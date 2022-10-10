ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis

Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
Business Insider

I was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt before launching my side hustle. I'm debt-free now and booked $68,000 in revenue last year with these 3 entrepreneurial strategies.

Aneri Desai started her career-coaching business as a side job before taking it full-time this year. She aimed to pay off hundreds of thousands in debt while helping immigrant women find jobs. Here's her advice on building a business while in debt, including how to invest your time. When Aneri...
PYMNTS

Staying Current on Credit Cards Forces Hard Spending Choices

Inflation is proving a tough beast to tame. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor released Thursday (Oct. 13) showed that consumer inflation’s growth rate eased just a bit — but not by much. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 8.2% from last year, down slightly from...
UPI News

U.S. national debt surpasses $31T for first time

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- America's borrowing binge has pushed the country's national debt over $31 trillion for the first time ever amid record inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a possible recession. The United States' public debt closed at $31.1 trillion on Monday, according to Treasury Department data published...
TheStreet

Rich Young People Focus on These Investments

Youth may be wasted on the young, as the saying goes, but plenty of time is spent by plenty of people trying to figure out what young people think and what they will do. If you’re interested in the financial views of young people who are wealthy, the 2022 Bank of America Private Bank Study of Wealthy Americans is for you. It surveyed people with investable assets of $3 million and up. And it counts younger people as 21-42 years old.
Fairfield Sun Times

Carroll College Welcomes Largest Class in Three Years

HELENA – Carroll College has enrolled its largest first-year class in three years. The class of 2026 includes 296 new first-year students – a 5% increase over last year and a 10% increase over 2020. Adding in transfer students and re-admitted students (students who took time off and are now returning to Carroll), the total number of new undergraduate students enrolled this fall is 345.

