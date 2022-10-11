Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said Thursday. The officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have "serious injuries." Additional details, including when...
5.0 earthquake hits during Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano unrest
HONOLULU (AP) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was the strongest of a series of temblors that struck Friday on Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet that scientists say is in a “state of heightened unrest." Smaller aftershocks followed, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
LESSONS FROM IAN: FL NATURE CENTER LOOKS TO FUTURE
When Hurricane Ian slammed into southwestern Florida is a category 4 storm, the Crowley Museum and Nature Center stood right in it’s path. Gloria Pazmino reports.
