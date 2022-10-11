Read full article on original website
Fright Night In The Park Comes To Rock Island This Month
So many great family events are going on this month, and Rock Island is joining in on the spooky fun with Fright Night in the Park!. Get your costumes ready for a free Halloween event just for kids! Goodwill of the Heartland and Rock Island Parks and Recreation presents Fright Night in the Park on Thursday, October 27th at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.
Riely Is Ready To Rock The Quad Cities Into The Weekend
Friday we are going to get together at Barrel House in downtown Davenport for the Happiest Happy Hour in town. The happy hour will have a prize every 9 minutes (or more) from 4-6 pm. When happy hour is over you can drive home (or to the next bar) while listening to our I-Host.
Your Favorite Breakfast Place in Silvis Gets Their Beloved “Egg Chairs” Stolen
It's sad when small businesses get taken advantage of. People from our own community are trying to better themselves and those around them. It starts with an idea. What IF we start a business? Will people support it? Can we make a living?. Then you find out you actually can...
Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday
You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
Safe & Sweet Scaries: Your List Of Trunk Or Treats In The QC
We all love our Halloween candy and there are several Trunk or Treat events in the QC before Halloween where your kid can get a stash of sweets. Some parents love Trunk or Treat events because they say that it can keep kids safer than traditional trick-or-treating can, whether it be because of dark, poorly-lit roads or because drivers always zoom like it's a Fast and Furious audition and might put a kid in danger.
How You Can Enjoy A Not So Scary Halloween Walk In Rock Island
Sometimes it's nice to enjoy Halloween without getting your socks scared off, especially when you have children. For the past 7 years, the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island has given families a chance to do that with their event, Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Starting this week, member and non-members can bring their littles to the center for some Halloween fun.
Sweet Tooth Snacks Opening New Davenport Location This Week
If you start feeling snacky this weekend, there's a new place you will be able to check out in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Home & Snacks will be having the grand opening of its new store in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Snacks is no stranger to Davenport. Last fall, they had their...
Get Spooky With It: LeClaire Hosting Witches Walk
Halloweekend just got a little more festive in LeClaire. LeClaire will be hosting Witches Walk & Costume Contest on October 29. It will be from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Kids can walk Cody Road and trick-or-treat at participating businesses (there will be a sign in the window of businesses that are doing it).
A Message To Iowa Drivers Who Block Lanes To Turn Into Coffeehouse Drive-Thrus
There's already enough road construction going on and we don't need one more issue to make traffic flow even slower. I understand very well needing your morning coffee and going to a fave coffeehouse to get it on the way to work. Seriously, there's a Davenport coffee stop that knows my order as soon as they see me by now. I get the coffee need.
Two Eastern Iowa Bands Ready To Rock The Quad Cities This Weekend
Two bands are ready to rock the Quad Cities this weekend and it's a show you want to be at. One of the bands is the Quad Cities' only all-female rock band and the other is the Midwest's favorite party band. Both will be taking the stage in East Moline, IL this Saturday night and you have a chance to go for free.
Castles, Biker Bars, Pickers, and the Best Tacos Ever are in Savanna, Illinois
Did you know Savanna, Il was named one of USA Today's "Best Small Towns for Adventure" in 2020?. Looking for weekend plans? We have some ideas. Carroll County's grandest mansion, the six-story, 63-room hilltop home of Mr. & Mrs. Alan St. George is filled with over three decades of their Love and Art. Elegance, culture, fantasy, and romance.
Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?
It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport
Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
Rock Island Police Make Arrest in Sunday Murder
Rock Island Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation last night. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived,...
The Day Davenport, Iowa Expects To See Its First Snowfall Is Sooner Than We Think
December 21st is the OFFICIAL first day of Winter and the shortest day of the year, however, once it decides to start snowing is when many people start to call it Winter weather. I guess what we should be wondering is, when is the first snowfall going to be in...
Parks and Streets to Police and Fire Service…How’s Davenport Doing?
According to DavenportIowa.com, in 2020, "citizens expressed their desire to see the City prioritize street improvements, neighborhoods, police services, and efforts to attract and retain businesses. Now it's time to let them know how you think they've done. Two years after that survey, they are looking for input. There is...
