April 9, 2022 // St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Reception at the Country Club of Mobile. Caroline and Vincent already had a long history before their classic and colorful spring wedding. The bride, a former Mardi Gras queen, and the groom, an avid golfer, were lifelong friends and even dated briefly in high school before getting back together in 2020. Following a church ceremony, the couple had their first dance under an array of colorful flowers hanging from the pergola at the country club, and guests soon joined them on the dance floor. After celebrating with close friends and family, the couple made their exit to the music of the Excelsior Band.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO