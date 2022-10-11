ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Panthers. One of the most storied football programs in West Texas. "These kids are amazing," Ratcliff Stadium PA Announcer Todd Berridge said. "The coaches are amazing. Just the whole entire school is amazing and we have an awesome responsibility to defend that school. To defend that honor to defend the history of Permian High School."

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO