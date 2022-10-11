ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen, IN

WANE-TV

Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Chicago

Explosion levels house in Lake Station, Indiana; one person airlifted to hospital

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent one person to the hospital with severe burns late Friday.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, investigators are now looking into the possibility of foul play.As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene of the explosion at a house on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station. Fire crews were still dealing with hot spots hours after the blast.The blast leveled the two-story home, and there was nothing left of it but the foundation Friday night.Right now, the explosion appears to be suspicious. For a better idea of just...
LAKE STATION, IN
WNDU

Osceola woman dies after Mishawaka car-into-home crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The woman who was critically injured in a car-into-home crash on Monday night in Mishawaka has died. The woman has been identified as Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, of Osceola. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, a 16-year-old boy was driving south on Division Street...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Search underway for prisoner missing inside Westville Correctional Facility

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a prisoner who was reported missing inside the Westville Correctional Facility. Dustin Lappin, 31, was found to be missing during the facility’s morning census count on Friday. Officials say there is no indication that Lappin has left the facility, and the search is focused inside the facility.
WESTVILLE, IN
WNDU

Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County. Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne denies FOX 55's request for video of Mayor Tom Henry's OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne has denied FOX 55's request to release dashcam and body camera video from Mayor Tom Henry's arrest. Fort Wayne Police arrested Henry late Saturday after he crashed a city-owned vehicle into another car at a roundabout on Old Mill Road. Officers noted Henry had bloodshot eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech. They also listed his attitude as argumentative, but cooperative.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Driver Impaired in Double Fatality

(Michigan City, IN) - Alcohol was involved in two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Michigan City over the summer. The victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser, both from Illinois. Police said they were on a motorcycle eastbound on Homer Street when the driver ran a...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police Department moves to new location October 17

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department will begin operating out of its new location on Monday. Some departments, like the Police Records/Service Division, will start working out of the new location on Monday while others, like the Detective Bureau, will be working from the current location on North Church Street for the time being.
MISHAWAKA, IN

