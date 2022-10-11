Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
Explosion levels house in Lake Station, Indiana; one person airlifted to hospital
LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent one person to the hospital with severe burns late Friday.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, investigators are now looking into the possibility of foul play.As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene of the explosion at a house on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station. Fire crews were still dealing with hot spots hours after the blast.The blast leveled the two-story home, and there was nothing left of it but the foundation Friday night.Right now, the explosion appears to be suspicious. For a better idea of just...
Man's body pulled from Wabash River near Biddle Island in Logansport
A man's body was pulled from the Wabash River Thursday afternoon near Biddle Island in Logansport, the city's police department says.
WNDU
Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The woman who was critically injured in a car-into-home crash on Monday night in Mishawaka has died. The woman has been identified as Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, of Osceola. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, a 16-year-old boy was driving south on Division Street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
wfft.com
Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
Lake Station, Indiana house destroyed by apparent explosion
An explosion leveled a home in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon.
WNDU
Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a prisoner who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. Dustin Lappin, 31, was found to be missing during the facility’s morning census count on Friday. Officials say there is no indication that Lappin has left the facility, and the search is focused inside the facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
WNDU
Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County. Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.
Dozens evacuate Fort Wayne apartment complex during overnight fire
The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire at Dupont Lake Apartments on the city's north side.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 9
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 15 area high school football games in the final Locker Room of the regular season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Woman, two children injured when car strikes cow crossing CR 46
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman and two children were injured when their vehicle struck a cow crossing CR 46 Monday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the Saturn was traveling westbound on CR 46 just east of CR7 when it struck a cow crossing CR 46.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne denies FOX 55's request for video of Mayor Tom Henry's OWI arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne has denied FOX 55's request to release dashcam and body camera video from Mayor Tom Henry's arrest. Fort Wayne Police arrested Henry late Saturday after he crashed a city-owned vehicle into another car at a roundabout on Old Mill Road. Officers noted Henry had bloodshot eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. They also listed his attitude as argumentative, but cooperative.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person in connection with criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you recognize this person or have any other related information, please call 574-258-1684 or send police a message on...
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
WNDU
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
WANE-TV
Embassy show sets off smoke alarms, firefighter presence briefly shuts down Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A reported fire turned out to be a false alarm as an Embassy Theatre performance’s stage production set off smoke alarms and prompted a moderate firefighter and police presence. Firefighters responded to a reported fire at the Embassy Theatre Thursday night that briefly...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Impaired in Double Fatality
(Michigan City, IN) - Alcohol was involved in two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Michigan City over the summer. The victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser, both from Illinois. Police said they were on a motorcycle eastbound on Homer Street when the driver ran a...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police Department moves to new location October 17
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department will begin operating out of its new location on Monday. Some departments, like the Police Records/Service Division, will start working out of the new location on Monday while others, like the Detective Bureau, will be working from the current location on North Church Street for the time being.
Comments / 0