The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 5-2 Win Over the Blackhawks – 10/12/22
The Colorado Avalanche raised a Stanley Cup Championship banner at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday night for the first time in 21 years. The ceremony at center ice featured the entire 2022-23 roster, as well as the Stanley Cup, which injured team captain Gabriel Landeskog paraded around the ice. The...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Blue Jackets’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Opening day has come and gone, and one of the most important questions that lingered through the offseason has been answered: who will be on the team’s 23-man roster on Oct. 12? While it was set a few days ago, let’s take a look at who made the cut and who didn’t when the puck was dropped against the Carolina Hurricanes. Then after that, we’ll have some takeaways to discuss.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Blue Jackets
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have recalled Philip Broberg from the AHL, which can only mean that one of the team’s missing forwards is likely ready to slot back into the lineup. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Wayne Simmonds in Toronto.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Win Over Capitals – 10/13/22
The night after a loss in the season opener that head coach Sheldon Keefe described as “unacceptable”, the Toronto Maple Leafs bounced back in their home opener with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals. Auston Matthews scored his first goal of the season, which ended up being the game-winner, and Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 of 26 shots against his former team to help propel the Maple Leafs to their first victory of the season in front of their home crowd.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson: The New Darnell Nurse?
What do the Detroit Red Wings and the Edmonton Oilers have in common? They both were rebuilding franchises that drafted a 6-foot-4 defenseman who can carry pucks out of the zone and punish guys who come into their own end. Who are these defensemen drafted eight years apart? Darnell Nurse and Simon Edvinsson. Let’s look at their games from a similar point in their career — their draft-plus-two year.
The Hockey Writers
EA Sports NHL 23: St. Louis Blues Season Simulation
The NHL season is up and running and with all 32 teams set to hit the ice soon, EA Sports has released its newest installment in the NHL series. NHL 23 has various new features including enhanced customization within franchise mode, but that’s a different story for a different day.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames Bring Back Michael Stone… Again
Michael Stone is back. The Calgary Flames recently announced the re-signing of the 32-year-old defenseman to his fourth consecutive one-year, league-minimum contract. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Winnipeg has spent the last five seasons with the Flames, registering 38 points in 180 games. The team originally acquired him in a 2017 trade with the Arizona Coyotes for a third and fifth-round draft pick.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Lysell & Beecher Headline Providence Roster
Two nights after the Boston Bruins began their season against the Washington Capitals, their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins, kickoff their 2022-23 season. Coach Ryan Mougenel will be familiar with his roster as he had a handful of his current players last month at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. He will also have some veterans mixed into his lineup early in the season.
The Hockey Writers
Columbus Blue Jackets 5 Must-See Games in 2022-23
The Columbus Blue Jackets 2022-23 season is officially underway following their opener against the Carolina Hurricanes. Now that the first milestone game is behind us, there’s still a lot to look forward to this season with many of them coming up fairly soon. NHL Global Series vs the Avalanche...
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Coyotes, Flyers, Canadiens
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are in no hurry to get a deal done with Bo Horvat. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are having ongoing discussions with David Pastrnak. The Arizona Coyotes made a waiver claim and questions about whether that speeds up a possible trade are out there.
The Hockey Writers
4 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Josh Morrissey
There have been many changes leading up to the start of the Winnipeg Jets‘ season, but one thing that remains the same is Josh Morrissey in a Jets jersey. After being drafted 13th overall in 2013 to the Jets, he’s become a household name for the franchise. Maybe the number 13 isn’t so unlucky after all.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 2022-23 Season Could Be Filled With Milestones
The St. Louis Blues 2022-23 season is nearly upon us. As the time draws closer, here is a chance to look at the vast number of milestones nearly every player on the club’s roster could achieve this season. Jordan Binnington. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington needs only 38 games played...
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Sedlak Gets Another Chance With Bednar
It was a long road back to the NHL for Lukas Sedlak. The 29-year-old forward has three seasons of NHL experience but wasn’t sure if he would return after spending the last three seasons in the KHL. It took a coach that he won a championship with to give him another chance.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Tavares, Kampf, ZAR & Malgin
The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the winless Ottawa Senators tonight. At stake for the Senators is the quest for their first win. At stake for the Maple Leafs is their second straight win and a chance for a bit of redemption. Say what you like – as in, it...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ 7 Keys to Winning the 2023 Stanley Cup
The New York Islanders’ 2022-23 season begins on Thursday against the Florida Panthers. After missing the playoffs last year with a 37-35-10 record, they look to finish this season with one of the best records in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference. This team has their eye on...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Top End Skill Prevails in Win Over Canucks
A quick glimpse at the scoreboard would suggest the Edmonton Oilers did everything they were hoping to do in their season opener on Wednesday night. Their offense, like usual, was on, as they put four past Thatcher Demko and added a fifth on an empty net for extra insurance in a 5-3 final.
The Hockey Writers
4 Blue Jackets Who Can Step up During Laine’s Injury Absence
The highly anticipated on-ice pairing of wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine will have to wait a few more weeks. The duo played roughly a period and a half together against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday before Laine left with an upper-body injury, which was later classified as an elbow sprain.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have to Reverse Last Season’s Trend of Allowing First Goal
The Edmonton Oilers opened up their season at home against the Vancouver Canucks and the start wasn’t what they were hoping for. In a highly anticipated season where the Oilers’ goal is to push further and make it to the Stanley Cup Final, they didn’t look like a team ready to start the long journey.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Samsonov, Muzzin & Holl
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, we’ll take a look at some of the fallout from last night’s 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. It was far less than a good night for a team that hopes to make a run at the Stanley Cup this postseason.
