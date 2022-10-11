U.S. Attorney Gary M. Restaino announced Thursday that the Department of Justice has awarded $369,000 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the District of Arizona. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district. The grant, awarded to the Criminal Justice Commission, is one of a number of awards being made to state and local agencies across the country. Funds are administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the Department’s Office of Justice Programs.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO