Voice of America
Russian Missile Strikes Hit Ukrainian Energy Facility, Residential Areas
Russian forces carried out more sporadic missile strikes Saturday in Ukraine, targeting facilities that provide power to the country and its residential areas. Kyiv regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region, but no causalities were reported, and the location was not disclosed.
Voice of America
Appetite For 'De-Russification' Builds in Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine — At a bookshop in Kyiv, 33-year-old Yulia Sydorenko was dumping an entire collection of old books — some gifts from childhood friends — that have recently lost their appeal. Why? They were written in Russian. "Since February 24, Russian books have no place in...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 15
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:40 a.m.: A Russian missile strike seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region, the country’s power system operator said, as reported by the Associated Press.
Voice of America
ICRC Calls for Access to All Russian, Ukrainian POWs
Geneva — The International Committee of the Red Cross is calling on both Russia and Ukraine to grant it unimpeded access to all prisoners of war being held by each side. The ICRC has been working since late February, when Russia invaded Ukraine, to obtain access to all prisoners of war. The Swiss-based aid agency says its teams have been trying to check on their condition and treatment and keep their families informed about their loved ones.
Voice of America
The Inside Story-Flashpoint: Ukraine
A DRAMATIC ATTACK ON A KEY RESUPPLY LINE RATCHETS A RUSSIAN REPONSE AS THE KREMLIN RAINS DOWN FIRE ON UKRAINE. AND HOW WILL UKRAINE REBUILD FROM THE ASHES OF CITIES ONCE UNDER RUSSIAN OCCUPATION?. NOW ON THE INSIDE STORY... FLASHPOINT UKRAINE. The Inside Story:. ELIZABETH LEE, VOA Correspondent:. Hi. I’m...
Voice of America
Russian, Turkish Leaders Meet Again as West Voices Concern
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Thursday for the fourth time in as many months. The frequent meetings and close ties are fueling concerns among Turkey’s Western allies that Ankara is circumventing sanctions against Russia. The latest encounter was in Astana...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: John Kirby
White house — VOA Persian Service correspondent Farhad Pouladi spoke with U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby about Iranian protests and the stalled diplomatic process on the Iran nuclear deal, the latest on the war in Ukraine, and the Biden administration's plan to deal with Saudi Arabia following the decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production targets.
Voice of America
Khamenei Calls Iran 'Mighty Tree' That Cannot Be Uprooted
Dubai, united arab emirates — Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday that no one should dare think the Islamic Republic can be uprooted. It was his toughest warning to protesters since Mahsa Amini's death in police custody ignited nationwide unrest now in its fourth week. Demonstrations by...
Voice of America
Musk Says SpaceX Cannot Fund Ukraine's Starlink Internet Indefinitely
WASHINGTON — Elon Musk said Friday his rocket company SpaceX cannot indefinitely fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, which has helped the country's civilians and military stay online during the war with Russia. Musk's comment on Twitter came after a media report that SpaceX had asked the Pentagon...
Voice of America
Benin Foils 'Terrorist' Attack, Kills 8 Gunmen, Army Says
COTONOU, BENIN — Benin's army has said it foiled a "terrorist" attack in the country's northwest, killing eight gunmen suspected of operating from neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger. Security forces have faced more than a dozen militant incursions since last year, as concerns mount over the spread southward of...
Voice of America
As Iran Protesters Demand Regime Change, How Should West Respond?
LONDON — Anti-government demonstrations continue across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month. She had been arrested by Iran’s morality police for unsuitable attire. Where might the protests lead, and how should the West respond?. Wall of fear. “This moment is the...
Voice of America
Bus Bombing Kills 18 Syrian Troops, Wounds Dozens
BEIRUT — A bus bombing on Thursday killed 18 Syrian soldiers in a Damascus suburb and wounded at least 27 others, Syria's state media reported citing a military source, as fighting in the country's north picked up. Similar attacks over the past years have killed and wounded dozens of...
Voice of America
Foreign Election Disinformation Campaigns Well Underway, Researchers Say
Washington — Less than two weeks after senior U.S. officials warned that Russia, China and other adversaries were set to launch a variety of influence operations and disinformation campaigns aimed at the upcoming midterm elections, researchers are finding traces of the malign efforts online. A report Thursday by the...
Voice of America
US National Security Strategy Navigates Geopolitical, Transnational Challenges
White house — The United States this week released itsNational Security Strategy (NSS), a 48-page document that lays out what President Joe Biden considers the country’s gravest challenges and how his administration plans to navigate them at home and abroad. The congressionally mandated NSS describes a Biden doctrine...
Voice of America
Pakistan Protests Biden Comment Questioning Safety of Its Nuclear Weapons
Islamabad — Pakistan said Saturday that it had formally protested to the United States over remarks by President Joe Biden questioning the safety of Islamabad’s nuclear weapons. “We have summoned the ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, Mr. Donald Blome, to the foreign office Pakistan for an...
Voice of America
3 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Troops in Separate Clashes
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank — Israel's military carried out an arrest raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gunbattles Friday, according to Palestinian reports. Later Friday, troops killed a Palestinian who carried out a shooting attack near a settlement, wounding...
Voice of America
Former Chief Justice Among 4 Killed in Insurgent Attacks in Pakistan
Islamabad — A roadside bombing and a separate gun attack Friday in southwestern Pakistan killed at least four people, including a former chief justice. The deadly late-evening violence occurred in sparsely populated Baluchistan province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan. Officials said that an improvised explosive device hit two vehicles...
Voice of America
US, Canada Deliver Armored Vehicles to Haitian Police
WASHINGTON — U.S. and Canadian military aircraft on Saturday delivered tactical and armored vehicles and other supplies to the Haitian National Police (HNP) to help combat criminal gangs that have worsened a humanitarian crisis in Haiti. "This equipment will assist the HNP in their fight against criminal actors who...
Voice of America
Western Sahel Conflict Sees Dramatic Rise in Year-Over-Year Deaths
Melou, burkina faso — Backers of Burkina Faso's latest coup cited the military's failure to stem a deadly Islamist insurgency that is spreading across the Sahel and has displaced millions of people. A new analysis shows more civilians died in the Western Sahel conflict during the first half of 2022 than in all of 2021.
Xi signals continuity at China Communist Party congress
BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society. Xi, speaking at the opening of a twice-a-decade party congress...
