Military

Voice of America

Russian Missile Strikes Hit Ukrainian Energy Facility, Residential Areas

Russian forces carried out more sporadic missile strikes Saturday in Ukraine, targeting facilities that provide power to the country and its residential areas. Kyiv regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region, but no causalities were reported, and the location was not disclosed.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Appetite For 'De-Russification' Builds in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine — At a bookshop in Kyiv, 33-year-old Yulia Sydorenko was dumping an entire collection of old books — some gifts from childhood friends — that have recently lost their appeal. Why? They were written in Russian. "Since February 24, Russian books have no place in...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 15

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:40 a.m.: A Russian missile strike seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region, the country’s power system operator said, as reported by the Associated Press.
POLITICS
Voice of America

ICRC Calls for Access to All Russian, Ukrainian POWs

Geneva — The International Committee of the Red Cross is calling on both Russia and Ukraine to grant it unimpeded access to all prisoners of war being held by each side. The ICRC has been working since late February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, to obtain access to all prisoners of war. The Swiss-based aid agency says its teams have been trying to check on their condition and treatment and keep their families informed about their loved ones.
MILITARY
Voice of America

The Inside Story-Flashpoint: Ukraine

A DRAMATIC ATTACK ON A KEY RESUPPLY LINE RATCHETS A RUSSIAN REPONSE AS THE KREMLIN RAINS DOWN FIRE ON UKRAINE. AND HOW WILL UKRAINE REBUILD FROM THE ASHES OF CITIES ONCE UNDER RUSSIAN OCCUPATION?. NOW ON THE INSIDE STORY... FLASHPOINT UKRAINE. The Inside Story:. ELIZABETH LEE, VOA Correspondent:. Hi. I’m...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Russian, Turkish Leaders Meet Again as West Voices Concern

Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Thursday for the fourth time in as many months. The frequent meetings and close ties are fueling concerns among Turkey’s Western allies that Ankara is circumventing sanctions against Russia. The latest encounter was in Astana...
POLITICS
Voice of America

VOA Interview: John Kirby

White house — VOA Persian Service correspondent Farhad Pouladi spoke with U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby about Iranian protests and the stalled diplomatic process on the Iran nuclear deal, the latest on the war in Ukraine, and the Biden administration's plan to deal with Saudi Arabia following the decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production targets.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Khamenei Calls Iran 'Mighty Tree' That Cannot Be Uprooted

Dubai, united arab emirates — Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday that no one should dare think the Islamic Republic can be uprooted. It was his toughest warning to protesters since Mahsa Amini's death in police custody ignited nationwide unrest now in its fourth week. Demonstrations by...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Musk Says SpaceX Cannot Fund Ukraine's Starlink Internet Indefinitely

WASHINGTON — Elon Musk said Friday his rocket company SpaceX cannot indefinitely fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, which has helped the country's civilians and military stay online during the war with Russia. Musk's comment on Twitter came after a media report that SpaceX had asked the Pentagon...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Voice of America

Benin Foils 'Terrorist' Attack, Kills 8 Gunmen, Army Says

COTONOU, BENIN — Benin's army has said it foiled a "terrorist" attack in the country's northwest, killing eight gunmen suspected of operating from neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger. Security forces have faced more than a dozen militant incursions since last year, as concerns mount over the spread southward of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

As Iran Protesters Demand Regime Change, How Should West Respond?

LONDON — Anti-government demonstrations continue across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month. She had been arrested by Iran’s morality police for unsuitable attire. Where might the protests lead, and how should the West respond?. Wall of fear. “This moment is the...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Bus Bombing Kills 18 Syrian Troops, Wounds Dozens

BEIRUT — A bus bombing on Thursday killed 18 Syrian soldiers in a Damascus suburb and wounded at least 27 others, Syria's state media reported citing a military source, as fighting in the country's north picked up. Similar attacks over the past years have killed and wounded dozens of...
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

US National Security Strategy Navigates Geopolitical, Transnational Challenges

White house — The United States this week released itsNational Security Strategy (NSS), a 48-page document that lays out what President Joe Biden considers the country’s gravest challenges and how his administration plans to navigate them at home and abroad. The congressionally mandated NSS describes a Biden doctrine...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Pakistan Protests Biden Comment Questioning Safety of Its Nuclear Weapons

Islamabad — Pakistan said Saturday that it had formally protested to the United States over remarks by President Joe Biden questioning the safety of Islamabad’s nuclear weapons. “We have summoned the ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Mr. Donald Blome, to the foreign office Pakistan for an...
WORLD
Voice of America

3 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Troops in Separate Clashes

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank — Israel's military carried out an arrest raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gunbattles Friday, according to Palestinian reports. Later Friday, troops killed a Palestinian who carried out a shooting attack near a settlement, wounding...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Former Chief Justice Among 4 Killed in Insurgent Attacks in Pakistan

Islamabad — A roadside bombing and a separate gun attack Friday in southwestern Pakistan killed at least four people, including a former chief justice. The deadly late-evening violence occurred in sparsely populated Baluchistan province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan. Officials said that an improvised explosive device hit two vehicles...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

US, Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police

WASHINGTON — U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Western Sahel Conflict Sees Dramatic Rise in Year-Over-Year Deaths

Melou, burkina faso — Backers of Burkina Faso's latest coup cited the military's failure to stem a deadly Islamist insurgency that is spreading across the Sahel and has displaced millions of people. A new analysis shows more civilians died in the Western Sahel conflict during the first half of 2022 than in all of 2021.
AFRICA
KRMG

Xi signals continuity at China Communist Party congress

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. Xi, speaking at the opening of a twice-a-decade party congress...
POLITICS

