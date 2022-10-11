Hundreds of homes are flooded in Florida. The slow-moving disaster could continue through Thanksgiving

Read full article on original website
LESSONS FROM IAN: FL NATURE CENTER LOOKS TO FUTURE
When Hurricane Ian slammed into southwestern Florida is a category 4 storm, the Crowley Museum and Nature Center stood right in it’s path. Gloria Pazmino reports.
5.0 earthquake hits during Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano unrest
HONOLULU (AP) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was the strongest of a series of temblors that struck Friday on Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano on the planet that scientists say is in a “state of heightened unrest." Smaller aftershocks followed, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said Thursday. The officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have "serious injuries." Additional details, including when...
New Mexico governor pins reelection to support for abortion
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hitched her reelection campaign squarely to support for abortion access in the second head-to-head debate of the campaign season with Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti on Wednesday night. Lujan Grisham returned repeatedly to her advocacy for legal access to...
