Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Resident Prepares For Upcoming NYC Marathon
At 8:00 a.m. on November 6th, over 50,000 runners will answer the starter’s pistol for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The annual 26.2 mile road race is the world’s largest marathon, and the course winds through all five boroughs of the Big Apple. Runners and spectators represent all age groups, backgrounds and levels of ability. They come from all over the world.
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
Eagle Beverage Presents Oswego County Opportunities Giving Thanks
FULTON – OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration is back! Thanks in part to presenting sponsor Eagle Beverage, OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration returns as an in-person event. Founded in 1979, Eagle Beverage is a multi-generational, family-owned, local New York beverage wholesaler distributing a diverse and first-rate portfolio of beverages, including Anheuser-Busch and FIFCO beers, as well as top selling local and regional craft beers, premium non-alcohol beverages, water, soda, tea, wine and spirits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheartoswego.com
2022 Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market Set for December 3rd
Another magical holiday season is fast approaching, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) is eager to host the Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market once again!. Our unique holiday market event, part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration, is set to take place Saturday, December 3,...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow to Open New Skate Park in Oswego
Mayor Billy Barlow held a grand opening ribbon cutting event on Saturday to open a brand new, 8,000 square foot concrete skate park in the City of Oswego. The event featured a live DJ, food truck, pro skaters, and local vendors to celebrate the opening. Who: Mayor Billy Barlow, Oswego...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
Weatherup Discusses Micron Technology, Sale Of Former Attis Ethanol Site
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup posted his monthly video update yesterday, Thursday, October 13, where he discussed the impact Micron Technology will have on Oswego County and the sale of the former Attis Ethanol site. As the video does not have an American Sign Language...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
Oswego County leaders take first step to stop the smell coming from Volney ethanol plant
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature announced they've made a deal with delinquent ethanol plant owner Attis Biofuels to take over and sell it to a new company. It's been a smelly situation for months now, and finally it looks like people in the Town of Volney will get to breathe easy again.
Celebrating Fall With 15 Of The Best Soups In Upstate New York
The leaves have changed all across Central New York. It's getting dark by 5PM and 6PM. It's time to focus and shift into soup mode. Who has the best soup in the Utica and Rome area?. Let's be honest, there are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from...
wxhc.com
Village of Homer Turning off Water on Monday
In order to fix a leak, the Village of Homer will be turning off the water beginning at 6pm on Monday, October 17th at the corner of Cayuga St. and Cortland St. The water will remain off until the leak has been repaired. The Village of Homer will announce when the work is completed on their Facebook page HERE.
Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing
It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheartoswego.com
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
‘Haunted’ New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night
Did you know there is a "haunted" road in New York that is so scary officials have to close it down at night?. Are you brave enough to try and drive, or better yet, walk across the scariest road in New York State?. Haunted Road In Central New York Is...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New reports unveil new details about oil spill at Oswego Harbor
OSWEGO — Remediation and site restoration work involving an oil spill at Oswego Harbor that leaked between 500 to 750 gallons of fuel oil onto Lake Ontario concluded in late August, new reports from the Oswego Harbor Power Plant show. Monitoring of groundwater quality, storm sewer discharges, and the shoreline will continue for at least another year on a quarterly basis, according to the State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
newyorkupstate.com
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
localsyr.com
Extraordinary Place: Madden’s retired horse farm
(WSYR-TV)- Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary Place located in scenic small-town Cazenovia, N.Y. – Madden’s retired horse farm. The Madden’s retired horse farm has 100 acres of land dedicated to the horses to roam freely.
wwnytv.com
Tour the ‘lost villages’ of Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum officials invite the public to take part in the Lost Villages History Tour on Monday, November 14. The Lost Villages History Tour will offer participants a guided tour of the former villages of Lewisburg, Woods Mills, Sterlingville and LeRaysville, as well as their associated cemeteries.
This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA
According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
Comments / 0