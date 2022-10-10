Read full article on original website
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis
Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
US national debt now tops $31 trillion for the first time ever — here's who the country owes
The gross national debt in America has hit new heights, surpassing $31 trillion, according to a U.S. treasury report released this week. If you find that hard to wrap your head around, it basically boils down to more than $93,000 of debt for every person in the country, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.
U.S. national debt surpasses $31T for first time
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- America's borrowing binge has pushed the country's national debt over $31 trillion for the first time ever amid record inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a possible recession. The United States' public debt closed at $31.1 trillion on Monday, according to Treasury Department data published...
