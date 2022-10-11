ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

I-Rock 93.5

Fright Night In The Park Comes To Rock Island This Month

So many great family events are going on this month, and Rock Island is joining in on the spooky fun with Fright Night in the Park!. Get your costumes ready for a free Halloween event just for kids! Goodwill of the Heartland and Rock Island Parks and Recreation presents Fright Night in the Park on Thursday, October 27th at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday

You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Safe & Sweet Scaries: Your List Of Trunk Or Treats In The QC

We all love our Halloween candy and there are several Trunk or Treat events in the QC before Halloween where your kid can get a stash of sweets. Some parents love Trunk or Treat events because they say that it can keep kids safer than traditional trick-or-treating can, whether it be because of dark, poorly-lit roads or because drivers always zoom like it's a Fast and Furious audition and might put a kid in danger.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

How You Can Enjoy A Not So Scary Halloween Walk In Rock Island

Sometimes it's nice to enjoy Halloween without getting your socks scared off, especially when you have children. For the past 7 years, the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island has given families a chance to do that with their event, Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Starting this week, member and non-members can bring their littles to the center for some Halloween fun.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Get Spooky With It: LeClaire Hosting Witches Walk

Halloweekend just got a little more festive in LeClaire. LeClaire will be hosting Witches Walk & Costume Contest on October 29. It will be from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Kids can walk Cody Road and trick-or-treat at participating businesses (there will be a sign in the window of businesses that are doing it).
LE CLAIRE, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?

It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport

Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Rock Island Police Make Arrest in Sunday Murder

Rock Island Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation last night. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

