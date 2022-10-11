Read full article on original website
Related
myfoxzone.com
'Friday Night Lights' stars the Permian Panthers, but MOJO has accomplished more than just the popular book
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Panthers. One of the most storied football programs in West Texas. "These kids are amazing," Ratcliff Stadium PA Announcer Todd Berridge said. "The coaches are amazing. Just the whole entire school is amazing and we have an awesome responsibility to defend that school. To defend that honor to defend the history of Permian High School."
Comments / 0