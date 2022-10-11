Read full article on original website
Construction of long awaited $5.5 billion Northern Beltline could restart in spring, officials say
After nearly a decade of funding issues and pushback from environmentalists, officials say construction on ALDOT’s Northern Beltline is set to begin again in spring of next year. The proposed beltline consists of a 52-mile, six-lane corridor stretching from Interstate 59 in northeast Jefferson County to the I-459 interchange...
Oxford City Council Make Investment in Cities Infrastructure
Oxford, AL – The Oxford city council meet for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 11th. Welcome/Invocation – Brady Donnelly, Grace Baptist Church. Approval of Minutes of September 27, 2022 – Unanimously Approved.
Groundbreaking on new freestanding emergency department to transform healthcare access in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Oct. 13, ground was broken at the future site of Ascension St. Vincent’s East Freestanding Emergency Department in Trussville. The Freestanding ED is the first of its kind. Costing $20 million, the emergency department will offer 24 hour access to care in the 16,800 square foot building.
The 1.7 mile Inverness Greenway/Valleydale trail is complete—just in time for fall weather
13 years ago planning for the Inverness Greenway, which would widen Valleydale Rd, began. Finally, the construction has been completed. Keep reading to find out how you can enjoy this beautiful new 1.7 miles of trails. Inverness Greenway connects parks + trails to the surrounding homes. The trail, designed by...
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'
Find out how Kroger is increasing its delivery business in Birmingham, AL when the closest physical store is in Huntsville, AL. Grocery delivery services grew more popular during the pandemic. Brands like Instacard and Shipt are household names because they offer convenience to busy families.
Ala. Attorney General asking Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over list of detailed documents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is asking the Birmingham Water Works Board to turn over a long list of detailed documents related to the utility’s potential rate increase in a move the signals increased scrutiny from the AG’s office of the largest water system in the state.
REOPENING: Southern Market in Gardendale reopens its door after recent storm damage—check it out
Great news for Gardendale! The city’s beloved grocery shop, Southern Market, reopened its doors this past weekend after temporarily closing the summer of 2022. That’s right, Southern Market is back and better than ever. In June 2022, the market closed due to a tree knocking out a powerline behind the store and damaging the power. Owner Rachel Hodges explained the damages she suffered in an interview with Gardendale Magazine.
New secretly-recorded audio shows ex-BWWB employee warning of billing problems in December 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ”I am not surprised at all the billing department is the way it is now.”. Those are the words of a former Birmingham Water Works employee we’ll call “Ann” to protect her anonymity. Ann was one of three billing department employees fired last December and accused of falsifying meter readings: a charge she denies.
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
This Birmingham firetruck museum from Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association is a hidden gem
Did you know Birmingham has a firetruck museum? The Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association (SVFAA) hosts the Birmingham firetruck museum with over 70 vintage firetrucks. Keep reading to see how to enjoy this hidden gem in the heart of The Magic City. Shedding light on the local nonprofit. I had...
Amtrak Service Update for Anniston
Per the Public Relations Director at The City of Anniston, Alabama, Jackson Hodges, Amtrak service to New Orleans has been restored to 7-days a week. Amtrak is also hiring. Follow this link to learn more: https://careers.amtrak.com.Please note, service reductions continue elsewhere in the Amtrak network, including in the Chicago-based Amtrak Midwest Network and on both the East and West Coasts. However, these reductions will also soon be alleviated as more vacant positions are filled. Stay tuned for future updates.Anniston Amtrak Station: 126 W. 4th Street, Anniston, AL.
Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
Fentanyl found in different types of drugs is increasing drug overdoses among the youth
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Drug overdoses have grown exponentially in recent years as more drugs are being laced with the deadly substance, fentanyl. Addiction prevention specialists share that with the increase in drug overdoses among the youth, there's a strong importance for substance education and the life-saving medicine, naloxone. Dr....
Glencoe senior center provides sound alarms
Photo: Nutrition Manager Steve Yarbrough (left) and Director Pat Hill (right) stand with their sound alarm display in George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe. From hosting bingo games to delivering hot meals, Glencoe’s George Wallace Senior Center aims to welcome and serve its local seniors, a mission that has most recently manifested in purchasing sound alarms for homebound seniors at fall risk.
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
Now the News: Davenport’s Pizza Palace opens second location, Downtown YMCA listed for $5.75M + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! You know the drill. It’s time to catch you up on the buzziest news in Birmingham, and this week is all about openings. Keep reading for more on Davenport’s Pizza Palace’s second location in Vestavia Hills, K & J’s Elegant Pastries coming to Ross Bridge and more.
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
Talladega demolishes abandoned homes to make way for change
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Talladega is continuing efforts to revitalize the downtown and surrounding areas to attract more visitors and residents to the area. Now, grant money is being used to demolish at least 16 more homes that have been abandoned and unsafe for years. The work continues on Davis Street Thursday […]
Cumberland School of Law Releases Bar Exam Pass Results for Class of 2022
Cumberland School of Law has released the bar exam pass results for the class of 2022. Taken in July, the first-time test taker pass rate on exams across the country is 89% for the class. As usual, most of the class participated in the Alabama bar exam. The pass rate...
Gadsden public works director jailed on theft charge
The director of Gadsden’s public works department was jailed late Wednesday afternoon on a theft charge, according to jail records. Thomas Hilton, 59, was booked into the Etowah County Jail at 4:55 p.m. on a charge of theft of property, records showed. Both the city’s incoming mayor, Craig Ford,...
