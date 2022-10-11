ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

iheartoswego.com

Oswego Resident Prepares For Upcoming NYC Marathon

At 8:00 a.m. on November 6th, over 50,000 runners will answer the starter’s pistol for the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon. The annual 26.2 mile road race is the world’s largest marathon, and the course winds through all five boroughs of the Big Apple. Runners and spectators represent all age groups, backgrounds and levels of ability. They come from all over the world.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Eagle Beverage Presents Oswego County Opportunities Giving Thanks

FULTON – OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration is back! Thanks in part to presenting sponsor Eagle Beverage, OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration returns as an in-person event. Founded in 1979, Eagle Beverage is a multi-generational, family-owned, local New York beverage wholesaler distributing a diverse and first-rate portfolio of beverages, including Anheuser-Busch and FIFCO beers, as well as top selling local and regional craft beers, premium non-alcohol beverages, water, soda, tea, wine and spirits.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego, NY
iheartoswego.com

2022 Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market Set for December 3rd

Another magical holiday season is fast approaching, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) is eager to host the Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market once again!. Our unique holiday market event, part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration, is set to take place Saturday, December 3,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow to Open New Skate Park in Oswego

Mayor Billy Barlow held a grand opening ribbon cutting event on Saturday to open a brand new, 8,000 square foot concrete skate park in the City of Oswego. The event featured a live DJ, food truck, pro skaters, and local vendors to celebrate the opening. Who: Mayor Billy Barlow, Oswego...
OSWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Village of Homer Turning off Water on Monday

In order to fix a leak, the Village of Homer will be turning off the water beginning at 6pm on Monday, October 17th at the corner of Cayuga St. and Cortland St. The water will remain off until the leak has been repaired. The Village of Homer will announce when the work is completed on their Facebook page HERE.
HOMER, NY
Syracuse.com

Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing

It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022

Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New reports unveil new details about oil spill at Oswego Harbor

OSWEGO — Remediation and site restoration work involving an oil spill at Oswego Harbor that leaked between 500 to 750 gallons of fuel oil onto Lake Ontario concluded in late August, new reports from the Oswego Harbor Power Plant show. Monitoring of groundwater quality, storm sewer discharges, and the shoreline will continue for at least another year on a quarterly basis, according to the State Department of Environmental Conservation.
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Place: Madden’s retired horse farm

(WSYR-TV)- Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary Place located in scenic small-town Cazenovia, N.Y. – Madden’s retired horse farm. The Madden’s retired horse farm has 100 acres of land dedicated to the horses to roam freely.
CAZENOVIA, NY
wwnytv.com

Tour the ‘lost villages’ of Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum officials invite the public to take part in the Lost Villages History Tour on Monday, November 14. The Lost Villages History Tour will offer participants a guided tour of the former villages of Lewisburg, Woods Mills, Sterlingville and LeRaysville, as well as their associated cemeteries.
FORT DRUM, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY

