Polygon
Bayonetta 3 trailer promises a multiverse of Bayonetta madness and side-scrolling fun times
The long-awaited Bayonetta 3 is only a few weeks away, with the game launching exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. To celebrate the game’s upcoming launch, PlatinumGames Inc. launched a four minute trailer Thursday, and it’s filled with action, bizarre transformations, and multiple Bayonettas. The trailer —...
Polygon
Indie game designers were refashioning the Regency long before Bridgerton
After saying this, Emily Kugler, my collaborator in all things Jane Austen and games, reread the dialogue text in Spiral Atlas’ Northanger Abbey. We were walking through the character customization of our protagonist, who could be Kit or Catherine Morland, male, female, or nonbinary. Our now-nonbinary protagonist “Kit” sported a jaunty top hat bedecked with flowers and a flowing, dress-like topcoat, somewhere between the femme dress or masculine suit also on offer. We were now being directed to decide whether we saw ourselves as “thin and awkward” or “lithe and delicate”; our skin “sallow and without colour” or “ethereal and golden,” hair “dark and lank” or “like a river of ebony.” The answers to these questions didn’t change the avatar, merely our perception of them. And it was at this point that Emily, who is East Asian/Japanese and uses she/they pronouns, wondered if game designer Spiral Atlas had chosen to alter the language in Austen’s novel.
Polygon
Magic: The Gathering collaborates with Junji Ito for four frightening cards
This week’s Magic: The Gathering Twitch stream previewed an interesting collaboration with Secret Lair, the drop series where fans have a limited chance to purchase a unique artistic take on their MTG cards. Previous drops have been inspired by pride, pop culture, and even Fortnite celebrations. Now, legendary horror artist Junji Ito will produce four cards in a Superdrop that has more surprises for Magic fans.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 players aren’t happy with the game’s cosmetics and store prices
Overwatch 2 has had its share of high-profile stumbles in its launch week, but now that players are finally getting into the game, many aren’t pleased with what they’re seeing. Players continue to take umbrage with the game’s cosmetics, particularly how expensive they are and what they’re getting for the price.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 should bring back scorecards
The evolution of Overwatch to its final, free-to-play form has meant facets of the original game, from maps to modes to loot boxes, are now a thing of the past. Overwatch 2 has made positive changes of its own and welcomed new heroes into the fold, and I’m realistic enough to know that certain decisions — the in-game shop full of pricey skins, for example — will never be reversed.
Polygon
Elden Ring board game reveals Kickstarter launch date, and the hype is off the charts
Kickstarter has proved year after year the campaigns hosted on its platform can motivate consumers from all around the world. Board game publishers in particular have gotten better and better at fueling this particular hype machine. Today’s case in point is the campaign for Elden Ring: The Board Game, from Steamforged Games, which hasn’t even launched yet and is already closing in on big numbers.
Polygon
Build stronger D&D parties with The Session Zero System, a novel tarot-based game
One of the true joys of tabletop role-playing games is creating a character, someone to inhabit at the table alongside your friends. But rarely do players and game masters spend enough quality time meshing those characters together before leaving the tavern for their first adventure. Professional game master and designer Gabe Hicks and their team at Mythic Grove Productions want to change that. The team’s next project is a game called The Session Zero System, a tarot-based pre-game tool that could soon join the ranks of The Quiet Year and World Ending Game as role-playing essentials.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s newest Pokémon is an electric frog named Bellibolt
Newly revealed Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym leader Iono debuted her partner Pokémon on a livestream broadcast Friday. The newest Pokémon’s name is Bellibolt, and it generates electricity from its very cute, expandable belly. Specifically, the electricity is generated in that yellow circle that looks like a belly button, according to The Pokémon Company’s YouTube description.
Polygon
Everything we know about God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök is only a few short weeks away. The follow-up to Polygon’s 2018 Game of the Year promises to be one of the biggest games of 2022, and yet much of it is still shrouded in mystery. Still, for all we don’t know about Ragnarök,...
Polygon
Halloween Ends, the Spirit Halloween movie, and every other new movie you can stream from home this weekend
Spooky season is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean your only options for a movie night in are scary ones. Only most of them. The good news is, they seem pretty good! Halloween Ends is a particularly great seasonal treat, a marquee horror release streaming on Peacock and playing in theaters the same weekend — everyone is invited to the Michael Myers party.
