Sioux Falls, SD

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls

Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls. Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls. The work will take place in...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls

Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Lincoln High School Target of ‘Swatting’ Call

An early morning to Sioux Falls Police about an active shooter at Lincoln High School turned out to be a hoax and is part of a larger problem sweeping the nation. Dakota News Now is reporting that the call to authorities at about 8:30 AM Thursday (October 13) sent police, Minnehaha County Sherriff's deputies, and federal agents to the school to investigate.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

