roi-nj.com
Brownfields Redevelopment Incentive Program approved by NJEDA Board
The Brownfields Redevelopment Incentive Program, which will provide a total of $300 million in incentive funding over six years, was approved by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority board on Thursday. The program issues awards of up to 50% of remediation costs for eligible brownfield sites, up to a maximum...
roi-nj.com
AtlantiCare recognizes award winners, health care heroes at 61st annual Century Club Gala
The AtlantiCare Foundation honored Dr. Kamal Kassis and nurse Dee Kassis of Absecon, as well as Joseph Kelly of Mays Landing, as Edward R. Knight Award recipients during the organization’s 61st annual Century Club Gala earlier this month at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. Lori Herndon,...
roi-nj.com
Dana Redd leaves Rowan/Rutgers board to lead Camden Community Partnership
Former Camden Mayor Dana Redd has left her position as CEO of the Rowan University/Rutgers-Camden Board of Governors to accept a role as CEO and president of the Camden Community Partnership, formerly known as Coopers Ferry Partnership, according to an announcement from the partnership’s board of directors. Redd takes...
roi-nj.com
Ørsted to cut ribbon on North American digital operations HQ in Newark today
In an event that signals Ørsted is a growing statewide force in New Jersey — and that the state’s offshore wind industry should be viewed as a key part of a sector that is rapidly expanding nationwide — Ørsted will hold a formal ribbon-cutting Thursday morning in Newark to celebrate the opening of its North American digital operations headquarters.
roi-nj.com
NJ Advance Media names Kelly, Agnew to top posts
Chris Kelly has been named vice president of content at NJ Advance Media — getting the permanent title of a position he has been essentially serving in, in an interim role, for nearly a year, the company announced Thursday. Kelly, 48, who came to NJAM in 2014, was named...
roi-nj.com
Kislak Co. sells multifamily portfolio in the Oranges for $8M
The Kislak Co. on Thursday announced the recent sale of two multifamily properties in the Oranges in Essex County, for $8 million. The properties include 57-61A E. Park St. in East Orange, with 22 units, and 463-475 Park Ave. in Orange, with 46 units. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood arranged...
roi-nj.com
RCM Technologies announces acquisition of TalentHerder
RCM Technologies of Pennsauken on Wednesday said it acquired TalentHerder, a leading talent acquisition services company, which will expand its recruitment process outsourcing service footprint, enhance the company’s candidate sourcing reach and enable RCM’s in-house recruiting team to respond more rapidly to client needs. “The dynamically changing labor...
roi-nj.com
Irvington-based soul food franchise Cornbread plans expansion throughout N.J./NYC area
Cornbread Farm to Soul is a fast-casual restaurant focusing on savory soul food and family-friendly experiences. The Irvington-based eatery will soon be offering new franchise opportunities as it plans on opening more locations in the next few years. Currently there are three locations in the New Jersey/New York City area;...
roi-nj.com
Protecting women in politics: Panel says not enough is being done
Mona Lena Krook, the chair of the Women & Politics Ph.D. Program at Rutgers University, said the ramifications of sexual harassment and violence against women go much deeper than many realize. Such actions, she said, can go against the core of democracy when they happen in political circles. “Violence against...
roi-nj.com
Red Bank-based investment firm acquires grocery-anchored centers in Va., Mo.
Red Bank-based First National Realty Partners on Thursday announced it added two separate grocery-anchored shopping centers to its portfolio, one in Virginia and one in Missouri. Promenade at Manassas in Virginia is a 287,000-square-foot asset anchored by an approximately 107,000-square-foot Home Depot, a tenant at the center since it was...