Polygon
Is Link wearing pajamas in A Link to the Past? An investigation
Link’s green tunic is an iconic game costume that stands the test of time. But when I first booted up The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on Game Boy Advance at a young age, I was fully convinced that Link spent the entirety of the game running around in his pajamas. In the game’s still-incredible opening segment, Link wakes up after receiving a telepathic plea for help from Princess Zelda. Soon after, Link ignores his uncle’s instructions to go back to sleep, doesn’t bother to change, and — once he sees that his uncle has been killed — barrels into a dungeon crawl through Hyrule Castle to save Princess Zelda. Does Link really save both the Light and Dark worlds in little more than a Hylian nightie? Is he an elite-trained child warrior wearing combat fatigues to bed? And did his uncle manage to pass on his mustache-growing skills before he died?
Polygon
Everything you want to know about the Rings of Power in Rings of Power
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power makes good on its title in the final episode of its first season, but it also may have left fans with a lot of questions about what happens next. What does one do with a Ring of Power once you have it? How did all this play out in the books?
Polygon
The big Rings of Power season 2 questions, answered
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power wrapped up its first season with seismic shifts and room for expansion. The billion-dollar show, which has already been greenlit for five seasons, found room for explosive moments and almost-shocking revelations, and even a reworked map of Middle-earth. But it was still table-setting — the Lord of the Rings we know is still far down the timeline.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Litwick Community Day guide
Pokémon Go’s Litwick Community Day is finally happening on Oct. 15 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time. This will be a great time to grab candy for Chandelure, a powerful fire- and ghost-type Pokémon, and find a Shiny Litwick for your collection. Notably, some Timed Research...
Polygon
Marvel just expanded the Hulk family by one more
Family reunions are always full of surprises, even on She-Hulk. Whose parents are going to make fools of themselves on the dance floor? Whose uncle is going to get a little too tipsy at the open bar? Which cousin is going to turn up with a hitherto unknown son, possessing planet-shattering power drawn from an alien world?
Polygon
Huge Elden Ring patch rebalances just about everything
FromSoftware released a new update for Elden Ring on Thursday that brings sweeping balance changes and adjustments to the open-world role-playing game. The most noteworthy update will have a major (apparently healthy) impact on the game’s balance between its player-vs-player and player-vs-environment components. Patch 1.07 for Elden Ring adds...
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro wants to revive the ‘sacred’ bond between animator and puppet
At a press event for Netflix’s upcoming movie Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio in London this week, I got to hold Pinocchio’s hand. In fact, I held all of him. While Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro took questions, the puppets for the wooden boy Pinocchio and his father and creator, Geppetto, were passed around the room, and the audience was encouraged to handle and manipulate them.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök gets a PS5 bundle in latest hype trailer
God of War Ragnarök is less than a month away from its launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and to remind you of that, Sony posted a trailer on Thursday hyping the more immersive effects the game can deliver through the PlayStation 5. Oh, there’s also a PS5 console bundle available on launch day, too.
Polygon
Decision to Leave brings back dark obsessions for Oldboy director Park Chan-wook
Back around 2006, if you asked a cinephile what Park Chan-wook’s deal was as a filmmaker, the answer would have been nice and simple: “He’s the Korean revenge-movie guy.” Park’s “vengeance trilogy” — the unrelated but simpatico dark thrillers Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, Oldboy, and Lady Vengeance — crossed international borders during an era where it was rarer to see America fielding breakout hits from other countries than it is today. Twisty plotting, intense violence, and stunning action sequences like Oldboy’s famous “hammer and a hallway” fight helped put Park’s name on the map, but these three films (not his first, but at the time his most famous) also pigeonholed him as a director with very specific interests and tastes.
Polygon
She-Hulk’s fourth-wall-breaking finale is extreme, and exactly like the comic books
Ask most comic book fans who Marvel’s most famous fourth-wall-breaking hero is and the answer would likely not have been She-Hulk. Since Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness’ fan-favorite run on Deadpool, the Merc With a Mouth has undoubtedly taken on the title of Marvel’s most meta hero.
