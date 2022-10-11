ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Anniston, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Bham Now

REOPENING: Southern Market in Gardendale reopens its door after recent storm damage—check it out

Great news for Gardendale! The city’s beloved grocery shop, Southern Market, reopened its doors this past weekend after temporarily closing the summer of 2022. That’s right, Southern Market is back and better than ever. In June 2022, the market closed due to a tree knocking out a powerline behind the store and damaging the power. Owner Rachel Hodges explained the damages she suffered in an interview with Gardendale Magazine.
GARDENDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army
Calhoun Journal

Amtrak Service Update for Anniston

Per the Public Relations Director at The City of Anniston, Alabama, Jackson Hodges, Amtrak service to New Orleans has been restored to 7-days a week. Amtrak is also hiring. Follow this link to learn more: https://careers.amtrak.com.Please note, service reductions continue elsewhere in the Amtrak network, including in the Chicago-based Amtrak Midwest Network and on both the East and West Coasts. However, these reductions will also soon be alleviated as more vacant positions are filled. Stay tuned for future updates.Anniston Amtrak Station: 126 W. 4th Street, Anniston, AL.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
gadsdenmessenger.com

Glencoe senior center provides sound alarms

Photo: Nutrition Manager Steve Yarbrough (left) and Director Pat Hill (right) stand with their sound alarm display in George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe. From hosting bingo games to delivering hot meals, Glencoe’s George Wallace Senior Center aims to welcome and serve its local seniors, a mission that has most recently manifested in purchasing sound alarms for homebound seniors at fall risk.
GLENCOE, AL
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
TALLADEGA, AL
AL.com

Gadsden public works director jailed on theft charge

The director of Gadsden’s public works department was jailed late Wednesday afternoon on a theft charge, according to jail records. Thomas Hilton, 59, was booked into the Etowah County Jail at 4:55 p.m. on a charge of theft of property, records showed. Both the city’s incoming mayor, Craig Ford,...
GADSDEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy