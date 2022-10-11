ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

KTVZ

Biden will wait for Congress to return before taking any major steps on US-Saudi relationship, national security adviser says

President Joe Biden‘s reassessment of the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia will happen “methodically” and will include bipartisan consultations, and there will be no major changes until after Congress returns from recess, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Sullivan has previously said that the...
FOREIGN POLICY
KTVZ

Biden says January 6 committee has made an ‘overwhelming’ case

President Joe Biden said on Saturday the video and testimony shared at the January 6 hearing this week was “devastating” and said the committee overall has made an “overwhelming” case. Asked his thoughts on the hearing during an unannounced stop at a Baskin-Robbins in Portland, Oregon,...
PORTLAND, OR
State
Washington State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene debate - live: Far-Right Republican faces off against Democratic challenger in Georgia

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won’t say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
ARIZONA STATE
KTVZ

Watch: Key moments from new footage of the January 6 Capitol attack

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has held a series of public hearings in an effort to shed new light on the events of that day and how former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election incited a mob of his supporters to violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

Obama to campaign in Michigan and Georgia in final weeks of midterm elections

Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta and Detroit for campaign events in the final weeks of the midterm elections. The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement Saturday that Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates on October 28. It was unclear which Democrats the former President would stump with in Georgia, which is home to high-profile races for governor and US Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Donald Trump
KTVZ

Iran denies supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine

Iran has denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, saying it “has not and will not” do so. The denial, reportedly made in a phone call between Iran’s Foreign Minister and his Portuguese counterpart on Friday, follows claims by Kyiv and US intelligence that Russia is using Iranian-made “kamikaze drones” in its attacks on Ukrainian territory.
POLITICS
#Cnn Tonight#Cnn Business#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Cnn#Cbs#Democratic#Maga#Republicans#The Federal Reserve
KTVZ

Exclusive: Musk’s SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up the tab

Since they first started arriving in Ukraine last spring, the Starlink satellite internet terminals made by Elon Musk’s SpaceX have been a vital source of communication for Ukraine’s military, allowing it to fight and stay connected even as cellular phone and internet networks have been destroyed in its war with Russia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

