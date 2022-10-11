ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

University of Miami shuts down fraternity over disturbing video, allegations of drugging

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQ0v8_0iUV9SEg00

University of Miami fraternity shut down after disturbing video surfaces, allegations of drugging A video surfaced that reportedly shows members of the fraternity chanting about murdering and raping women. (NCD)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A fraternity at the University of Miami has been permanently closed and removed from the school’s campus after several women accused members of the chapter of drugging them at a party.

Sigma Phi Epsilon has had a chapter at the UM campus since 1949, but was closed Friday as a result of an investigation into the fraternity’s “Adult Swim” party that was held at its off-campus property on Oct. 1, WTVJ reported.

A video surfaced that reportedly shows members of the fraternity at the party features male students chanting about digging up dead women and raping their bodies, WFOR reported.

“It’s sick and it’s crazy that they are chanting it together,” Patrick McCaslin, a student and editor at UM’s school newspaper, the Miami Hurricane, told WFOR.

The Miami Hurricane was the first to report the story, saying the video clearly shows the party’s banner in the background and audible chanting.

“I interviewed a couple of students, one was a partygoer, and she described being at the party, she had a drink, and I believe she said she was by the DJ booth, and she turned and when she looked back, she noticed some sort of white powder in her drink,” McCaslin told WSVN.

Multiple women who attended the party claimed that they noticed a white powder in their drinks, and some said they became severely ill, WPLG reported.

“They heard of other people only having a couple of drinks and then vomiting uncontrollably or falling asleep,” McCaslin told WTVJ.

In an emailed statement, Patricia Whitely, the senior vice president for students at the University of Miami, said, “The University of Miami continually communicates a clear set of policies and expectations to all of our Greek organizations that are designed to encourage a safe, healthy, and positive experience for UM students. The University received allegations the Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter violated university policy and participated in behavior that is inconsistent with the values and expectations of the university community and their national fraternity. We have partnered with Sigma Phi Epsilon for 73 years, and we support their decision to close the chapter effective immediately.”

The fraternity’s national board of directors said in a statement to WPLG, “The National Headquarters received admissible information that SigEp members violated policy and engaged in actions that are not aligned with the values of this Fraternity. We expect SigEp chapters to provide their members and campus community a safe and supportive environment. That’s the cornerstone of a positive fraternity and university experience, so we take that expectation seriously and hold our chapters to that standard.”

No charges have been filed, and it’s unclear whether any students will face disciplinary actions, WFOR reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Officials: 1 injured in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Police: Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he came under fire in a Miami Gardens neighborhood. Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 179th Terrace, near North Miami Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
fb101.com

What’s new at Miami restaurants this season

Miami’s first taqueria/speakeasy serving authentic Mexican fare with local and organic ingredients welcomed its fifth South Florida outpost in Fort Lauderdale and will feature inventive tacos for season like the new Campechano taco (made with pork cracklings!), Chicharron Bowls and festive tamales for the holidays. COYO speakeasies feature 50+ tequilas and mezcals and play host to musical guests like Diplo and Walshy Fire throughout season.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami

The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Miami#Fraternity#Miami Hurricane#Um#Wsvn
Click10.com

Ocean Conservency launches “Plastic Free Cities” in Miami

MIAMI – Students celebrated the launch of “Plastic Free Cities” on Saturday morning with a cleanup challenge at Goodlet Park in Hialeah in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy, Debris Free Oceans and Big Blue & You. According to studies, the health of Biscayne Bay is in crisis, with...
MIAMI, FL
AdWeek

WPLG Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney to Retire

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WPLG senior political reporter Michael Putney is retiring after more than 30 years at the Miami ABC station. The station said WPLG...
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

Parkland shooter prosecutors call for probe of juror threat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Prosecutors of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz called for an investigation Friday after a juror said another panelist threatened her during the deliberations that ended with a life sentence for Cruz's murder of 17 people four years ago at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
southdadenewsleader.com

Miami-Dade Schools Offer Wide Range of Opportunities for Students

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are one of the nation’s leaders in school choice options. When Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres made multiple “Meet and Greet” appearances throughout the county in March 2022, he emphasized that post-secondary education must include paths to good-paying jobs in technical and trades fields to enable graduates to go immediately to work with sustainable salaries and consider college later if they so choose. He also emphasized, “We want our schools to be the parents’ choice and to be the employer of choice.”
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

At least 1 hospitalized after turbulence rocks MIA-bound flight

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken at least one person to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami International Airport,...
MIAMI, FL
Action News Jax

Parkland school shooter spared from execution for killing 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A divided jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the rest of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach reopens for 110th season

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time to get cracking again in Miami Beach. Joe’s Stone Crab on Friday reopened its doors for its 110th season. 7News cameras captured customers at the popular restaurant as they lined up to enjoy the iconic seafood on opening day. While this...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy