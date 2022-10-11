Former Devils captain honored by Devils and fans during home opener. The spotlight beamed down on Andy Greene and his family. It probably felt very uncomfortable, all Prudential Center eyes on Greene. It is not a moment he ever craved as an athlete, singling himself out like that. But this was a moment about him, no one else. This was an opportunity for the New Jersey Devils fanbase to thank Greene as they send him off into his well-deserved retirement.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO