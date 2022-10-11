Read full article on original website
How DART Scientists Know the Experiment to Shove an Asteroid Actually Worked
Earlier this week, NASA announced that its DART spacecraft successfully moved an asteroid by a few dozen feet. This raises a valid question: How the heck did scientists figure this out, given that Dimorphos is nearly 7 million miles away? Needless to say, this task required some clever astronomy and a veritable village of astronomers.
Close Flyby of Lucy Spacecraft This Weekend Has NASA on Collision Alert
It’s been a year since NASA launched its Lucy spacecraft on a mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids. On Sunday, Lucy will wave hello to Earth for the first time during a brief, but potentially dangerous, rendezvous. In the unlikely event of a collision, the mission team has prepared maneuvers to protect the spacecraft from satellites and space junk.
NASA Conducts 'Dangerous' Test of a Vacuum Gun to Study Space Rock Collisions
NASA is up to something in Las Cruces, New Mexico. In this remote location, the agency is studying how different spacecraft designs will interact with super-tiny rocks whipping through space. As NASA gears up for more missions off our planet, there’s a lot that can go wrong. From rocket failures...
NASA Gets Closer to Venus Mission With Successful Robo-Balloon Test
NASA wants to send a giant silver balloon to the hellish world of Venus, where the floating robot would explore the toxic Venusian atmosphere. Functional tests of a smaller prototype recently took place in a Nevada desert in preparation for this upcoming mission to the solar system’s inferno. The...
NASA's Planet-Hunting Spacecraft Is in Safe Mode After Possible Computer Glitch
In the midst of surveying thousands of stars to spot exoplanets, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) entered into safe mode on Monday. It’s not yet clear what happened to the spacecraft, but engineers are trying to resuscitate the planet hunter. The spacecraft is stable, but early investigations...
