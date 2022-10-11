Read full article on original website
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2
Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils
3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Season Opener to Florida Panthers
The New York Islanders dropped their first game of the season suffering a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Noah Dobson scored the lone goal for the Islanders on the power play in the third period to tie the game 1-1, but the Panthers regained the lead just 30 seconds later on a goal from Patric Hornqvist, and the Islanders failed to even the score. Florida's two other goals came from Eetu Luostarinen in the first period and on an empty netter from Matthew Tkachuk.
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Canucks
Coming off a 5-2 opening night victory, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0) will host Bruce Boudreau's Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Game time is 4:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an...
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
MTL@WSH: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens will be looking for their first road win of the season when they visit the Capitals on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. Saturday's game is the second half of a back-to-back on the road. The Canadiens were blanked 3-0...
Panthers goalie Knight makes stunning save on Skinner
Covers lots of ground for spectacular stop in win against Sabres. Jeff Skinner tries to put home a nice pass in tight, but Spencer Knight slides across and makes a spectacular glove stop in the 2nd. 01:36 •. Any chance Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner thought he had at a...
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (1-0-0, 2 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-1-0, 4 points) When: Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV: Bally Sports...
Devils Drop Home Opener to Wings | GAME STORY
For the second straight game, the Devils scored the game's opening goal, but for the second straight game they suffered a 5-2 loss, this time to Detroit in the club's home opener Saturday night at Prudential Center. Dougie Hamilton and Miles Wood scored for New Jersey. Ben Chiarot, Jakub Vrana,...
Final Buzzer: Winning Ways
LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
Postgame 5: Flyers Battle back to Conquer Canucks, 3-2
The Philadelphia Flyers improved to 2-0-0 on the young season as they came back from a 2-0 deficit to grind out a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Travis Konecny scored the game-winning goal in the third period after assisting on a game-tying marker in the second stanza.
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
Brandt Clarke expected to make his NHL debut as the Kings seek the first win of their season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
Andy Greene Gets Sendoff He Deserves | FEATURE
Former Devils captain honored by Devils and fans during home opener. The spotlight beamed down on Andy Greene and his family. It probably felt very uncomfortable, all Prudential Center eyes on Greene. It is not a moment he ever craved as an athlete, singling himself out like that. But this was a moment about him, no one else. This was an opportunity for the New Jersey Devils fanbase to thank Greene as they send him off into his well-deserved retirement.
Recap: Penguins 6, Lightning 2
Tampa Bay has to settle for a back-to-back split with a loss on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Steven Stamkos got the Lightning off to a strong start with an early power play tally, but five unanswered Penguins goals sent Tampa Bay to a 6-2 defeat at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night.
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
CBJ announce Bread Financial as new Championship Partner
Bread Financial also announced as Official Financial Services Partner, logo featured on club's home helmets. The Columbus Blue Jackets today announced a multi-year partnership with Bread FinancialTM to be its new Championship Partner and first Official Financial Services Partner. Columbus-headquartered Bread Financial provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, and is the Blue Jackets' home helmet partner for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. Bread Financial's logo will be visible as 3.75" x 2.25" decals on the right and left sides of each home helmet beginning tonight as the Blue Jackets host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the regular season home opener.
Evgeni Malkin Announces 'I'm Score for Kids' Initiative
The Program Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin has unveiled his 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, it was announced today. Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season...
Bruins to Host Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, Against Arizona
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins will host Opening Night, presented by TD Bank, on Saturday, October 15 at TD Garden against the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. The Hub on Causeway will host a pregame celebration with live music from Rock 92.9, as well as photo opportunities with Blades. For...
How to Watch on ESPN+ and Hulu: Flyers vs. Devils on October 13
Through the NHL's media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry four Flyers games on the streaming platforms, including the Philadelphia Flyers home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 13. Along with the Flyers' exclusive broadcasts, ESPN+ subscribers will also have access to more than 1,000...
