4 Don't Miss Mexican Restaurants in Central Baldwin CountyAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
New haunted house terrifies guests in downtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, there's a new Haunted House in Downtown Mobile that is the stuff of nightmares.
Foley woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise party
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Audrey Ainsley was surprised in a big way this week and she knows she’s one lucky lady. “Here I am, no disease, healthy,” said Ainsley. The staff at Gulfside Medical Care in Foley threw her a party for her 105th birthday with cake, snacks and gifts to mark the occasion. Dr. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Coming in Hot: South students host Glass Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama helped folks get into the fall spirit with their one-of-a-kind fundraiser. Students and faculty hand-made hundreds of glass pumpkins of all shapes, colors, and sizes to celebrate the season, with their 3rd annual glass pumpkin patch fundraiser. This all helps to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Wings of Life plans ‘Rally for Recovery’ fundraiser
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just about everyone knows someone who is struggling with some form of addiction. It doesn’t just affect the person. It affects whole families. Wings of Life, a faith-based recovery program plans a special fundraiser soon. It’s called Rally for Recovery. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Brandon Sanders to learn more about it.
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 Shred Event set for Oct. 22 in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve been looking to get rid of some sensitive paperwork, here’s your chance. FOX10 is once again teaming with Gilmore for our free Shred Event on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Spanish Fort. It’s a great way to get rid of some of old mail that may be piling up and dispose of it securely so you don’t fall victim to identity theft.
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Penelope House fundraiser at Cammie’s Ice Cream, raising domestic violence awareness
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is domestic violence awareness month, and Penelope House, a domestic violence shelter for men and women, held an event aimed at educating and spreading awareness at Cammie’s Dutch Ice Cream off Old Shell Road. Proceeds go straight to Penelope House. The group’s shelter helps...
WALA-TV FOX10
Citizens raising concerns over homeless camp at Crestview Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crestview Park is a public park nestled in Tillman’s Corner. Behind the park and in the woods, Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds says a group of homeless people set up camp in mid-September. “There was a homeless encampment that set up on the North and...
WALA-TV FOX10
2022 Greek Fest underway in Mobile after a successful first day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Greek Orthodox Church on South Ann Street has been transformed into a Greek oasis for 2022 Greek Fest. And everyone is enjoying the scenery. “I’ve been coming to Greek fest since I was a little girl. So since about three or four years old, I’ve been coming here. The food is delicious,” Michelle Hall said.
WALA-TV FOX10
MFRD Fire & Life Safety Expo happening today
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fall 2022 Fire & Life Safety Expo is happening today, October 14, at Langan Park, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department in celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15, 2022). This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
Crossroads family loses everything in house fire
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — From the outside, his house looks okay, but one step inside you can see every inch is charred after fire gutted the home late Sunday night. “When I walked to my hallway I could see that the whole back deck was inflamed with smoke and fire,” said Blake Buxton. Buxton […]
WALA-TV FOX10
34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts to begin Saturday
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The 34th Annual Jubilee Festival of Arts begins Saturday. The two-day event will take place at Lott Park in Daphne. The festival features art, music and local cuisine. There will be tents set up where you can buy jewelry, paints, pottery, and much more. Beginning at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Haunted Ghost Tours in downtown Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pensacola, the oldest European settlement in the United States, is well known for its haunted history and ghostly white beaches. Spirits of Seville Quarter Ghost Tour and Luncheon!*. Do YOU dare dine inside one of Pensacola’s oldest buildings at its MOST. HAUNTED restaurant?. Come investigate...
Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival
An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘He’s a jewel to our family’; Buffalo Soldier veteran turns 104
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very special day for a local WWII veteran. Taylor Howard, a Buffalo Soldier, is celebrating his 104th birthday. Streamers, red, white and blue balloons, and 20 cheerful senior citizens filled Parkway Senior Center to honor Howard;s life. There were tables that displayed Howard’s...
Jubilee Festival of Arts to shutdown Main Street in Daphne: What else you need to know
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 34th annual Jubilee Festival of Arts and its “southern charm” is set to return this weekend. The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and the City of Daphne host the two-day event filled with more than 130 local and regional artists, entertainment and food. The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 15 and […]
utv44.com
Daphne Police officers go the extra mile to connect with deaf citizens
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Daphne Police officers are taking classes to learn sign language. Code Enforcement Officer Christina Brazell and School Resource Officer Jessica Orso say they want to do all they can to build more bridges in the communities they serve and connect with people in need. "It's to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cody Dearman accused in another stabbing off DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect is facing even more charges after Mobile police say he’s responsible for another assault. On Oct. 13, the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force took Cody Dearman into custody. Police said Dearman stabbed another man off Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim...
mobilebaymag.com
Caroline Parish Meacham & Vincent Wayne Cave, Jr.
April 9, 2022 // St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Reception at the Country Club of Mobile. Caroline and Vincent already had a long history before their classic and colorful spring wedding. The bride, a former Mardi Gras queen, and the groom, an avid golfer, were lifelong friends and even dated briefly in high school before getting back together in 2020. Following a church ceremony, the couple had their first dance under an array of colorful flowers hanging from the pergola at the country club, and guests soon joined them on the dance floor. After celebrating with close friends and family, the couple made their exit to the music of the Excelsior Band.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs, strangles girlfriend: Mobile Police search for suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who they claim stabbed and strangled his girlfriend early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they responded to University Hospital Thursday, Oct. 13 at around 1:00 a.m. in reference to one stabbed. Through an investigation, officers learned […]
