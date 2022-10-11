ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
​​LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Reveals She and Jeremy Canceled Their Anniversary Trip: ‘This Is Motherhood’

Change of plans. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed that she and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, had to cancel their anniversary trip. “Welp. I’m pretty bummed. This is my packed bag for a 2 night SURPRISE getaway I planned for our anniversary,” Audrey, 31, wrote alongside a photo of a packed suitcase via her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 19.
Family Passes Down Same Wedding Dress for 7 Decades

These brides all share something in common. They all got married in the same wedding dress. Eight women from one family have worn the same wedding gown over the past seven decades. The tradition started with Adele Larson, who purchased the satin gown for her wedding in 1950 for $100. She then passed it on to her sister Ellie, who also then passed along the dress to her other sister. Seventy-two years later, Serena became the eighth bride and third generation to wear the family heirloom at her wedding.
Video of Bride Doing a 'First Look' With Her Dog at Colorado Wedding Is Simply the Best

Weddings are a time to be surrounded by those you love. For so many of us, that love includes our four-legged friends and it's always so touching to see couples-to-be involve their pets in their nuptials. One of the the most popular wedding traditions is the "first look" where the family or friends of the bride get to see the bride in their wedding gown for the first time.
For some couples, divorce is not a relationship failure

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend’s parents were the longest-married couple at their twenty-year reunion. They married four months after graduation and were the only couple still together from their graduating class.
Dog Gets Announced at Wedding Ceremony Before His Parents and We're So Here For It

Weddings are wonderful celebrations of love that is shared with the couple's closest friends and family. It's only fitting that beloved pets are included in such a special occasion as well. One couple included their dog in their wedding, and he even got a special shout out at the end of the ceremony in this amazing video.
Cancun, MX Indian Fusion Wedding by Dean Sanderson Weddings

Hello there, sweeties! It is time to have some fun at Sunjeet & Paolo's incredible wedding! Held at the Petit Lafitte, this wedding was one for the books! For this event, Sunjeet stole all the looks by wearing a fashionable outfit thanks to Masaba Couture & Pernia's Pop-Up Shop that looked impeccable on her, and thanks to the incredible makeup and hairstyle by Hello Beauty Mx. Paolo did not stay behind and looked handsome and imposing in his outfit. We love the look on both of them! The night was young, and the incredible DJ Riz Entertainment took care of the music and baraat, to turn this great wedding into a vibrant and elegant party that everyone enjoyed! And it was not just the music that everyone loved; it was the food as well! Taste of India Cancun prepared delicious plates that everyone loved, while Petit Lafitte Catering baked sweet and delicious treats and cakes that got everyone's mouths melting! If you want to relive this love story, make sure to visit the gallery that we have prepared for today. We have the best shots captured by Dean Sanderson Weddings, and we are pretty sure that you will love them! Do not think twice, and go check it out!
