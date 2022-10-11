Read full article on original website
Here's Who's Paying for Social Security's Biggest Raise in 40 Years
Social Security recipients got good news earlier this week, as the Social Security Administration confirmed that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that will show up in the benefit checks they receive in January 2023 will rise by the largest percentage since the early 1980s. Those who count on the program will appreciate the boost, given that they've had to pay the higher costs that inflation has caused throughout 2022.
Judge extends Cleveland police reform deal for 2 more years
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Police Department will continue to be overseen by a federal monitor for at least two more years. U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver decided Thursday to extend the consent decree the city has been under since 2015, rejecting Cleveland's attempt to end it. Citing the latest semiannual report issued by the independent monitoring team and other information, Oliver said it was clear the city has made substantial progress but "has not yet achieved substantial and effective compliance at this time."
A timeline of notable government bailout and relief programs in US history
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The U.S. government has a history of bailing out institutions and individuals in extraordinary times. Sound Dollar looks at the historical record to examine some of the most extensive programs.
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as investors weighed the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt markets worldwide, offering another signal the Federal Reserve may have...
Social Security 8.7% COLA: When Will You Receive Your Checks?
The Social Security Administration (SSA) made a major announcement recently, revealing that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 will be 8.7%. This means that those receiving Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive an 8.7% boost in benefits in an attempt to help Social Security keep pace with rising inflation.
