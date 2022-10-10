ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jeffrey Wright Cast in Atrabilious

The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.
Savannah Guthrie Nominated Hoda Kotb for Forbes' 50 Over 50 List: 'She Is Authentic'

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie formed a friendship when Kotb joined the Today show in 2018 Savannah Guthrie helped give Hoda Kotb the praise she deserves.  The Today show co-host nominated Kotb to be named as one of Forbes' 50 Over 50 — and Kotb made the list.  The second annual list highlighted both Kotb's success as well as the friendship between Guthrie, 50, and Kotb, 53.  Guthrie offered insight into why she nominated Kotb — and what their off-screen friendship means in her real life. "Hoda is the living,...
From 2009: Angela Lansbury, "liberated" by Broadway

Hollywood and Broadway star Angela Lansbury, who earned Five Tony Awards and three Oscar nominations, and who scored 12 Emmy nominations for her role as mystery author-sleuth Jessica Fletcher on the TV series "Murder, She Wrote," died on October 11, 2022 at the age of 96. In this interview that aired on "Sunday Morning" December 6, 2009, Lansbury talked with CBS News' Katie Couric about her unparalleled career on stage and screen.
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are about to take flight into parenthood. "The Big Bang Theory" alum and the "Ozark" actor announced on social media Oct. 11 that they are expecting their first child together. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," she shared on Instagram. "beyond blessed and over the moon…...
