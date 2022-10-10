Youth may be wasted on the young, as the saying goes, but plenty of time is spent by plenty of people trying to figure out what young people think and what they will do. If you’re interested in the financial views of young people who are wealthy, the 2022 Bank of America Private Bank Study of Wealthy Americans is for you. It surveyed people with investable assets of $3 million and up. And it counts younger people as 21-42 years old.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO