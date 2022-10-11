ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said Thursday. The officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have "serious injuries." Additional details, including when...
BRISTOL, CT
Lebanon-Express

5.0 earthquake hits during Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano unrest

HONOLULU (AP) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was the strongest of a series of temblors that struck Friday on Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet that scientists say is in a “state of heightened unrest." Smaller aftershocks followed, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
PAHALA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy