died on Friday of an unexpected medical-related problem. The PN-G family has been grieving following the loss of the high school student. The candlelight vigil is set for Tuesday, Oct....
Southeast Texans gather for the 53rd Annual Groves Pecan Festival
GROVES — The 53rd Annual Groves Pecan Festival Groves Pecan Festival underway. It's a chance to enjoy rides and food. The festival also provides a major boost to the city's economy. Fox 4/KFDM's Skylar Williams reports.
DEVELOPING: Grand jury indicts teacher on charge of Improper Relationship with Student
HARDIN COUNTY — The Hardin County grand jury has indicted a teacher on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. Sheriff Davis says Theresa Pinckney, 41, surrendered on two indictments for Improper Relationship Between Educator...
Nederland ISD says threat on YouTube site during football game prompts extra security
NEDERLAND — The Nederland ISD says a threat posted to a YouTube site during the live stream of Thursday night's football game is prompting extra security in the district. The district says Nederland Police investigated the threat to student safety made on the YouTube posting site during Thursday night's live stream of the Nederland vs. Ft. Bend Marshall football game.
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
Still time to enjoy Groves Pecan Festival
GROVES — If you haven't made it out to the 2022 Groves Pecan Festival, there's still time. You have all day Sunday, which is last day of the 2022 event.
Beaumont man arrested on drug charges including 159 grams of suspected Hydrocodone
BEAUMONT — Bryan Joseph Minnard from Beaumont has been arrested on drug charges. Officers made a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Rivercrest Thursday evening. At this time the officers located 159 grams of suspected Hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of suspected Soma pills, 16 grams of suspected Oxycodone, and a large sum of money.
Jury convicts man of murder in Avery Trace shooting death
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge John Stevens' court has convicted a man of murder in a shooting death at Port Arthur's Avery Trace Apartments. The jury returned at about 3:45 p.m. with the verdict in the murder trial of Kylan Bazile, 24. Jurors convicted Bazile of murder in...
Beaumont woman still searching for husband one year after he went missing
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont woman is still searching for her husband one year after he went for a walk and never returned home. Edward Phillips went missing on Oct. 20, 2021. The disabled Beaumont veteran left home to walk to a store in his Pear Orchard neighborhood and never returned.
UPDATE: Man dies of injuries from auto-pedestrian crash in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A man has died of his injuries following an auto-pedestrian crash on College Street in Beaumont. He's the fourth man in the area to die in auto-pedestrian crashes since Saturday. Beaumont Police say the victim was struck at about 8:30 Tuesday night in the 4500 block of...
Groves sees record increase in sales tax revenue
GROVES — Groves is one of the fastest growing cities in Southeast Texas. Not only in population, but the city is also experiencing a business boom. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports a record hike in sales tax revenue indicates a healthy economy is on the horizon for Groves.
The #KFDMTailgate Party - Week 8
TEXAS — Join us Friday nights at 10:35p.m. for the KFDM Tailgate Party. Goose Creek Memorial vs Port Arthur Memorial 13-63.
The 2022 Groves Pecan Festival kicks off Thursday!
GROVES — The 2016 Groves Pecan Festival kicked off this Thursday, and Southeast Texans gathered to enjoy family and friends and to take a break from the upcoming election in a month. The fun lasts from October 13th through Sunday, October 16th. Release:. This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is...
PN-G community mourning student's death
PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
Moment of silence at PN-G game honors student who died Friday morning
PORT NECHES-GROVES — There was a moment of silence at the PN-G High School football game in honor of a student who died Friday morning. The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of the student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting...
