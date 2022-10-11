Read full article on original website
Related
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reveals She and Jeremy Canceled Their Anniversary Trip: ‘This Is Motherhood’
Change of plans. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed that she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, had to cancel their anniversary trip. “Welp. I’m pretty bummed. This is my packed bag for a 2 night SURPRISE getaway I planned for our anniversary,” Audrey, 31, wrote alongside a photo of a packed suitcase via her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 19.
A bride brought her husband to tears at the altar by wearing a black Morticia Addams-style wedding dress after using a decoy for their first look
Newlywed Amanda Kitchingman Roban-Cook said her husband was "underwhelmed" by her decoy dress, and teared up when he saw her real black wedding dress.
Wedding Guest's Outfit Slammed as 'Totally Inappropriate'
"I know traditions move on but wearing white as a guest at any wedding is always no," commented one Mumsnet user.
Nikki Bella Spills on Wedding: ‘People Are Going to Think I’m Crazy’
Nikki Bella is dishing on her wedding with Brides!. The WWE champ tied the knot with “Dancing with the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev in Paris in August, and now she’s spilling the details. She also posed in a series of looks for The Wedding Fashion Issue, but...
WWE・
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideedition.com
Family Passes Down Same Wedding Dress for 7 Decades
These brides all share something in common. They all got married in the same wedding dress. Eight women from one family have worn the same wedding gown over the past seven decades. The tradition started with Adele Larson, who purchased the satin gown for her wedding in 1950 for $100. She then passed it on to her sister Ellie, who also then passed along the dress to her other sister. Seventy-two years later, Serena became the eighth bride and third generation to wear the family heirloom at her wedding.
My mom pressured me to get my wedding cake made by her friend – people are horrified by the resulting ‘monstrosity’
A Reddit user has shared the awkward position she was put in after her mother's friend offered to make her wedding cake, and the result was less than ideal. The woman shared a photo of the potential wedding cake - and Reddit users were left in shock by the image.
Bride Cheered for Billing In-Laws Over Wedding Guests They Secretly Invited
"They are upset because it was their money for their Christmas vacation," the bride said.
Woman 'Gutted' by Partner Attending Wedding Abroad Without Her Splits Views
"No, you're not entitled to a free holiday," commented one Mumsnet user.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twin Sister Guilt Trips The Other For Excusing Herself From Her Wedding To Attend To Son’s Emergency
How we react to situations is all about perspectives. What is acceptable to one is just a silly excuse to another. Personal sentiments and feelings must be eliminated to avoid overreaction, and emotional intelligence should be employed. Netizens have bashed a woman for snapping at her twin sister, who left...
Woman Rejecting Brother's Wedding Invite To Be Friend's Bridesmaid Cheered
"When I read the title my initial reaction was, of course, go to your brother's wedding but on actually reading the details I think he's being very unreasonable."
Outrage as Bride Doesn't Invite Half Sister to Wedding Over Parent Feud
A young woman refusing to talk to her sister over a wedding invite is being backed online. In a post shared to Reddit's Am I the A******? (AITA) forum on October 2, user u/positivebean explained that her older half-sister didn't invite her to her wedding four years ago, despite the pair having a close relationship.
Which ‘Below Deck’ Couples Are Still Together After Finding Romance During Charter Season?
When working side by side with someone 24 hours a day for six to eight weeks straight in cramped conditions, it's easy to catch feelings! That's what's happened to a number of crew...
Bride Bashed for Refusing to Let Her Brother's Stepdaughter Attend Wedding
"If she rejects your family, it is reasonable to not tolerate that," one user commented.
pethelpful.com
Video of Bride Doing a 'First Look' With Her Dog at Colorado Wedding Is Simply the Best
Weddings are a time to be surrounded by those you love. For so many of us, that love includes our four-legged friends and it's always so touching to see couples-to-be involve their pets in their nuptials. One of the the most popular wedding traditions is the "first look" where the family or friends of the bride get to see the bride in their wedding gown for the first time.
intheknow.com
Bride’s mom ‘ruins’ wedding dress reveal: ‘Still not over this’
A bride called out her mom for ruining her wedding dress reveal in a funny viral video. Artist and TikToker @phaedrap planned a wedding dress reveal with her bridesmaids. But when the big moment came she was completely usurped by her very own mother. It was quite the scandal!. @phaedrap.
For some couples, divorce is not a relationship failure
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend’s parents were the longest-married couple at their twenty-year reunion. They married four months after graduation and were the only couple still together from their graduating class.
pethelpful.com
Dog Gets Announced at Wedding Ceremony Before His Parents and We're So Here For It
Weddings are wonderful celebrations of love that is shared with the couple's closest friends and family. It's only fitting that beloved pets are included in such a special occasion as well. One couple included their dog in their wedding, and he even got a special shout out at the end of the ceremony in this amazing video.
PETS・
Wedding Cake Toppers With Bride's Underwear on Show Split Opinions Online
A guest at the wedding filmed the front of the figures before moving the camera to the back of the cake, showing a far different view.
maharaniweddings.com
Cancun, MX Indian Fusion Wedding by Dean Sanderson Weddings
Hello there, sweeties! It is time to have some fun at Sunjeet & Paolo's incredible wedding! Held at the Petit Lafitte, this wedding was one for the books! For this event, Sunjeet stole all the looks by wearing a fashionable outfit thanks to Masaba Couture & Pernia's Pop-Up Shop that looked impeccable on her, and thanks to the incredible makeup and hairstyle by Hello Beauty Mx. Paolo did not stay behind and looked handsome and imposing in his outfit. We love the look on both of them! The night was young, and the incredible DJ Riz Entertainment took care of the music and baraat, to turn this great wedding into a vibrant and elegant party that everyone enjoyed! And it was not just the music that everyone loved; it was the food as well! Taste of India Cancun prepared delicious plates that everyone loved, while Petit Lafitte Catering baked sweet and delicious treats and cakes that got everyone's mouths melting! If you want to relive this love story, make sure to visit the gallery that we have prepared for today. We have the best shots captured by Dean Sanderson Weddings, and we are pretty sure that you will love them! Do not think twice, and go check it out!
Wedding Guest's Reaction to Bouquet Throw Delights Internet: 'Single Life'
Legend has it, the bouquet toss was invented so the bride could throw the flowers and then run away and escape the clamoring singletons.
Comments / 0