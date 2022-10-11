ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

'Elitist Cabal Of Warmongers': Tulsi Gabbard LEAVES Democratic Party, Cites 'Cowardly Wokeness' Among Reasons For Abrupt Departure

Tulsi Gabbard announced she is leaving the Democratic Party as a result of their “cowardly wokeness,” RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The shocking announcement came Tuesday morning during the first episode of the former Hawaii congresswoman’s new podcast, The Tulsi Gabbard Show .

Gabbard also urged those who agreed with her to also leave the Democratic Party, a move that comes just two years after she ran for president on the Democratic ticket and just a few weeks before this year’s highly consequential midterm elections.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,” she wrote in a long-winded series of Twitter posts accompanied by a video.

“I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not,” the 41-year-old politician continued. “Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite.”

“I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party,” Gabbard concluded. “If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbV83_0iUVGOjs00
Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gabbard’s abrupt exit from the Democratic Party comes roughly six months after she turned her back on President Joe Biden and suggested the 79-year-old leader is being controlled by the Washington, D.C. establishment who stand “behind the curtain pulling the strings.”

Gabbard also slammed President Biden’s Disinformation Governance Board, a new office created in April to combat misinformation – something Gabbard likened to a “department of propaganda.”

"This is the kind of thing that you see in dictatorships, this ‘Ministry of Truth’," Gabbard told Fox News’ Sean Hannity at the time. "The reason why you see this in dictatorships is because they're afraid of us.”

“They're afraid of the people,” she continued. “They're afraid that we might actually think for ourselves."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLRaO_0iUVGOjs00
Mega

Gabbard also came under fire over her claim the United States was funding “bio labs” and “conducting research on dangerous pathogens” in Ukraine – a claim later found to be false but used by Vladimir Putin and Russia to justify their invasion of Ukraine .

Following her shocking announcement Tuesday morning, Gabbard did not reveal whether or not she is leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican. She also did not say whether or not she will remain an independent now that she is no longer a Democrat.

Comments / 5

