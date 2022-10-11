Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
International climate change bodies win humanity award
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A prize worth 1 million euros ($970,000) is being awarded to two intergovernmental bodies for their work on climate change. Organizers of the annual Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity announced Thursday that this year’s winners are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.
China's Xi calls for military growth amid tension with US
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the...
Teens tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest
GENEVA (AP) — AWAITING KEYSTONE PHOTOS TO RUN SOMETIME SATURDAY OR E/R ON SUNDAY. For their first trip to a celebrated robotics contest for high school students from scores of countries, a team of Ukrainian teens had a problem. With shipments of goods to Ukraine uncertain, and Ukrainian customs...
Lebanon-Express
Bees face many challenges — and climate change is ratcheting up the pressure
The extreme weather that has battered much of the U.S. in 2022 doesn’t just affect humans. Heat waves, wildfires, droughts and storms also threaten many wild species — including some that already face other stresses. Bees look for water on an outdoor tap in Berlin, Germany, during a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lebanon-Express
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
A timeline of notable government bailout and relief programs in US history
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The U.S. government has a history of bailing out institutions and individuals in extraordinary times. Sound Dollar looks at the historical record to examine some of the most extensive programs.
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 7:28 p.m. EDT
Trump's subpoena and what's next for the Jan. 6 panel. WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee has voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump – a final effort to get the full story of the Capitol insurrection as the panel wraps up its work by the end of the year. Trump has been relentlessly hostile to the investigation, calling it a “charade and a witch hunt” in a letter to the committee on Friday. But he has not said whether he will comply with the demand for his appearance. Even if he does, there's no guarantee the committee would get anything different from the broadsides Trump sends out periodically.
Lebanon-Express
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s capital region was struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones early Thursday, officials said, sending rescue workers rushing to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth consecutive morning following Russia’s major assault across the country earlier this week. Kyiv...
Comments / 0