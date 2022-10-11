Read full article on original website
Microsoft readies Kubernetes public preview for Windows, IoT devices
Microsoft's Azure and Azure Arc cloud management platform is continuing to evolve, as evidenced by several product announcements at the Ignite 2022 conference this week. And bringing Kubernetes container support to more endpoints is a key part of its distributed cloud-to-edge direction. Microsoft announced this week that a public preview...
Surface Pro: Arm or Intel? The answer's not so simple
Microsoft unveiled the latest members of the Surface family this week, and the rumor mill was correct. The new Surface Pro 9 will indeed offer an unusual configuration option: You'll be able to choose between an Arm-based CPU or this year's latest x86 CPU from Intel. Here's the funny thing,...
Singapore identifies AI, IoT as emerging key skillsets, with infrastructure support set for displacement
Singapore has earmarked Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI) amongst key technology trends it believes will drive demand for skillsets over the next three to five years. Roles in infrastructure and operations, however, are at risk of displacement and will require reskilling as they transition towards automation and DevOps.
Supply chain hacks are on the rise. But most companies aren't prepared
The UK's cybersecurity agency has told firms to do more to protect themselves from attacks on their supply chains. The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) has released new guidance for organizations due to what it says is a recent rise in supply chain attacks. Some notable recent cases include the...
Microsoft Cloud and AI chief Scott Guthrie on what's new and next for Microsoft Cloud customers
Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie runs some of the biggest businesses at the company. He's in charge of Microsoft's Cloud + AI Group, and oversees everything from Azure and Microsoft's Data Platform, to Dynamics 365, the Power Platform and GitHub. I had a chance to talk to him on Teams at the end of Day 2 of Microsoft's Ignite 2022 conference, which is focused on the IT pro and dev audiences.
How technology teams keep America's largest bank on a digital course
A recent KMPG survey of 1,000 technology executives finds a growing emphasis on customer experience in their planning. Close to 46% of respondents indicate CX as the primary goal for investing in enterprise technology. This means a growing emphasis on direct involvement with CX for technology teams. This growing role...
Microsoft can show you why your team meetings are so boring
Microsoft has rolled out several new improvements to Adoption Score, its tool for admins to observe how much staff are using Microsoft 365, including the ability to send messages from Word and Excel to get staff to use the apps. Microsoft 365 admins gain a revamped Meeting dashboard within the...
Fintech giant The Clearing House joins open-source patent protection powerhouse OIN
You may never have heard of The Clearing House (TCH), but you use its services every day. Its US payment network clears and settles more than $2 trillion of wire, Automated Clearing House (ACH), check image, and real-time payments every day. How does it do it? With open-source software. And that means it's a target for open-source patent trolls. So, ACH this week joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent nonaggression consortium.
Web browsers need to stop trying to be all things to everyone
I've been using Firefox for decades. That doesn't mean I've used it nonstop for that period. In fact, there have been plenty of instances where I've shrugged off the open-source browser in favor of another. Some of those instances were simply because one browser added a feature that I wanted to make use of.
Dell gets more edge-specific with Project Frontier platform
In football, top-of-the-line edge rushers now are valued on defense nearly as much as quarterbacks are on offense. In the same vein, edge IT is now a full-fledged trend in enterprise computing here in 2022. Cloud. Basically, edge picks up where there are gaps in cloud computing and packs in...
Eufy Edge Security System hands-on: The most advanced security cameras yet?
Forget everything you know about home security: Eufy Security is setting a new standard. The company's latest Edge Security System, which features two wireless EufyCam 3 4K-resolution outdoor cameras and the HomeBase 3, looks to machine learning and solar power to deliver what may possibly be the most optimized surveillance setup I've seen yet.
Brydge SP Max Plus review: A ruggedizing keyboard case for the Surface Pro 8
A couple of months ago I upgraded my work computer from a Surface Pro 6 to a Surface Pro 8 and of course it was just before Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 9 so my timing isn't great. That said, having a Surface Pro 8 did give me the opportunity to test out the Brydge SP Max Plus keyboard and for some users it may be an essential accessory to help you get the most out of the Surface Pro 8, but there are a few areas to improve on in a future variation.
Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
Digital transformation done right can change every business for the better. But how do you know what systems or services to buy if you're part of a small business that doesn't have a seasoned IT professional on your payroll?. While big enterprises will benefit from the experience of an IT...
