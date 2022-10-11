For the first time, robotic exoskeletons, designed to help wearers walk and run faster, with less effort, are taking untethered steps out of the lab and into the real world. “This exoskeleton personalizes assistance as people walk normally through the real world,” says Steve Collins, associate professor of mechanical engineering who leads the Biomechatronics Laboratory at Stanford University. “And it resulted in exceptional improvements in walking speed and energy economy.”

